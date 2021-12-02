openbase logo
jsz

jszpl

by Danie Leeuwner
1.1.4 (see all)

ZPL II generation from JavaScript

Documentation
648

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

JSZPL

BADGE_NPM_DOWNLOADS BADGE_NPM_DOWNLOADS BADGE_NPM_VERSION BADGE_NPM_LICENCE BADGE_PAYPAL

Generate ZPL II from JavaScript ^FX No more Printer Commands!

const text = new Text();
label.content.push(text);
text.text = 'Hello World!';
text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text.verticalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center);
text.horizontalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center);

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO10,205^AD,N,,
//^FB780,1,0,C,0
//^FDHello World!^FS
//^XZ

Label Preview

Table of Contents

WARNING: This is not a complete implementation of the ZPL II standard. For all elements not implemented or elements with implementations that do not fit your needs, please make use of the Raw component. If you believe there is a problem with a specific component, feel free to create an issue describing the problem.

Link to ZPL II manual

Installation

In a browser:

<script src="dist/jszpl.bundle.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript">
  const label = new Label();
  label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName['8dpmm']);
  label.width = 100;
  label.height = 50;
  label.padding = new Spacing(10);

  const text = new Text();
  label.content.push(text);
  text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
  text.text = 'Hello World!';

  const zpl = label.generateZPL();
  //^XA
  //^FO10,10^AD,N,,
  //^FB780,1,0,L,0
  //^FDHello World!^FS
  //^XZ
</script>

Using npm:

$ npm i jszpl

In Node.js:

const { Label, PrintDensity, PrintDensityName, Spacing, Text, FontFamily, FontFamilyName } = require('jszpl');

const label = new Label();
label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName['8dpmm']);
label.width = 100;
label.height = 50;
label.padding = new Spacing(10);

const text = new Text();
label.content.push(text);
text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text.text = 'Hello World!';

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO10,10^AD,N,,
//^FB780,1,0,L,0
//^FDHello World!^FS
//^XZ

Property Types

Most of the properties are defined in their own object types, which provides the ability to view the property constructor name, instead of just String, Number, or Object.

Size

Size is used by width, height, column definition, and row definition properties. Size takes a number and SizeType as constructor parameters.

SizeType has the following definition:

const SizeType = {
  Absolute : 0, // exact size
  Fraction : 1, // size as fraction of parent
  Relative : 2, // size together with siblings as part of parent
}

Usage examples:

grid.width = new SizeType(250, SizeType.Absolute);
grid.columns.push(new SizeType(1, SizeType.Relative));

Alternatively, if only a number is applied to the width or height properties, or a single value supplied to the constructor, the value is interpreted as being an absolute value.

The lines in the example below have the same effect:

grid.width = 250;
grid.width = new Size(250);
grid.width = new Size(250, SizeType.Absolute);

Using SizeType.Fraction requires input number to be smaller than 1.

PrintDensity

PrintDensity is only used by the Label element. It denotes the dot density of the output label. The Label element is also the only element whose width and height properties are measured in millimeters rather than dots.

PrintDensityName has the following definition:

const PrintDensityName = {
  '6dpmm' : 6,
  '8dpmm' : 8,
  '12dpmm' : 12,
  '24dpmm' : 24,
}

Usage example:

const label = new Label();
label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName['8dpmm']);

FontFamily

FontFamily is only used by the Text element. It denotes the font matrix to use for the element text. Only fonts A-F are implemented.

FontFamilyName has the following definition:

const FontFamilyName = {
  A : 'A',
  B : 'B',
  D : 'D',
  E : 'E',
  F : 'F',
  //G : 'G',
  //H : 'H',
  //P : 'P',
  //Q : 'Q',
  //U : 'U',
  //V : 'V',
}

Font names G to V are not implemented. Usage will result in an error.

Usage example:

const text = new Text();
text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);

Alignment

Alignment is only used by the the Text element. It is applied to the horizontalAlignment and verticalAlignment properties to align the text within its parent container.

