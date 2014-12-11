openbase logo
jui

juice2

by Andrew Kelley
1.3.1

Juice inlines CSS stylesheets into your HTML source.

Overview

Readme

Juice

Given HTML, juice will inline your CSS properties into the style attribute.

How to use

var juice = require('juice2');
juice("/path/to/file.html", function(err, html) {
  console.log(html);
});

/path/to/file.html:

<html>
<head>
  <style>
    p { color: red; }
  </style>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
  <p>Test</p>
</body>
</html>

style.css

p {
  text-decoration: underline;
}

Output:

<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
  <p style="color: red; text-decoration: underline;">Test</p>
</body>
</html>

What is this useful for ?

  • HTML emails. For a comprehensive list of supported selectors see here
  • Embedding HTML in 3rd-party websites.

Projects using juice

Documentation

juice(filePath, [options], callback)

  • filePath - html file
  • options - (optional) object containing these properties:
    • extraCss - extra css to apply to the file. Defaults to "".
    • applyStyleTags - whether to inline styles in <style></style> Defaults to true.
    • applyLinkTags [Deprecated, use applyLinksToStyleTags] - whether to resolve <link rel="stylesheet"> tags and inline the resulting styles into document head. Defaults to true.
    • applyLinksToStyleTags - whether to resolve <link rel="stylesheet"> tags and replace them with style tags. This works with preserveMediaQueries unlike the deprecated applyLinkTags. Defaults to true.
    • removeStyleTags - whether to remove the original <style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to true.
    • preserveMediaQueries - preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true. Other styles are removed. Defaults to false.
    • preserveImportant - preserves !important in values. Defaults to false.
    • applyWidthAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create width attributes on elements set in juice.widthElements
    • removeLinkTags - whether to remove the original <link rel="stylesheet"> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to true.
    • url - how to resolve hrefs. Defaults to using filePath. If you want to override, be sure your url has the protocol at the beginning, e.g. http:// or file://.
  • callback(err, html)
    • err - Error object or null.
    • html - contains the html from filePath, with potentially <style> and <link rel="stylesheet"> tags removed, and css inlined.

juice.juiceContent(html, options, callback)

  • html - raw html content
  • options - same options as calling juice, except now url is required.
  • callback(err, html) - same as calling juice

juice.juiceDocument(document, options, callback)

Operates on a jsdom instance. Be sure to use the same jsdom version that juice uses. Also be sure to clean up after you are done. You may have to call document.parentWindow.close() to free up memory.

  • document - a jsdom instance
  • options - see juice.juiceContent
  • callback(err)

juice.inlineContent(html, css)

This takes html and css and returns new html with the provided css inlined. It does not look at <style> or <link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.

juice.inlineDocument(document, css, options)

Given a jsdom instance and css, this modifies the jsdom instance so that the provided css is inlined. It does not look at <style> or <link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.

juice.ignoredPseudos

Array of ignored pseudo-selectors such as 'hover' and 'active'.

juice.widthElements

Array of HTML elements that can receive width attributes.

3rd-party

  • Uses the excellent JSDom for the underlying DOM representation.
  • Uses cssom to parse out CSS selectors and Slick to tokenize them.
  • Icon by UnheardSounds

