Given HTML, juice will inline your CSS properties into the
style
attribute.
var juice = require('juice2');
juice("/path/to/file.html", function(err, html) {
console.log(html);
});
/path/to/file.html:
<html>
<head>
<style>
p { color: red; }
</style>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
<p>Test</p>
</body>
</html>
style.css
p {
text-decoration: underline;
}
Output:
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<p style="color: red; text-decoration: underline;">Test</p>
</body>
</html>
filePath - html file
options - (optional) object containing these properties:
extraCss - extra css to apply to the file. Defaults to
"".
applyStyleTags - whether to inline styles in
<style></style>
Defaults to
true.
applyLinkTags [Deprecated, use applyLinksToStyleTags] - whether to resolve
<link rel="stylesheet"> tags
and inline the resulting styles into document
head. Defaults to
true.
applyLinksToStyleTags - whether to resolve
<link rel="stylesheet"> tags
and replace them with
style tags. This works with
preserveMediaQueries
unlike the deprecated
applyLinkTags. Defaults to
true.
removeStyleTags - whether to remove the original
<style></style>
tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to
true.
preserveMediaQueries - preserves all media queries (and contained styles)
within
<style></style> tags as a refinement when
removeStyleTags is
true.
Other styles are removed. Defaults to
false.
preserveImportant - preserves
!important in values. Defaults to
false.
applyWidthAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create
width attributes on elements set in
juice.widthElements
removeLinkTags - whether to remove the original
<link rel="stylesheet">
tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to
true.
url - how to resolve hrefs. Defaults to using
filePath. If you want
to override, be sure your
url has the protocol at the beginning, e.g.
http:// or
file://.
callback(err, html)
err -
Error object or
null.
html - contains the html from
filePath, with potentially
<style> and
<link rel="stylesheet"> tags removed, and css inlined.
html - raw html content
options - same options as calling
juice, except now
url is required.
callback(err, html) - same as calling
juice
Operates on a jsdom instance. Be sure to use the same jsdom version that juice
uses. Also be sure to clean up after you are done. You may have to
call
document.parentWindow.close() to free up memory.
document - a jsdom instance
options - see
juice.juiceContent
callback(err)
This takes html and css and returns new html with the provided css inlined.
It does not look at
<style> or
<link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.
Given a jsdom instance and css, this modifies the jsdom instance so that the
provided css is inlined. It does not look at
<style> or
<link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.
Array of ignored pseudo-selectors such as 'hover' and 'active'.
Array of HTML elements that can receive
width attributes.