AlignmentValue has the following definition:

const AlignmentValue = {
  Start: 'Start',
  Center: 'Center',
  End: 'End',
}

Usage example:

const text = new Text();
text.verticalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center);
text.horizontalAlignment = new Alignment(AlignmentValue.Center);

Spacing

Spacing is used by margin and padding properites. It contains sub-properties for left, top, right, and bottom numeric values.

Spacing constructor supports 0, 1, 2, and 4 parameters.

Usage examples:

// 0 parameters
// default values of 0 for all sides
label.padding = new Spacing();

// 1 parameter
// 10 for all sides
label.padding = new Spacing(10);

// 2 parameters
// 10 for left and right, 20 for top and bottom
label.padding = new Spacing(10, 20);

// 4 parameters
// 10 left, 20 top, 30 right, 40 bottom
label.padding = new Spacing(10, 20, 30, 40);

GridPosition

GridPosition is used by all elements except for the Label. GridPosition has a column and row property which places the component in a specific column and row if its direct parent element is a Grid.

Usage example:

const grid = new Grid();
label.content.push(grid);
grid.columns.push(new Size(1, SizeType.Relative));
grid.columns.push(new Size(1, SizeType.Relative));
grid.rows.push(new Size(1, SizeType.Relative));
grid.rows.push(new Size(1, SizeType.Relative));
grid.columnSpacing = 2;
grid.rowSpacing = 2;
grid.border = 2;
grid.padding = new Spacing(10);

const text00 = new Text();
grid.content.push(text00);
text00.text = '(0, 0)';
text00.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);

const text10 = new Text();
grid.content.push(text10);
text10.text = '(1, 0)';
text10.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text10.grid.column = 1;

const text01 = new Text();
grid.content.push(text01);
text01.text = '(0, 1)';
text01.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text01.grid.row = 1;

const text11 = new Text();
grid.content.push(text11);
text11.text = '(1, 1)';
text11.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text11.grid.column = 1;
text11.grid.row = 1;

Grid Positioning

BarcodeType

BarcodeType is only used by the Barcode element. It denotes the barcode type to use.

BarcodeTypeName has the following definition:

const BarcodeTypeName = {
  Code11: 'Code11',
  Interleaved25: 'Interleaved25',
  Code39: 'Code39',
  PlanetCode: 'PlanetCode',
  PDF417: 'PDF417',
  EAN8: 'EAN8',
  UPCE: 'UPCE',
  Code93: 'Code93',
  Code128: 'Code128',
  EAN13: 'EAN13',
  Industrial25: 'Industrial25',
  Standard25: 'Standard25',
  ANSICodabar: 'ANSICodabar',
  Logmars: 'Logmars',
  MSI: 'MSI',
  Plessey: 'Plessey',
  QRCode: 'QRCode',
  DataMatrix: 'DataMatrix',
  PostNet: 'PostNet'
}

Usage example:

const barcode = new Barcode();
barcode.type = new BarcodeType(BarcodeTypeName.Code11);

Content

Content is an array property on elements which can contain children. Child elements are positioned relative to their parent, if the parent element is moved, all child elements will also be moved.

Container elements:

  • Label
  • Box
  • Circle
  • Grid

Usage example:

const label = new Label();
const text = new Text();
label.content.push(text);

GraphicData

GraphicData is used by Graphic to display image data. GraphicData.data contains the original image binary data. GraphicData.width and GraphicData.height contains the original image width and height.

