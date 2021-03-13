JSON Type Definition, aka RFC 8927, is an easy-to-learn, standardized way to define a schema for JSON data. You can use JSON Typedef to portably validate data across programming languages, create dummy data, generate code, and more.
This
jtd package is a JavaScript / TypeScript implementation of JSON Type
Definition. It lets you validate input data against JSON Type Definition
schemas.
jtd works in Node.js and web browsers.
If you're looking to generate code from schemas, check out "Generating TypeScript from JSON Typedef schemas" in the JSON Typedef docs.
You can install this package with
npm:
npm install jtd
Or with
yarn:
yarn add jtd
Detailed API documentation is available online at:
https://jsontypedef.github.io/json-typedef-js/index.html
For more high-level documentation about JSON Typedef in general, or JSON Typedef in combination with JavaScript in particular, see:
Here's an example of how you can use this package to validate JSON data against a JSON Typedef schema:
import { Schema, validate } from "jtd";
// You can leave out the "as Schema" part at the end if you're using JavaScript
// and not TypeScript.
const schema = {
properties: {
name: { type: "string" },
age: { type: "uint32" },
phones: {
elements: { type: "string" }
}
}
} as Schema;
// jtd.validate returns an array of validation errors. If there were no problems
// with the input, it returns an empty array.
// Outputs: []
console.log(validate(schema, {
name: "John Doe",
age: 43,
phones: ["+44 1234567", "+44 2345678"],
}))
// This next input has three problems with it:
//
// 1. It's missing "name", which is a required property.
// 2. "age" is a string, but it should be an integer.
// 3. "phones[1]" is a number, but it should be a string.
//
// Each of those errors corresponds to one of the errors returned by validate.
// Outputs:
//
// [
// { instancePath: [], schemaPath: [ 'properties', 'name' ] },
// {
// instancePath: [ 'age' ],
// schemaPath: [ 'properties', 'age', 'type' ]
// },
// {
// instancePath: [ 'phones', '1' ],
// schemaPath: [ 'properties', 'phones', 'elements', 'type' ]
// }
// ]
console.log(validate(schema, {
age: "43",
phones: ["+44 1234567", 442345678],
}))
By default,
jtd.validate returns every error it finds. If you just care about
whether there are any errors at all, or if you can't show more than some number
of errors, then you can get better performance out of
jtd.validate using the
maxErrors option.
For example, taking the same example from before, but limiting it to 1 error, we get:
// Outputs:
//
// [ { instancePath: [], schemaPath: [ 'properties', 'name' ] } ]
console.log(validate(schema, {
age: "43",
phones: ["+44 1234567", 442345678],
}, { maxErrors: 1 }))
If you want to run
jtd against a schema that you don't trust, then you should:
Ensure the schema is well-formed, using
jtd.isSchema and
jtd.isValidSchema.
isSchema does basic "type" checking (and in
TypeScript, it acts as a type guard for the
Schema type), while
isValidSchema validates things like making sure all
refs have
corresponding definitions.
Call
jtd.validate with the
maxDepth option. JSON Typedef lets you write
recursive schemas -- if you're evaluating against untrusted schemas, you
might go into an infinite loop when evaluating against a malicious input,
such as this one:
{
"ref": "loop",
"definitions": {
"loop": {
"ref": "loop"
}
}
}
The
maxDepth option tells
jtd.validate how many
refs to follow
recursively before giving up and throwing
jtd.MaxDepthExceededError.
Here's an example of how you can use
jtd to evaluate data against an untrusted
schema:
import { isSchema, isValidSchema, Schema, validate } from "jtd";
// validateUntrusted returns true if `data` satisfies `schema`, and false if it
// does not. Throws an error if `schema` is invalid, or if validation goes in an
// infinite loop.
function validateUntrusted(schema: unknown, data: unknown): boolean {
if (!isSchema(schema) || !isValidSchema(schema)) {
throw new Error("invalid schema");
}
// You should tune maxDepth to be high enough that most legitimate schemas
// evaluate without errors, but low enough that an attacker cannot cause a
// denial of service attack.
return validate(schema, data, { maxDepth: 32 }).length === 0;
}
// Returns true
validateUntrusted({ type: "string" }, "foo");
// Returns false
validateUntrusted({ type: "string" }, null);
// Throws "invalid schema"
validateUntrusted({ type: "nonsense" }, null);
// Throws an instance of jtd.MaxDepthExceededError
validateUntrusted({
"ref": "loop",
"definitions": {
"loop": {
"ref": "loop"
}
}
}, null);