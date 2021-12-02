JSZPL

Generate ZPL II from JavaScript ^FX No more Printer Commands!

const text = new Text(); label.content.push(text); text.text = 'Hello World!' ; text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text.verticalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center); text.horizontalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center); const zpl = label.generateZPL();

WARNING: This is not a complete implementation of the ZPL II standard. For all elements not implemented or elements with implementations that do not fit your needs, please make use of the Raw component. If you believe there is a problem with a specific component, feel free to create an issue describing the problem.

Installation

In a browser:

< script src = "dist/jszpl.bundle.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const label = new Label(); label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName[ '8dpmm' ]); label.width = 100 ; label.height = 50 ; label.padding = new Spacing( 10 ); const text = new Text(); label.content.push(text); text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text.text = 'Hello World!' ; const zpl = label.generateZPL(); </ script >

Using npm:

$ npm i jszpl

In Node.js:

const { Label, PrintDensity, PrintDensityName, Spacing, Text, FontFamily, FontFamilyName } = require ( 'jszpl' ); const label = new Label(); label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName[ '8dpmm' ]); label.width = 100 ; label.height = 50 ; label.padding = new Spacing( 10 ); const text = new Text(); label.content.push(text); text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text.text = 'Hello World!' ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Property Types

Most of the properties are defined in their own object types, which provides the ability to view the property constructor name, instead of just String , Number , or Object .

Size

Size is used by width, height, column definition, and row definition properties. Size takes a number and SizeType as constructor parameters.

SizeType has the following definition:

const SizeType = { Absolute : 0 , Fraction : 1 , Relative : 2 , }

Usage examples:

grid.width = new SizeType( 250 , SizeType.Absolute); grid.columns.push( new SizeType( 1 , SizeType.Relative));

Alternatively, if only a number is applied to the width or height properties, or a single value supplied to the constructor, the value is interpreted as being an absolute value.

The lines in the example below have the same effect:

grid.width = 250 ; grid.width = new Size( 250 ); grid.width = new Size( 250 , SizeType.Absolute);

Using SizeType.Fraction requires input number to be smaller than 1.

PrintDensity

PrintDensity is only used by the Label element. It denotes the dot density of the output label. The Label element is also the only element whose width and height properties are measured in millimeters rather than dots.

PrintDensityName has the following definition:

const PrintDensityName = { '6dpmm' : 6 , '8dpmm' : 8 , '12dpmm' : 12 , '24dpmm' : 24 , }

Usage example:

const label = new Label(); label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName[ '8dpmm' ]);

FontFamily

FontFamily is only used by the Text element. It denotes the font matrix to use for the element text. Only fonts A-F are implemented.

FontFamilyName has the following definition:

const FontFamilyName = { A : 'A' , B : 'B' , D : 'D' , E : 'E' , F : 'F' , }

Font names G to V are not implemented. Usage will result in an error.

Usage example:

const text = new Text(); text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);

Alignment

Alignment is only used by the the Text element. It is applied to the horizontalAlignment and verticalAlignment properties to align the text within its parent container.

AlignmentValue has the following definition:

const AlignmentValue = { Start : 'Start' , Center : 'Center' , End : 'End' , }

Usage example:

const text = new Text(); text.verticalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center); text.horizontalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center);

Spacing

Spacing is used by margin and padding properites. It contains sub-properties for left, top, right, and bottom numeric values.

Spacing constructor supports 0, 1, 2, and 4 parameters.

Usage examples:

label.padding = new Spacing(); label.padding = new Spacing( 10 ); label.padding = new Spacing( 10 , 20 ); label.padding = new Spacing( 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 );

GridPosition

GridPosition is used by all elements except for the Label. GridPosition has a column and row property which places the component in a specific column and row if its direct parent element is a Grid.

Usage example:

const grid = new Grid(); label.content.push(grid); grid.columns.push( new Size( 1 , SizeType.Relative)); grid.columns.push( new Size( 1 , SizeType.Relative)); grid.rows.push( new Size( 1 , SizeType.Relative)); grid.rows.push( new Size( 1 , SizeType.Relative)); grid.columnSpacing = 2 ; grid.rowSpacing = 2 ; grid.border = 2 ; grid.padding = new Spacing( 10 ); const text00 = new Text(); grid.content.push(text00); text00.text = '(0, 0)' ; text00.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); const text10 = new Text(); grid.content.push(text10); text10.text = '(1, 0)' ; text10.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text10.grid.column = 1 ; const text01 = new Text(); grid.content.push(text01); text01.text = '(0, 1)' ; text01.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text01.grid.row = 1 ; const text11 = new Text(); grid.content.push(text11); text11.text = '(1, 1)' ; text11.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text11.grid.column = 1 ; text11.grid.row = 1 ;

BarcodeType

BarcodeType is only used by the Barcode element. It denotes the barcode type to use.