GraphicData has the following definition:

class GraphicData {
  constructor(width, height, data) {
    this.data = data || [];
    this.width = width || 0;
    this.height = height || 0;
  }
}

An image processor must be defined for each platform. The purpose of an image processor is to convert an image into a black and white array representation (consisting of 1s and 0s). Below is an example of a processor for a web browser:

const graphic = new Graphic();

const image = new Image();
image.onload = function() {
  const canvas = document.createElement('canvas');
  canvas.width = image.width;
  canvas.height = image.height;

  const context = canvas.getContext('2d');
  context.drawImage(image, 0, 0);

  const imageData = context.getImageData(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);

  let index = 0;
  const imageBits = [];

  for (let y = 0; y < imageData.height; y++) {
    for (let x = 0; x < imageData.width; x++) {

      const red = imageData.data[index++];
      const green = imageData.data[index++];
      const blue = imageData.data[index++];
      const opacity = imageData.data[index++];

      let value = 0;

      if (opacity != 0) {
        value = (((red + green + blue) / 3) < 180) ? 1 : 0;
      }

      imageBits.push(value);
    }
  }
  graphic.data = new GraphicData(image.width, image.height, imageBits));
};
image.src = data;

For a usage example within NodeJS, please refer to the unit test labeled 'add image to a label' within the graphic component unit tests (graphics.test.js).

Elements

Label

Label is the base container element within which other elements can be placed.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
printDensityPrintDensityDot density of the label (6 dpmm, 8 dpmm, 12 dpmm, 24 dpmm)
widthNumberSets the width of the label based on printDensity.value
heightNumberSets the height of the label based on printDensity.value
paddingSpacingSets the padding of the label element, makes child elements consume less space
contentArrayChild elements

Usage example:

The example creates a 100mm x 50mm label with a print density of 8 dpmm. The label has a padding of 10 dots and contains a text field.

const label = new Label();
label.printDensity = new PrintDensity(PrintDensityName['8dpmm']);
label.width = 100;
label.height = 50;
label.padding = new Spacing(10);

const text = new Text();
label.content.push(text);
text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text.text = 'Hello World!';

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO10,10^AD,N,,
//^FB780,1,0,L,0
//^FDHello World!^FS
//^XZ

Label Usage Example

Text

Text displays characters on the label.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fontFamilyFontFamilyFont family matrix to use
verticalAlignmentAlignmentVertical alignment, default AlignmentValue.Start
horizontalAlignmentAlignmentHorizontal alignment, default AlignmentValue.Start
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
invertBooleanInvert color values
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
widthSize / NumberSets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted
heightSize / NumberSets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
lineSpacingNumberSets the vertical space between lines
textStringSets the text of the element
characterWidthNumberOverrides the default character width, uses font family default if omitted
characterHeightNumberOverrides the default character height, uses font family default if omitted

Usage example:

const text = new Text();
label.content.push(text);
text.fontFamily = new FontFamily(FontFamilyName.D);
text.text = 'Hello World!';

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FB780,1,0,L,0
//^FDHello World!^FS
//^XZ

Label Usage Example

Box

Displays a rectangular shape.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fillBooleanFill the shape content with a solid color
cornerRadiusNumberShape corner radius
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
invertBooleanInvert color values
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
paddingSpacingConfigure space inside element
widthSize / NumberSets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted
heightSize / NumberSets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
borderNumberSets the border thickness of the element, ignored if fill is set
contentArrayChild elements

Usage example:

const box = new Box();
label.content.push(box);
box.fill = true;
box.width = 150;
box.height = 150;

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO0,0^GB150,150,150,,0^FS
//^XZ

Box example

Line

Displays a line.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
invertBooleanInvert color values
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
x1NumberX coordinate of first point in line
y1NumberY coordinate of first point in line
x2NumberX coordinate of second point in line
y2NumberY coordinate of second point in line
thicknessNumberThickness of the line to draw

Usage example:

const line1 = new Line();
label.content.push(line1);

line1.x1 = 50;
line1.y1 = 50;
line1.x2 = 150;
line1.y2 = 150;
line1.thickness = 5;

const line2 = new Line();
label.content.push(line2);

line2.x1 = 50;
line2.y1 = 150;
line2.x2 = 150;
line2.y2 = 50;
line2.thickness = 5;

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO50,50^GD100,100,5,B,L^FS
//^FO50,50^GD100,100,5,B,R^FS
//^XZ

Line example

Circle

Displays a circular shape.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fillBooleanFill the shape content with a solid color
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
invertBooleanInvert color values
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
paddingSpacingConfigure space inside element
widthSize / NumberSets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted
heightSize / NumberSets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
borderNumberSets the border thickness of the element, ignored if fill is set
contentArrayChild elements

Using a different width and height values, will result in an ellipse.

