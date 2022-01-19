title JTree: Tree Notation SDK for TypeScript & Javascript permalink index

html <img src="https://img.shields.io/badge/Gitpod-ready--to--code-blue?logo=gitpod"/ height="20" width="153">

section Links

list

Tree Notation Homepage🔗treenotation.org

Tree Notation Sandbox🔗jtree.treenotation.org/sandbox

Tree Language Designer🔗jtree.treenotation.org/designer

Tree Notation FAQ🔗faq.treenotation.org

TreeBase🔗treebase.treenotation.org

TypeScript Library🔗github.com/treenotation/jtree

Tree Notation Subreddit🔗reddit.com/r/treenotation

Ohayo🔗github.com/treenotation/ohayo A Data Science App Powered By Tree Notation

UnitTests🔗jtree.treenotation.org/sandbox/test.html

PerfTests🔗jtree.treenotation.org/sandbox/perfTests.html

question Who is this package built for?

paragraph Jtree is for people who want to design Tree Languages, make Tree editing tools, use TreeBase, or use the Tree Component Web Framework.

paragraph You can think of jtree as similar to the Java Development Kit, except for Tree Notation instead of Java.

question How do I build a new language?

paragraph You can try the checklist🔗jtree.treenotation.org/languageChecklist.html.

section Grammar Files

paragraph Jtree contains a Tree Language called "Grammar". You can write new Grammar files to define new languages. By creating a grammar file you get a parser, a type checker, syntax highlighting, autocomplete, a compiler, and virtual machine for executing your new language. Jtree also includes a simple web Tree Language Designer🔗jtree.treenotation.org/designer.

paragraph To make your language do really interesting things, you'll want to write some code to extend your language nodes in another language that you know. Jtree lets you create new languages using just Tree Notation, Tree Notation + TypeScript, or Tree Notation + Javascript. Tree Notation and Tree Languages can be built with any language, however, not just TypeScript and Javascript. We are looking for volunteers to build libraries/sdks in other host languages.

section Using Jtree

paragraph Jtree currently includes around 10 compiled projects (aka "products") and more than a dozen Tree Languages.

subsection jtree base library for npm projects:

code const {jtree} = require("jtree") const tree = new jtree.TreeNode("hello world") console.log(tree.toString())

subsection jtree base library for the browser:

code