BarcodeTypeName has the following definition:

const BarcodeTypeName = { Code11 : 'Code11' , Interleaved25 : 'Interleaved25' , Code39 : 'Code39' , PlanetCode : 'PlanetCode' , PDF417 : 'PDF417' , EAN8 : 'EAN8' , UPCE : 'UPCE' , Code93 : 'Code93' , Code128 : 'Code128' , EAN13 : 'EAN13' , Industrial25 : 'Industrial25' , Standard25 : 'Standard25' , ANSICodabar : 'ANSICodabar' , Logmars : 'Logmars' , MSI : 'MSI' , Plessey : 'Plessey' , QRCode : 'QRCode' , DataMatrix : 'DataMatrix' , PostNet : 'PostNet' }

Usage example:

const barcode = new Barcode(); barcode.type = new BarcodeType(BarcodeTypeName.Code11);

Content

Content is an array property on elements which can contain children. Child elements are positioned relative to their parent, if the parent element is moved, all child elements will also be moved.

Container elements:

Label

Box

Circle

Grid

Usage example:

const label = new Label(); const text = new Text(); label.content.push(text);

GraphicData

GraphicData is used by Graphic to display image data. GraphicData.data contains the original image binary data. GraphicData.width and GraphicData.height contains the original image width and height.

GraphicData has the following definition:

class GraphicData { constructor (width, height, data) { this .data = data || []; this .width = width || 0 ; this .height = height || 0 ; } }

An image processor must be defined for each platform. The purpose of an image processor is to convert an image into a black and white array representation (consisting of 1s and 0s). Below is an example of a processor for a web browser:

const graphic = new Graphic(); const image = new Image(); image.onload = function ( ) { const canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); canvas.width = image.width; canvas.height = image.height; const context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); context.drawImage(image, 0 , 0 ); const imageData = context.getImageData( 0 , 0 , canvas.width, canvas.height); let index = 0 ; const imageBits = []; for ( let y = 0 ; y < imageData.height; y++) { for ( let x = 0 ; x < imageData.width; x++) { const red = imageData.data[index++]; const green = imageData.data[index++]; const blue = imageData.data[index++]; const opacity = imageData.data[index++]; let value = 0 ; if (opacity != 0 ) { value = (((red + green + blue) / 3 ) < 180 ) ? 1 : 0 ; } imageBits.push(value); } } graphic.data = new GraphicData(image.width, image.height, imageBits)); }; image.src = data;

For a usage example within NodeJS, please refer to the unit test labeled 'add image to a label' within the graphic component unit tests (graphics.test.js).

Elements

Label

Label is the base container element within which other elements can be placed.

Properties

Property Type Description printDensity PrintDensity Dot density of the label (6 dpmm, 8 dpmm, 12 dpmm, 24 dpmm) width Number Sets the width of the label based on printDensity.value height Number Sets the height of the label based on printDensity.value padding Spacing Sets the padding of the label element, makes child elements consume less space content Array Child elements

Usage example:

The example creates a 100mm x 50mm label with a print density of 8 dpmm. The label has a padding of 10 dots and contains a text field.

const label = new Label(); label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName[ '8dpmm' ]); label.width = 100 ; label.height = 50 ; label.padding = new Spacing( 10 ); const text = new Text(); label.content.push(text); text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text.text = 'Hello World!' ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Text

Text displays characters on the label.

Properties

Property Type Description fontFamily FontFamily Font family matrix to use verticalAlignment Alignment Vertical alignment, default AlignmentValue.Start horizontalAlignment Alignment Horizontal alignment, default AlignmentValue.Start fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent invert Boolean Invert color values grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element width Size / Number Sets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted height Size / Number Sets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element lineSpacing Number Sets the vertical space between lines text String Sets the text of the element characterWidth Number Overrides the default character width, uses font family default if omitted characterHeight Number Overrides the default character height, uses font family default if omitted

Usage example:

const text = new Text(); label.content.push(text); text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D); text.text = 'Hello World!' ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Box

Displays a rectangular shape.

