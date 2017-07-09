Juicer 中文文档

当前最新版本: 0.6.14

Juicer 是一个高效、轻量的前端 (Javascript) 模板引擎，使用 Juicer 可以是你的代码实现数据和视图模型的分离(MVC)。除此之外，它还可以在 Node.js 环境中运行。

你可以在遵守 MIT Licence 的前提下随意使用并分发它。Juicer 代码完全开源并托管在 Github 上，如果你在使用的过程中发现什么 Bug 抑或是一些好的建议都欢迎在 Github Issue 上提交。

名字的由来

倘若我们把数据比作新鲜可口的水果，把模板看做是水，Juicer 就是把水果和水榨出我们需要的HTML代码片段的榨汁机。

Juicer 的引入

<script type = "text/javascript" src= "juicer-min.js></script>

* 使用方法

> 编译模板并根据所给的数据立即渲染出结果.

juicer (tpl, data);

> 仅编译模版暂不渲染，它会返回一个可重用的编译后的函数.

var compiled_tpl = juicer(tpl);

> 根据给定的数据，对之前编译好的模板进行数据渲染.

var compiled_tpl = juicer(tpl); var html = compiled_tpl.render(data);

> 注册/注销自定义函数（对象），在下边 ${变量} 中会有实例.

juicer.register( 'function_name' , function ); juicer . unregister ( 'function_name' );

> 自定义模板语法边界符，下边是 Juicer 默认的边界符。你可以借此解决 Juicer 模板语法同某些后端语言模板语法冲突的情况.

juicer. set ({ 'tag::operationOpen' : '{@' , 'tag::operationClose' : '}' , 'tag::interpolateOpen' : '${' , 'tag::interpolateClose' : '}' , 'tag::noneencodeOpen' : '$${' , 'tag::noneencodeClose' : '}' , 'tag::commentOpen' : '{#' , 'tag::commentClose' : '}' });

默认参数配置

{ cache: true [false], strip: true [false], errorhandling: true [false], detection: true [false] }

默认配置是 Juicer 推荐的使用方式，如果你使用过程中的确需要更改这些参数，可以这么做：

juicer. set ( 'strip' , false ); juicer. set ( 'cache' , false );

juicer.set({ 'strip': false , 'cache': false };

Juicer 默认会对编译后的模板进行缓存，从而避免同一模板多次数据渲染时候重复编译所耗的时间，如无特殊需要，强烈不建议关闭默认参数中的 cache，这么做将会令 Juicer 缓存失效从而降低性能.

* 语法

使用 ${} 输出变量值，其中 _ 为对数据源的引用（如 ${_} ，常用于数据源为数组的情况）。支持自定义函数（通过自定义函数你可以实现很多有趣的功能，类似 ${data|links} 就可以通过事先定义的自定义函数 links 直接对 data 拼装出 <a href=".." alt=".." /> ）.

${ name } ${ name | function } ${ name | function , arg1, arg2}

让我们通过一个例子演示一下自定义函数的奇妙用法吧.

var json = { links : [ { href : 'http://juicer.name' , alt : 'Juicer' }, { href : 'http://benben.cc' , alt : 'Benben' }, { href : 'http://ued.taobao.com' , alt : 'Taobao UED' } ] }; var tpl = [ '{@each links as item}' , '${item|links_build} <br />' , '{@/each}' ].join( '' ); var links = function ( data ) { return '<a href="' + data.href + '" alt="' + data.alt + '" />' ; };

juicer.register('links_build', links); //注册自定义函数 juicer(tpl, json);

上述代码执行后我们会发现结果是这样的：

<a href="http://juicer.name" alt="Juicer" <br /> <a href="http://benben.cc" alt="Benben" <br /> <a href="http://ued.taobao.com" alt="Taobao UED" <br />

可以看得出，结果被转义了，如果我们上边使用 $${item|links} 就会得到我们预期的结果，这就是下边即将提到的避免转义。

转义/避免转义

出于安全角度的考虑， ${变量} 在输出之前会对其内容进行转义，如果你不想输出结果被转义，可以使用 $${变量} 来避免这种情况。例如：

var json = { value : '<strong>juicer</strong>' }; var escape_tpl= '${value}' ; var unescape_tpl= '$${value}' ; juicer(escape_tpl, json ); //输出 '<strong>juicer</strong>' juicer(unescape_tpl, json ); //输出 '<strong>juicer</strong>'

b. 循环遍历 {@each} ... {@/each}

如果你需要对数组进行循环遍历的操作，就可以像这样使用 each .

{@ each list as item} ${item.prop} {@/ each }

如果遍历过程中想取得当前的索引值，也很方便.

{@ each list as item, index } ${item.prop} ${ index } //当前索引 {@/ each }

c. 判断 {@if} ... {@else if} ... {@else} ... {@/if}

我们也会经常碰到对数据进行逻辑判断的时候.

{@ each list as item, index } {@ if index === 3 } the index is 3 , the value is ${item.prop} {@ else if index === 4 } the index is 4 , the value is ${item.prop} {@ else } the index is not 3 , the value is ${item.prop} {@/ if } {@/ each }

d. 注释 {# 注释内容}

为了后续代码的可维护性和可读性，我们可以在模板中增加注释.

{

e. 辅助循环 {@each i in range(m, n)}

辅助循环是 Juicer 为你精心设置的一个语法糖，也许你会在某种情境下需要它.

{@ each i in range( 5 , 10)} ${ i }; {@/ each }

f. 子模板嵌套 {@include tpl, data}

子模板嵌套可以让你更灵活的组织你的模板代码，除了可以引入在数据中指定的子模板外，当然你也可以通过指定字符串 #id 使用写在 script 标签中的模板代码.

HTML代码：

< script type = "text/juicer" id = "subTpl" > I'm sub content, ${name} </ script >

Javascript 代码：

var tpl = 'Hi, {@include "#subTpl", subData}, End.' ; juicer(tpl, { subData: { name: 'juicer' } }); var tpl = 'Hi, {@include subTpl, subData}, End.' ; juicer(tpl, { subTpl: "I'm sub content, ${name}" , subData: { name: 'juicer' } });

* 在 Node.js 环境中运行

在命令行中执行: npm install juicer 在代码中这么引入: var juicer = require ( 'juicer' ); var html = juicer(tpl, data);

在 Express.js 框架中使用

在 Express 2.x 系列版本中：

npm install juicer var juicer = require ( 'juicer' ); app.set( 'view engine' , 'html' ); app.register( '.html' , { compile : function ( str, options ) { return juicer.compile(str, options).render; } });

在 Express 3.x 系列版本中：

npm install juicer var juicer = require ( 'juicer' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); app.set( 'view engine' , 'html' ); app.engine( 'html' , function ( path, options, fn ) { fs.readFile(path, 'utf8' , function ( err, str ) { if (err) return fn(err); str = juicer(str, options); fn( null , str); }); });

在 Express 4.x 系列版本中：

var juicerExpressAdapter = require ( 'juicer-express-adapter' ); app.set( 'view engine' , 'html' ); app.engine( 'html' , juicerExpressAdapter);

在命令行预编译模板文件：

npm install -g juicer juicer example .juicer .tmpl -f example .js

为模板引擎设置外部Cache存储：

var juicer = require ( 'juicer' ); var LRUCache = require ( 'lru-native' ); var cache = new LRUCache({ maxElements : 1000 }); juicer.set( 'cachestore' , cache);

* 一个完整的例子