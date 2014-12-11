Juice

Given HTML, juice will inline your CSS properties into the style attribute.

How to use

var juice = require ( 'juice2' ); juice( "/path/to/file.html" , function ( err, html ) { console .log(html); });

/path/to/file.html :

< html > < head > < style > p { color : red; } </ style > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style.css" > </ head > < body > < p > Test </ p > </ body > </ html >

style.css

p { text-decoration : underline; }

Output:

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < p style = "color: red; text-decoration: underline;" > Test </ p > </ body > </ html >

What is this useful for ?

HTML emails. For a comprehensive list of supported selectors see here

Embedding HTML in 3rd-party websites.

Projects using juice

node-email-templates - Node.js module for rendering beautiful emails with ejs templates and email-friendly inline CSS using juice.

swig-email-templates - Uses swig, which gives you template inheritance, and can generate a dummy context from a template.

Documentation

filePath - html file

- html file options - (optional) object containing these properties: extraCss - extra css to apply to the file. Defaults to "" . applyStyleTags - whether to inline styles in <style></style> Defaults to true . applyLinkTags [Deprecated, use applyLinksToStyleTags] - whether to resolve <link rel="stylesheet"> tags and inline the resulting styles into document head . Defaults to true . applyLinksToStyleTags - whether to resolve <link rel="stylesheet"> tags and replace them with style tags. This works with preserveMediaQueries unlike the deprecated applyLinkTags . Defaults to true . removeStyleTags - whether to remove the original <style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to true . preserveMediaQueries - preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true . Other styles are removed. Defaults to false . preserveImportant - preserves !important in values. Defaults to false . applyWidthAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create width attributes on elements set in juice.widthElements removeLinkTags - whether to remove the original <link rel="stylesheet"> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to true . url - how to resolve hrefs. Defaults to using filePath . If you want to override, be sure your url has the protocol at the beginning, e.g. http:// or file:// .

- (optional) object containing these properties: callback(err, html) err - Error object or null . html - contains the html from filePath , with potentially <style> and <link rel="stylesheet"> tags removed, and css inlined.



html - raw html content

- raw html content options - same options as calling juice , except now url is required.

- same options as calling , except now is required. callback(err, html) - same as calling juice

Operates on a jsdom instance. Be sure to use the same jsdom version that juice uses. Also be sure to clean up after you are done. You may have to call document.parentWindow.close() to free up memory.

document - a jsdom instance

- a jsdom instance options - see juice.juiceContent

- see callback(err)

This takes html and css and returns new html with the provided css inlined. It does not look at <style> or <link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.

Given a jsdom instance and css, this modifies the jsdom instance so that the provided css is inlined. It does not look at <style> or <link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.

Array of ignored pseudo-selectors such as 'hover' and 'active'.

Array of HTML elements that can receive width attributes.