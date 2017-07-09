当前最新版本: 0.6.14
Juicer 是一个高效、轻量的前端 (Javascript) 模板引擎，使用 Juicer 可以是你的代码实现数据和视图模型的分离(MVC)。除此之外，它还可以在 Node.js 环境中运行。
你可以在遵守 MIT Licence 的前提下随意使用并分发它。Juicer 代码完全开源并托管在 Github 上，如果你在使用的过程中发现什么 Bug 抑或是一些好的建议都欢迎在 Github Issue 上提交。
倘若我们把数据比作新鲜可口的水果，把模板看做是水，Juicer 就是把水果和水榨出我们需要的HTML代码片段的榨汁机。
<script type="text/javascript" src="juicer-min.js></script>
> 编译模板并根据所给的数据立即渲染出结果.
juicer(tpl, data);
> 仅编译模版暂不渲染，它会返回一个可重用的编译后的函数.
var compiled_tpl = juicer(tpl);
> 根据给定的数据，对之前编译好的模板进行数据渲染.
var compiled_tpl = juicer(tpl);
var html = compiled_tpl.render(data);
> 注册/注销自定义函数（对象），在下边 ${变量} 中会有实例.
juicer.register('function_name', function);
juicer.unregister('function_name');
> 自定义模板语法边界符，下边是 Juicer 默认的边界符。你可以借此解决 Juicer 模板语法同某些后端语言模板语法冲突的情况.
juicer.set({
'tag::operationOpen': '{@',
'tag::operationClose': '}',
'tag::interpolateOpen': '${',
'tag::interpolateClose': '}',
'tag::noneencodeOpen': '$${',
'tag::noneencodeClose': '}',
'tag::commentOpen': '{#',
'tag::commentClose': '}'
});
{
cache: true [false],
strip: true [false],
errorhandling: true [false],
detection: true [false]
}
默认配置是 Juicer 推荐的使用方式，如果你使用过程中的确需要更改这些参数，可以这么做：
juicer.set('strip',false);
juicer.set('cache',false);
juicer.set({
'strip': false,
'cache': false
};
Juicer 默认会对编译后的模板进行缓存，从而避免同一模板多次数据渲染时候重复编译所耗的时间，如无特殊需要，强烈不建议关闭默认参数中的 cache，这么做将会令 Juicer 缓存失效从而降低性能.
使用
${} 输出变量值，其中
_为对数据源的引用（如
${_}，常用于数据源为数组的情况）。支持自定义函数（通过自定义函数你可以实现很多有趣的功能，类似
${data|links} 就可以通过事先定义的自定义函数 links 直接对 data 拼装出
<a href=".." alt=".." /> ）.
${name}
${name|function}
${name|function, arg1, arg2}
让我们通过一个例子演示一下自定义函数的奇妙用法吧.
var json = {
links: [
{href: 'http://juicer.name', alt: 'Juicer'},
{href: 'http://benben.cc', alt: 'Benben'},
{href: 'http://ued.taobao.com', alt: 'Taobao UED'}
]
};
var tpl = [
'{@each links as item}',
'${item|links_build} <br />',
'{@/each}'
].join('');
var links = function(data) {
return '<a href="' + data.href + '" alt="' + data.alt + '" />';
};
juicer.register('links_build', links); //注册自定义函数 juicer(tpl, json);
上述代码执行后我们会发现结果是这样的：
<a href="http://juicer.name" alt="Juicer" <br />
<a href="http://benben.cc" alt="Benben" <br />
<a href="http://ued.taobao.com" alt="Taobao UED" <br />
可以看得出，结果被转义了，如果我们上边使用 $${item|links} 就会得到我们预期的结果，这就是下边即将提到的避免转义。
转义/避免转义
出于安全角度的考虑，
${变量} 在输出之前会对其内容进行转义，如果你不想输出结果被转义，可以使用
$${变量} 来避免这种情况。例如：
var json = {
value: '<strong>juicer</strong>'
};
var escape_tpl='${value}';
var unescape_tpl='$${value}';
juicer(escape_tpl, json); //输出 '<strong>juicer</strong>'
juicer(unescape_tpl, json); //输出 '<strong>juicer</strong>'
如果你需要对数组进行循环遍历的操作，就可以像这样使用
each .
