About

JugglingDB is cross-db ORM for nodejs, providing common interface to access most popular database formats. Currently supported are: mysql, sqlite3, postgres, mongodb, redis and js-memory-storage (yep, self-written engine for test-usage only). You can add your favorite database adapter, checkout one of the existing adapters to learn how.

Jugglingdb also works on client-side (using WebService and Memory adapters), which allows to write rich client-side apps talking to server using JSON API.

Installation

npm install jugglingdb

and you should install appropriate adapter, for example for redis:

npm install jugglingdb-redis-hq

check following list of available adapters

JugglingDB adapters

Participation

Check status of project on trello board: https://trello.com/board/jugglingdb/4f0a0b1e27d3103c64288388

Make sure all tests pass ( npm test command)

command) Feel free to vote and comment on cards (tickets/issues), if you want to join team -- send me a message with your email.

If you want to create your own jugglingdb adapter, you should publish your adapter package with name jugglingdb-ADAPTERNAME . Creating adapter is simple, check jugglingdb/redis-adapter for example. JugglingDB core exports common tests each adapter should pass, you could create your adapter in TDD style, check that adapter pass all tests defined in test/common_test.js .

Usage

var Schema = require ( 'jugglingdb' ).Schema; var schema = new Schema( 'redis' , { port : 6379 }); var Post = schema.define( 'Post' , { title : { type : String , length : 255 }, content : { type : Schema.Text }, date : { type : Date , default : function ( ) { return new Date ;} }, timestamp : { type : Number , default : Date .now }, published : { type : Boolean , default : false , index : true } }); var User = schema.define( 'User' , { name : String , bio : Schema.Text, approved : Boolean , joinedAt : Date , age : Number }, { restPath : '/users' }); var Group = schema.define( 'Group' , { name : String }); User.prototype.getNameAndAge = function ( ) { return this .name + ', ' + this .age; }; schema.models.User; schema.models.Post;

SEE schema(3) for details schema usage.

User.hasMany(Post, { as : 'posts' , foreignKey : 'userId' }); Post.belongsTo(User, { as : 'author' , foreignKey : 'userId' }); User.hasAndBelongsToMany( 'groups' ); schema.automigrate(); var user = new User; user.save( function ( err ) { var post = user.posts.build({ title : 'Hello world' }); post.save( console .log); }); var user = User(); user.save(...); new Post({ published : 0 , userId : 1 }); Post.create(); Post.all(); Post.all({ where : { userId : user.id }, order : 'id' , limit : 10 , skip : 20 }); user.posts(cb) Post.findOne({ where : { published : true }, order : 'date DESC' }); user.posts.build({ published : 1 }); user.posts.create(); User.find( 1 ); User.fetch( 1 ) .then( user => console .log( 'found user' , user)) .catch( err => console .error( 'can not fetch user with id 1:' , err)); User.count([conditions]) user.destroy(); User.destroyAll(); Post.bulkUpdate({ update : { published : 0 }, where : { id : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }}); Post.update( 1 , { published : 1 });

SEE model(3) for more information about jugglingdb Model API. Or man jugglingdb-model in terminal.

User.validatesPresenceOf( 'name' , 'email' ) User.validatesLengthOf( 'password' , { min : 5 , message : { min : 'Password is too short' }}); User.validatesInclusionOf( 'gender' , { in : [ 'male' , 'female' ]}); User.validatesExclusionOf( 'domain' , { in : [ 'www' , 'billing' , 'admin' ]}); User.validatesNumericalityOf( 'age' , { int : true }); User.validatesUniquenessOf( 'email' , { message : 'email is not unique' }); user.isValid( function ( valid ) { if (!valid) { user.errors } })

SEE ALSO jugglingdb-validations(3) or man jugglingdb-validations in terminal. Validation tests: ./test/validations.test.js

Hooks

The following hooks supported:

- afterInitialize - beforeCreate - afterCreate - beforeSave - afterSave - beforeUpdate - afterUpdate - beforeDestroy - afterDestroy - beforeValidate - afterValidate

Each callback is class method of the model, it should accept single argument: next , this is callback which should be called after end of the hook. Except afterInitialize because this method is syncronous (called after new Model ).

During beforehooks the next callback accepts one argument, which is used to terminate flow. The argument passed on as the err parameter to the API method callback.

Object lifecycle:

var user = new User; user.save(callback); user.updateAttribute( 'email' , 'email@example.com' , callback); user.destroy(callback); User.create(data, callback);

SEE jugglingdb-hooks or type this command in your fav terminal: man jugglingdb-hooks . Also check tests for usage examples: ./test/hooks.test.js

Your own database adapter

To use custom adapter, pass it's package name as first argument to Schema constructor:

var mySchema = new Schema( 'mycouch' , {host:.., port:...});

In that case your adapter should be named as 'jugglingdb-mycouch' npm package.

TODO: upd this section

Core of jugglingdb tests only basic features (database-agnostic) like validations, hooks and runs db-specific tests using memory storage. It also exports complete bucket of tests for external running. Each adapter should run this bucket (example from jugglingdb-redis ):

var jdb = require( 'jugglingdb' ), Schema = jdb. Schema , test = jdb.test; var schema = new Schema (__dirname + '/..' , {host: 'localhost' , database : 1 }); test(module.exports, schema );

Each adapter could add specific tests to standart bucket:

test.it( 'should do something special' , function ( test ) { test.done(); });

Or it could tell core to skip some test from bucket:

test .skip ( 'name of test case' );

To run tests use this command:

npm test

Before running make sure you've installed package ( npm install ) and if you running some specific adapter tests, ensure you've configured database correctly (host, port, username, password).

Contributing

If you have found a bug please try to write unit test before reporting. Before submit pull request make sure all tests still passed. Check roadmap, github issues if you want to help. Contribution to docs highly appreciated. Contents of man pages and http://1602.github.com/jugglingdb/ generated from md files stored in this repo at ./docs repo

MIT License