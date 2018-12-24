openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jtable

by volosoft
2.6.0 (see all)

A JQuery plugin to create AJAX based CRUD tables.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Table

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
spawoz-work

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

What is jTable

http://www.jtable.org

A screenshot of jTable

jTable is a jQuery plugin used to create AJAX based CRUD tables without coding HTML or Javascript. It has several features including:

  • Automatically creates HTML table and loads records from server using AJAX.
  • Creates 'create new record' jQueryUI dialog form. When user creates a record, it sends data to server using AJAX and adds the same record to the table in the page.
  • Creates 'edit record' jQueryUI dialog form. When user edits a record, it updates server using AJAX and updates all cells on the table in the page.
  • Allow user to 'delete a record' by jQueryUI dialog based confirmation. When user deletes a record, it deletes the record from server using AJAX and deletes the record from the table in the page.
  • Shows animations for create/delete/edit operations on the table.
  • Supports server side paging using AJAX.
  • Supports server side sorting using AJAX.
  • Supports master/child tables.
  • Allows user to select rows.
  • Allows user to resize columns.
  • Allows user to show/hide columns.
  • Exposes some events to enable validation with forms.
  • It can be localized easily.
  • All styling of table and forms are defined in a CSS file, so you can easily change style of everything to use plugin in your pages. CSS file is well defined and commented.
  • It comes with pre-defined color themes.
  • It is not depended on any server side technology.
  • It is platform independed and works on all common browsers.

Notes

lib folder contains files necessary to use jTable.

dev folder contains parts of library helpful for development of jTable.

See http://www.jtable.org for documentation, demos, themes and more...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings0 Reviews
February 16, 2021
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Alternative to datatables if you want a smaller lightweight library that does the same job in simpler terms. Datatable still wins the advanced customization features in my personal opinion. This library also has some cool exporting methods too.

0

Alternatives

gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
dn
datatables.netjQuery DataTables
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
323K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
jexcelJspreadsheet is a lightweight vanilla javascript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive tables and spreadsheets compatible with other spreadsheet software.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dat
datatablesTables plug-in for jQuery
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
tjp
tableexport.jquery.pluginjQuery plugin to export a html table to JSON, XML, CSV, TSV, TXT, SQL, Word, Excel, PNG and PDF
GitHub Stars
852
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial