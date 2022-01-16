OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension













The Node package juice-shop-ctf-cli helps you to prepare Capture the Flag events with the OWASP Juice Shop challenges for different popular CTF frameworks. This interactive utility allows you to populate a CTF game server in a matter of minutes.

Supported CTF Frameworks

The following open source CTF frameworks are supported by juice-shop-ctf-cli :

Setup

npm install -g juice-shop-ctf-cli

Usage

Interactive Mode

Open a command line and run:

Then follow the instructions of the interactive command line tool.

Configuration File

Instead of answering questions in the CLI you can also provide your desired configuration in a file with the following format:

ctfFramework: CTFd | FBCTF | RootTheBox juiceShopUrl: https://juice-shop.herokuapp.com ctfKey: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bkimminich/juice-shop/master/ctf.key countryMapping: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bkimminich/juice-shop/master/config/fbctf.yml insertHints: none | free | paid insertHintUrls: none | free | paid insertHintSnippets: none | free | paid

You can then run the generator with:

juice-shop-ctf --config myconfig .yml

Optionally you can also choose the name of the output file:

juice-shop-ctf --config myconfig .yml --output challenges .out

Docker Container

Share your current directory with the /data volume of your bkimminich/juice-shop-ctf Docker container and run the interactive mode with:

docker run -ti --rm -v $(pwd): /data bkimminich/ juice-shop-ctf

Alternatively you can provide a configuration file via:

docker run -ti --rm -v $(pwd): /data bkimminich/ juice-shop-ctf --config myconfig.yml

Choosing the name of the output file is also possible:

docker run -ti --rm -v $(pwd): /data bkimminich/ juice-shop-ctf --config myconfig.yml --output challenges.out

For detailed step-by-step instructions and examples please refer to the Hosting a CTF event chapter in our (free) companion guide ebook.

Screenshots

Troubleshooting

If you need help with the application setup please check the Troubleshooting section below or post your specific problem or question in the official Gitter Chat.

If using Docker Toolbox on Windows make sure that you also enable port forwarding for all required ports from Host 127.0.0.1:XXXX to 0.0.0.0:XXXX for TCP in the default VM's network adapter in VirtualBox. For CTFd you need to forward port 8000 .

Contributing

Found a bug? Got an idea for enhancement? Improvement for cheating prevention?

Feel free to create an issue or post your ideas in the chat! Pull requests are also highly welcome - please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Donations

The OWASP Foundation gratefully accepts donations via Stripe. Projects such as Juice Shop can then request reimbursement for expenses from the Foundation. If you'd like to express your support of the Juice Shop project, please make sure to tick the "Publicly list me as a supporter of OWASP Juice Shop" checkbox on the donation form. You can find our more about donations and how they are used here:

https://pwning.owasp-juice.shop/part3/donations.html

Contributors

The OWASP Juice Shop core project team are:

For a list of all contributors to the OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension please visit our HALL_OF_FAME.md.

Licensing

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the MIT license. OWASP Juice Shop CTF Extension and any contributions are Copyright © by Bjoern Kimminich & the OWASP Juice Shop contributors 2016-2022.