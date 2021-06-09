Given HTML, juice will inline your CSS properties into the
style attribute.
Juice has a number of functions based on whether you want to process a file, HTML string, or a cheerio document, and whether you want juice to automatically get remote stylesheets, scripts and image dataURIs to inline.
To inline HTML without getting remote resources, using default options:
var juice = require('juice');
var result = juice("<style>div{color:red;}</style><div/>");
result will be:
<div style="color: red;"></div>
Try out the web client version
Juice is exposed as a standard module, and from CLI with a smaller set of options.
All juice methods take an options object that can contain any of these properties, though not every method uses all of these:
applyAttributesTableElements - whether to create attributes for styles in
juice.styleToAttribute on elements set in
juice.tableElements. Defaults to
true.
applyHeightAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel heights to create
height attributes on elements set in
juice.heightElements. Defaults to
true.
applyStyleTags - whether to inline styles in
<style></style> Defaults to
true.
applyWidthAttributes - whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create
width attributes on elements set in
juice.widthElements. Defaults to
true.
extraCss - extra css to apply to the file. Defaults to
"".
insertPreservedExtraCss - whether to insert into the document any preserved
@media or
@font-face content from
extraCss when using
preserveMediaQueries,
preserveFontFaces or
preserveKeyFrames. When
true order of preference to append the
<style> element is into
head, then
body, then at the end of the document. When a
string the value is treated as a CSS/jQuery/cheerio selector, and when found, the
<style> tag will be appended to the end of the first match. Defaults to
true.
inlinePseudoElements - Whether to insert pseudo elements (
::before and
::after) as
<span> into the DOM. Note: Inserting pseudo elements will modify the DOM and may conflict with CSS selectors elsewhere on the page (e.g.,
:last-child).
preserveFontFaces - preserves all
@font-face within
<style></style> tags as a refinement when
removeStyleTags is
true. Other styles are removed. Defaults to
true.
preserveImportant - preserves
!important in values. Defaults to
false.
preserveMediaQueries - preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within
<style></style> tags as a refinement when
removeStyleTags is
true. Other styles are removed. Defaults to
true.
preserveKeyFrames - preserves all key frames within
<style></style> tags as a refinement when
removeStyleTags is
true. Other styles are removed. Defaults to
true.
preservePseudos - preserves all rules containing pseudo selectors defined in
ignoredPseudos within
<style></style> tags as a refinement when
removeStyleTags is
true. Other styles are removed. Defaults to
true.
removeStyleTags - whether to remove the original
<style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them. Defaults to
true.
webResources - An options object that will be passed to web-resource-inliner for juice functions that will get remote resources (
juiceResources and
juiceFile). Defaults to
{}.
xmlMode - whether to output XML/XHTML with all tags closed. Note that the input must also be valid XML/XHTML or you will get undesirable results. Defaults to
false.
Returns string containing inlined HTML. Does not fetch remote resources.
html - html string, accepts complete documents as well as fragments
options - optional, see Options above
Callback returns string containing inlined HTML. Fetches remote resources.
html - html string
options - see Options above
callback(err, html)
err -
Error object or
null
html - inlined HTML
Callback returns string containing inlined HTML. Fetches remote resources.
filePath - path to the html file to be juiced
options - see Options above
callback(err, html)
err -
Error object or
null
html - inlined HTML
This takes a cheerio instance and performs inlining in-place. Returns the same cheerio instance. Does not fetch remote resources.
$ - a cheerio instance, be sure to use the same cheerio version that juice uses
options - optional, see Options above`
This takes html and css and returns new html with the provided css inlined.
It does not look at
<style> or
<link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.
html - html string
css - css string
options - optional, see Options above
Given a cheerio instance and css, this modifies the cheerio instance so that the provided css is inlined. It does not look at
<style> or
<link rel="stylesheet"> elements at all.
$ - a cheerio instance, be sure to use the same cheerio version that juice uses
css - css string
options - optional, see Options above
An object where each value has a
start and
end to specify fenced code blocks that should be ignored during parsing and inlining. For example, Handlebars (hbs) templates are
juice.codeBlocks.HBS = {start: '{{', end: '}}'}.
codeBlocks can fix problems where otherwise juice might interpret code like
<= as HTML, when it is meant to be template language code. Note that
codeBlocks is a dictionary which can contain many different code blocks, so don't do
juice.codeBlocks = {...} do
juice.codeBlocks.myBlock = {...}
Array of ignored pseudo-selectors such as 'hover' and 'active'.
Array of HTML elements that can receive
width attributes.
Array of HTML elements that can receive
height attributes.
Object of style property names (key) to their respective attribute names (value).
Array of table HTML elements that can receive attributes defined in
juice.styleToAttribute.
Array of elements that will not have styles inlined because they are not intended to render.
Array of css properties that won't be inlined.
When a
data-embed attribute is present on a stylesheet
<link> that has been inlined into the document as a
<style></style> tag by the web-resource-inliner juice will not inline the styles and will not remove the
<style></style> tags.
This can be used to embed email client support hacks that rely on css selectors into your email templates.
To use Juice from CLI, run
juice [options] input.html output.html
For a listing of all available options, just type
juice -h.
Note that if you want to just type
juicefrom the command line, you should
npm install juice -gso it is globally available.
CLI Options:
The CLI should have all the above options with the names changed from camel case to hyphen-delimited, so for example
extraCss becomes
extra-css and
webResources.scripts becomes
web-resources-scripts.
These are additional options not included in the standard
juice options listed above:
--css [filepath] will load and inject CSS into
extraCss.
--options-file [filepath] will load and inject options from a JSON file. Options from the CLI will be given priority over options in the file when there is a conflict.
codeBlocks is optionally supported in the options file if you include it. This will allow you to support different template languages in a build process.
Attempting to Browserify
require('juice') fails because portions of Juice and its dependencies interact with the file system using the standard
require('fs'). However, you can
require('juice/client') via Browserify which has support for
juiceDocument,
inlineDocument, and
inlineContent, but not
juiceFile,
juiceResources, or
inlineExternal. Note that automated tests are not running in the browser yet.
MIT Licensed, see License.md