Properties

Property Type Description fill Boolean Fill the shape content with a solid color cornerRadius Number Shape corner radius fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent invert Boolean Invert color values grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element padding Spacing Configure space inside element width Size / Number Sets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted height Size / Number Sets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element border Number Sets the border thickness of the element, ignored if fill is set content Array Child elements

Usage example:

const box = new Box(); label.content.push(box); box.fill = true ; box.width = 150 ; box.height = 150 ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Line

Displays a line.

Properties

Property Type Description fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent invert Boolean Invert color values grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element x1 Number X coordinate of first point in line y1 Number Y coordinate of first point in line x2 Number X coordinate of second point in line y2 Number Y coordinate of second point in line thickness Number Thickness of the line to draw

Usage example:

const line1 = new Line(); label.content.push(line1); line1.x1 = 50 ; line1.y1 = 50 ; line1.x2 = 150 ; line1.y2 = 150 ; line1.thickness = 5 ; const line2 = new Line(); label.content.push(line2); line2.x1 = 50 ; line2.y1 = 150 ; line2.x2 = 150 ; line2.y2 = 50 ; line2.thickness = 5 ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Circle

Displays a circular shape.

Properties

Property Type Description fill Boolean Fill the shape content with a solid color fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent invert Boolean Invert color values grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element padding Spacing Configure space inside element width Size / Number Sets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted height Size / Number Sets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element border Number Sets the border thickness of the element, ignored if fill is set content Array Child elements

Using a different width and height values, will result in an ellipse.

Usage example:

const circle = new Circle(); label.content.push(circle); circle.fill = true ; circle.width = 150 ; circle.height = 150 ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Grid

Displays a grid.

Properties

Property Type Description fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent invert Boolean Invert color values grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element padding Spacing Configure space inside element cells columnSpacing Number Horizontal space between cells rowSpacing Number Vertical space between cells width Size / Number Sets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted height Size / Number Sets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element border Number Sets the border thickness of the element cells columns Array<Size> Element column definitions rows Array<Size> Element row definitions content Array Child elements

Usage example:

const grid = new Grid(); label.content.push(grid); grid.columns.push( new Size( 150 , SizeType.Absolute)); grid.columns.push( new Size( 1 , SizeType.Relative)); grid.rows.push( new Size( 150 , SizeType.Absolute)); grid.rows.push( new Size( 1 , SizeType.Relative)); grid.border = 2 ; grid.columnSpacing = 2 ; grid.rowSpacing = 2 ; const zpl = label.generateZPL();

Barcode

Displays a barcode.

Properties

Property Type Description fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element width Size / Number Sets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted height Size / Number Sets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element type BarcodeType Sets the barcode type to use data String Text to encode into barcode maxLength Number Additional parameter to use for sizing of 2D barcodes. Populate with expected maximum data length. subset String Additional parameter to indicate barcode subset information. Populate with 'A', 'B', or 'C' for Code128 barcodes. interpretationLine Boolean Indicates whether the output barcode should include an interpretation line, defaults to 'true'

Graphic

Displays an image on the label.

Properties

Property Type Description fixed Boolean If set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent invert Boolean Invert color values grid GridPosition Configure element placement within grid margin Spacing Configure space around element width Size / Number Sets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted height Size / Number Sets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted left Size / Number Sets the left offset of the element top Size / Number Sets the top offset of the element border Number Sets the border thickness around the image data GraphicData Image data

Example of image:

Raw

Adds raw ZPL data to the output. Note that Raw inherits from BaseComponent , and thus has no layout options available.

Properties

Property Type Description data String Raw ZPL data to add to the label

Usage example:

const raw = new Raw(); label.content.push(raw); raw.data = ` ^FO50,50^GB100,100,100^FS ^FO75,75^FR^GB100,100,100^FS ^FO93,93^GB40,40,40^FS ` ; const zpl = label.generateZpl();

Known Issues

Feature Notes Invert Not implemented correctly by all controls Grid Columnspan Pending implementation Grid Rowspan Pending implementation Rotation Pending implementation Fonts Fonts A-F are implemented, G-V not implemented Multi-line text alignment Text alignment is not implemented to align text that spans multiple lines Grid border property The graphical designer does not display the border property for grid components Text size override The graphical designer does not support text size overriding. Text layout does not take size override into account when positioning the text.