Usage example:

const circle = new Circle();
label.content.push(circle);
circle.fill = true;
circle.width = 150;
circle.height = 150;

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO10,10^GC150,150,B^FS
//^XZ

Circle Example

Grid

Displays a grid.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
invertBooleanInvert color values
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
paddingSpacingConfigure space inside element cells
columnSpacingNumberHorizontal space between cells
rowSpacingNumberVertical space between cells
widthSize / NumberSets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted
heightSize / NumberSets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
borderNumberSets the border thickness of the element cells
columnsArray<Size>Element column definitions
rowsArray<Size>Element row definitions
contentArrayChild elements

Usage example:

const grid = new Grid();
label.content.push(grid);
grid.columns.push(new Size(150, SizeType.Absolute));
grid.columns.push(new Size(1, SizeType.Relative));
grid.rows.push(new Size(150, SizeType.Absolute));
grid.rows.push(new Size(1, SizeType.Relative));
grid.border = 2;
grid.columnSpacing = 2;
grid.rowSpacing = 2;

const zpl = label.generateZPL();
//^XA
//^FO10,10^GB780,380,2,,0^FS
//^FO14,14^GB152,152,2,,0^FS
//^FO168,14^GB618,152,2,,0^FS
//^FO14,168^GB152,218,2,,0^FS
//^FO168,168^GB618,218,2,,0^FS
//^XZ

Grid Example

Barcode

Displays a barcode.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
widthSize / NumberSets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted
heightSize / NumberSets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
typeBarcodeTypeSets the barcode type to use
dataStringText to encode into barcode
maxLengthNumberAdditional parameter to use for sizing of 2D barcodes. Populate with expected maximum data length.
subsetStringAdditional parameter to indicate barcode subset information. Populate with 'A', 'B', or 'C' for Code128 barcodes.
interpretationLineBooleanIndicates whether the output barcode should include an interpretation line, defaults to 'true'

Graphic

Displays an image on the label.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
fixedBooleanIf set, positions the element with relation to the label rather than parent
invertBooleanInvert color values
gridGridPositionConfigure element placement within grid
marginSpacingConfigure space around element
widthSize / NumberSets the width of the element, uses parent size if omitted
heightSize / NumberSets the height of the element, uses parent size if omitted
leftSize / NumberSets the left offset of the element
topSize / NumberSets the top offset of the element
borderNumberSets the border thickness around the image
dataGraphicDataImage data

Example of image:

Graphic Image

Raw

Adds raw ZPL data to the output. Note that Raw inherits from BaseComponent, and thus has no layout options available.

Properties
PropertyTypeDescription
dataStringRaw ZPL data to add to the label

Usage example:

const raw = new Raw();
label.content.push(raw);
raw.data = `
^FO50,50^GB100,100,100^FS
^FO75,75^FR^GB100,100,100^FS
^FO93,93^GB40,40,40^FS
`;

const zpl = label.generateZpl();
//^XA
//^FO50,50^GB100,100,100^FS
//^FO75,75^FR^GB100,100,100^FS
//^FO93,93^GB40,40,40^FS
//^XZ

Raw Image

Known Issues

FeatureNotes
InvertNot implemented correctly by all controls
Grid ColumnspanPending implementation
Grid RowspanPending implementation
RotationPending implementation
FontsFonts A-F are implemented, G-V not implemented
Multi-line text alignmentText alignment is not implemented to align text that spans multiple lines
Grid border propertyThe graphical designer does not display the border property for grid components
Text size overrideThe graphical designer does not support text size overriding. Text layout does not take size override into account when positioning the text.

Roadmap

FeatureNotes
StackStack elements based on set size or minimum size. Direction horizontal or vertical.

