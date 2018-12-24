What is jTable

jTable is a jQuery plugin used to create AJAX based CRUD tables without coding HTML or Javascript. It has several features including:

Automatically creates HTML table and loads records from server using AJAX.

Creates 'create new record' jQueryUI dialog form. When user creates a record, it sends data to server using AJAX and adds the same record to the table in the page.

Creates 'edit record' jQueryUI dialog form. When user edits a record, it updates server using AJAX and updates all cells on the table in the page.

Allow user to 'delete a record' by jQueryUI dialog based confirmation. When user deletes a record, it deletes the record from server using AJAX and deletes the record from the table in the page.

Shows animations for create/delete/edit operations on the table.

Supports server side paging using AJAX.

Supports server side sorting using AJAX.

Supports master/child tables.

Allows user to select rows.

Allows user to resize columns.

Allows user to show/hide columns.

Exposes some events to enable validation with forms.

It can be localized easily.

All styling of table and forms are defined in a CSS file, so you can easily change style of everything to use plugin in your pages. CSS file is well defined and commented.

It comes with pre-defined color themes.

It is not depended on any server side technology.

It is platform independed and works on all common browsers.

Notes

lib folder contains files necessary to use jTable.

dev folder contains parts of library helpful for development of jTable.

See http://www.jtable.org for documentation, demos, themes and more...