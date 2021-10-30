This project skeleton was created to help people get started with creating their own React component library using:
It also features:
Read my blog post about why and how I created this project skeleton ▸
Check out this CodeSandbox to see the component library in action ▸
npm run test
npm run build
To run a live-reload Storybook server on your local machine:
npm run storybook
To export your Storybook as static files:
npm run storybook:export
You can then serve the files under
storybook-static using S3, GitHub pages, Express etc. I've hosted this library at: https://www.harveydelaney.com/react-component-library
I've included a handy NodeJS util file under
util called
create-component.js. Instead of copy pasting components to create a new component, you can instead run this command to generate all the files you need to start building out a new component. To use it:
npm run generate YourComponentName
This will generate:
/src
/YourComponentName
YourComponentName.tsx
YourComponentName.stories.tsx
YourComponentName.test.tsx
YourComponentName.types.ts
YourComponentName.scss
The default templates for each file can be modified under
util/templates.
Don't forget to add the component to your
index.ts exports if you want the library to export the component!
Let's say you have another project (
test-app) on your machine that you want to try installing the component library into without having to first publish the component library. In the
test-app directory, you can run:
npm i --save ../react-component-library
which will install the local component library as a dependency in
test-app. It'll then appear as a dependency in
package.json like:
...
"dependencies": {
...
"react-component-library": "file:../react-component-library",
...
},
...
Your components can then be imported and used in that project.
NOTE: After installing the component library locally, you may run into:
Invalid hook call. Hooks can only be called inside of the body of a function component. This could happen for one of the following reasons:
You might have mismatching versions of React and the renderer (such as React DOM)
You might be breaking the Rules of Hooks
You might have more than one copy of React in the same app See for tips about how to debug and fix this problem.
This is the most commonly encountered problem people face when installing the library locally. This is most likely due to the third reason:
You might have more than one copy of React in the app.
Normally when a library is published, dev dependencies are excluded. However, when the library is symlinked, all local dev depdendencies are persisted in the libraries
node_modules (includes React). Your bundler may see two versions of React, one in the consuming app and one in the symlinked library. The solution is to have the component library use the React version in the consuming app. So from your component library folder, run:
npm link ../test-app/node_modules/react
OR, if you are using Webpack in app you can follow this GitHub comment.
Read more about this issue here.
First, make sure you have an NPM account and are logged into NPM using the
npm login command.
Then update the
name field in
package.json to reflect your NPM package name in your private or public NPM registry. Then run:
npm publish
The
"prepublishOnly": "npm run build" script in
package.json will execute before publish occurs, ensuring the
build/ directory and the compiled component library exist.
I recommend you host the component library using NPM. However, if you don't want to use NPM, you can use GitHub to host it instead.
You'll need to remove
build/ from
.gitignore, build the component library (
npm run build), add, commit and push the contents of
build. See this branch for an example.
You can then install your library into other projects by running:
npm i --save git+https://github.com/HarveyD/react-component-library.git#branch-name
OR
npm i --save github:harveyd/react-component-library#branch-name
Let's say you created a public NPM package called
harvey-component-library with the
TestComponent component created in this repository.
Usage of the component (after the library installed as a dependency into another project) will be:
import React from "react";
import { TestComponent } from "harvey-component-library";
const App = () => (
<div className="app-container">
<h1>Hello I'm consuming the component library</h1>
<TestComponent theme="primary" />
</div>
);
export default App;
Check out this Code Sandbox for a live example.
I've found that it's helpful to export SASS variables to projects consuming the library. As such, I've added the
rollup-plugin-copy NPM package and used it to copy the
src/typography.scss and
variables.scss into the
build directory as part of the Rollup bundle process. This allows you to use these variables in your projects consuming the component library.
For example, let's say you installed
harvey-component-library into your project. To use the exported variables/mixins, in a SASS file you would do the following:
@import '~harvey-component-library/build/typography';
.example-container {
@include heading;
color: $harvey-white;
}
The example component
TestComponent respects the user's dark mode operating system preferences and renders the component in the appropriate theme.
This is achieved by using the media query:
@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) in combination with CSS variables. The colours that change depending on dark mode preference can be found in
src/variables.scss. Example usage of these variables can be found within
src/TestComponent/TestComponent.scss.
Read https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@media/prefers-color-scheme for more details.
The Rollup plugin
rollup-plugin-postcss supports Sass, Less and Stylus:
yarn add stylus --dev
yarn add less --dev
You can then remove
node-sass from your dependencies.
If you want to use CSS Modules, update
postcss in
rollup-config.js to:
postcss({
modules: true
})
If you want to use
styled-components, the changes required are a bit more involved. As such, I've created a branch where I've got
styled-components working in this component library, check it out here.
Code splitting of your components is not supported by default.
Read this section of my blog post to find out how and why you would enable code splitting of your components. In summary, code splitting enables users to import components in isolation like:
import TestComponent from 'harvey-component-library/build/TestComponent';
This can reduce the bundle size for projects using older (CJS) module formats.
You can check out this branch or this commit to see what changes are neccesary to implement it.
Please note, there's an issue with code splitting and using
rollup-plugin-postcss. I recommend using
rollup-plugin-sass instead alongside code splitting.
Add the following library to your component library @rollup/plugin-image:
npm i -D @rollup/plugin-image
Then add it to
rollup-config.js:
...
plugins:[
...,
image(),
...
]
...
You can then import and render images in your components like:
import logo from "./rollup.png";
export const ImageComponent = () => (
<div>
<img src={logo} />
</div>
);
Add the following library to your component library @rollup/plugin-json:
npm i -D @rollup/plugin-json
Then add it to
rollup-config.js:
...
plugins:[
...,
json(),
...
]
...
You can then import and use JSON as ES6 Modules:
import data from "./some-data.json";
export const JsonDataComponent = () => <div>{data.description}</div>;
Checkout the official Rollup plugin list for additional helpful plugins.