{@each list as item}
${item.prop}
{@/each}
如果遍历过程中想取得当前的索引值，也很方便.
{@each list as item, index}
${item.prop}
${index} //当前索引
{@/each}
我们也会经常碰到对数据进行逻辑判断的时候.
{@each list as item,index}
{@if index===3}
the index is 3, the value is ${item.prop}
{@else if index === 4}
the index is 4, the value is ${item.prop}
{@else}
the index is not 3, the value is ${item.prop}
{@/if}
{@/each}
为了后续代码的可维护性和可读性，我们可以在模板中增加注释.
{# 这里是注释内容}
辅助循环是 Juicer 为你精心设置的一个语法糖，也许你会在某种情境下需要它.
{@each i in range(5, 10)}
${i}; //输出 5;6;7;8;9;
{@/each}
子模板嵌套可以让你更灵活的组织你的模板代码，除了可以引入在数据中指定的子模板外，当然你也可以通过指定字符串
#id使用写在
script标签中的模板代码.
HTML代码：
<script type="text/juicer" id="subTpl">
I'm sub content, ${name}
</script>
Javascript 代码：
var tpl = 'Hi, {@include "#subTpl", subData}, End.';
juicer(tpl, {
subData: {
name: 'juicer'
}
});
//输出 Hi, I'm sub content, juicer, End.
//或者通过数据引入子模板，下述代码也将会有相同的渲染结果：
var tpl = 'Hi, {@include subTpl, subData}, End.';
juicer(tpl, {
subTpl: "I'm sub content, ${name}",
subData: {
name: 'juicer'
}
});
在命令行中执行:
npm install juicer
在代码中这么引入:
var juicer = require('juicer');
var html = juicer(tpl, data);
在 Express 2.x 系列版本中：
npm install juicer
var juicer = require('juicer');
app.set('view engine', 'html');
app.register('.html', {
compile: function(str, options) {
return juicer.compile(str, options).render;
}
});
在 Express 3.x 系列版本中：
npm install juicer
var juicer = require('juicer');
var fs = require('fs');
app.set('view engine', 'html');
app.engine('html', function(path, options, fn){
fs.readFile(path, 'utf8', function(err, str){
if (err) return fn(err);
str = juicer(str, options);
fn(null, str);
});
});
在 Express 4.x 系列版本中：
var juicerExpressAdapter = require('juicer-express-adapter');
app.set('view engine', 'html');
app.engine('html', juicerExpressAdapter);
在命令行预编译模板文件：
npm install -g juicer
juicer example.juicer.tmpl -f example.js
// type `juicer` after install for more help.
// 全局模式安装 `juicer` 后，在命令行下输入 `juicer` 可以获得更多帮助信息。
为模板引擎设置外部Cache存储：
var juicer = require('juicer');
var LRUCache = require('lru-native');
var cache = new LRUCache({ maxElements: 1000 });
juicer.set('cachestore', cache);
HTML 代码:
<script id="tpl" type="text/template">
<ul>
{@each list as it,index}
<li>${it.name} (index: ${index})</li>
{@/each}
{@each blah as it}
<li>
num: ${it.num} <br />
{@if it.num==3}
{@each it.inner as it2}
${it2.time} <br />
{@/each}
{@/if}
</li>
{@/each}
</ul>
</script>
Javascript 代码:
var data = {
list: [
{name:' guokai', show: true},
{name:' benben', show: false},
{name:' dierbaby', show: true}
],
blah: [
{num: 1},
{num: 2},
{num: 3, inner:[
{'time': '15:00'},
{'time': '16:00'},
{'time': '17:00'},
{'time': '18:00'}
]},
{num: 4}
]
};
var tpl = document.getElementById('tpl').innerHTML;
var html = juicer(tpl, data);