Juice

Given HTML, juice will inline your CSS properties into the style attribute.

Some projects using Juice

How to use

Juice has a number of functions based on whether you want to process a file, HTML string, or a cheerio document, and whether you want juice to automatically get remote stylesheets, scripts and image dataURIs to inline.

To inline HTML without getting remote resources, using default options:

var juice = require ( 'juice' ); var result = juice( "<style>div{color:red;}</style><div/>" );

result will be:

< div style = "color: red;" > </ div >

Try out the web client version

What is this useful for ?

HTML emails. For a comprehensive list of supported selectors see here

Embedding HTML in 3rd-party websites.

Documentation

Juice is exposed as a standard module, and from CLI with a smaller set of options.

Options

All juice methods take an options object that can contain any of these properties, though not every method uses all of these:

applyAttributesTableElements - whether to create attributes for styles in juice.styleToAttribute on elements set in juice.tableElements . Defaults to true .

applyHeightAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel heights to create height attributes on elements set in juice.heightElements . Defaults to true .

applyStyleTags - whether to inline styles in <style></style> Defaults to true .

applyWidthAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create width attributes on elements set in juice.widthElements . Defaults to true .

extraCss - extra css to apply to the file. Defaults to "" .

insertPreservedExtraCss - whether to insert into the document any preserved @media or @font-face content from extraCss when using preserveMediaQueries , preserveFontFaces or preserveKeyFrames . When true order of preference to append the <style> element is into head , then body , then at the end of the document. When a string the value is treated as a CSS/jQuery/cheerio selector, and when found, the <style> tag will be appended to the end of the first match. Defaults to true .

inlinePseudoElements - Whether to insert pseudo elements ( ::before and ::after ) as <span> into the DOM. Note: Inserting pseudo elements will modify the DOM and may conflict with CSS selectors elsewhere on the page (e.g., :last-child ).

preserveFontFaces - preserves all @font-face within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true . Other styles are removed. Defaults to true .

preserveImportant - preserves !important in values. Defaults to false .

preserveMediaQueries - preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true . Other styles are removed. Defaults to true .

preserveKeyFrames - preserves all key frames within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true . Other styles are removed. Defaults to true .

preservePseudos - preserves all rules containing pseudo selectors defined in ignoredPseudos within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true . Other styles are removed. Defaults to true .

removeStyleTags - whether to remove the original <style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to true .

webResources - An options object that will be passed to web-resource-inliner for juice functions that will get remote resources ( juiceResources and juiceFile ). Defaults to {} .

xmlMode - whether to output XML/XHTML with all tags closed. Note that the input must also be valid XML/XHTML or you will get undesirable results. Defaults to false .

Methods

Returns string containing inlined HTML. Does not fetch remote resources.

html - html string, accepts complete documents as well as fragments

- html string, accepts complete documents as well as fragments options - optional, see Options above

Callback returns string containing inlined HTML. Fetches remote resources.

html - html string

- html string options - see Options above

- see Options above callback(err, html) err - Error object or null html - inlined HTML



Callback returns string containing inlined HTML. Fetches remote resources.

filePath - path to the html file to be juiced

- path to the html file to be juiced options - see Options above

- see Options above callback(err, html) err - Error object or null html - inlined HTML



This takes a cheerio instance and performs inlining in-place. Returns the same cheerio instance. Does not fetch remote resources.

$ - a cheerio instance, be sure to use the same cheerio version that juice uses

- a cheerio instance, be sure to use the same cheerio version that juice uses options - optional, see Options above`

juice.inlineContent(html, css [, options])

This takes html and css and returns new html with the provided css inlined. It does not look at <style> or <link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.

html - html string

- html string css - css string

- css string options - optional, see Options above

juice.inlineDocument($, css [, options])

Given a cheerio instance and css, this modifies the cheerio instance so that the provided css is inlined. It does not look at <style> or <link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.

$ - a cheerio instance, be sure to use the same cheerio version that juice uses

- a cheerio instance, be sure to use the same cheerio version that juice uses css - css string

- css string options - optional, see Options above

Global settings

An object where each value has a start and end to specify fenced code blocks that should be ignored during parsing and inlining. For example, Handlebars (hbs) templates are juice.codeBlocks.HBS = {start: '{{', end: '}}'} . codeBlocks can fix problems where otherwise juice might interpret code like <= as HTML, when it is meant to be template language code. Note that codeBlocks is a dictionary which can contain many different code blocks, so don't do juice.codeBlocks = {...} do juice.codeBlocks.myBlock = {...}

Array of ignored pseudo-selectors such as 'hover' and 'active'.

Array of HTML elements that can receive width attributes.

Array of HTML elements that can receive height attributes.

Object of style property names (key) to their respective attribute names (value).

Array of table HTML elements that can receive attributes defined in juice.styleToAttribute .

Array of elements that will not have styles inlined because they are not intended to render.

Array of css properties that won't be inlined.

Special markup

When a data-embed attribute is present on a stylesheet <link> that has been inlined into the document as a <style></style> tag by the web-resource-inliner juice will not inline the styles and will not remove the <style></style> tags.

This can be used to embed email client support hacks that rely on css selectors into your email templates.

CLI Options

To use Juice from CLI, run juice [options] input.html output.html

For a listing of all available options, just type juice -h .

Note that if you want to just type juice from the command line, you should npm install juice -g so it is globally available.

CLI Options:

The CLI should have all the above options with the names changed from camel case to hyphen-delimited, so for example extraCss becomes extra-css and webResources.scripts becomes web-resources-scripts .

These are additional options not included in the standard juice options listed above:

--css [filepath] will load and inject CSS into extraCss .

will load and inject CSS into . --options-file [filepath] will load and inject options from a JSON file. Options from the CLI will be given priority over options in the file when there is a conflict.

will load and inject options from a JSON file. Options from the CLI will be given priority over options in the file when there is a conflict. codeBlocks is optionally supported in the options file if you include it. This will allow you to support different template languages in a build process.

Running Juice in the Browser

Attempting to Browserify require('juice') fails because portions of Juice and its dependencies interact with the file system using the standard require('fs') . However, you can require('juice/client') via Browserify which has support for juiceDocument , inlineDocument , and inlineContent , but not juiceFile , juiceResources , or inlineExternal . Note that automated tests are not running in the browser yet.

License

MIT Licensed, see License.md