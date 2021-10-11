openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsz

jszip

by Stuart Knightley
3.7.1 (see all)

Create, read and edit .zip files with Javascript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1M

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

4

License

(MIT OR GPL-3.0-or-later)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Compression

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

JSZip Build Status Code Climate

Selenium Test Status

A library for creating, reading and editing .zip files with JavaScript, with a lovely and simple API.

See https://stuk.github.io/jszip for all the documentation.

var zip = new JSZip();

zip.file("Hello.txt", "Hello World\n");

var img = zip.folder("images");
img.file("smile.gif", imgData, {base64: true});

zip.generateAsync({type:"blob"}).then(function(content) {
    // see FileSaver.js
    saveAs(content, "example.zip");
});

/*
Results in a zip containing
Hello.txt
images/
    smile.gif
*/

License

JSZip is dual-licensed. You may use it under the MIT license or the GPLv3 license. See LICENSE.markdown.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
interactionsolutions4 Ratings1 Review
November 26, 2020
JadeYang(杨琼璞)ShenZhen4 Ratings2 Reviews
It's only too late if you decide it is. Get busy living. Or get busy dying! ( https://nicelinks.site )
September 3, 2020

Alternatives

az
adm-zipA Javascript implementation of zip for nodejs. Allows user to create or extract zip files both in memory or to/from disk
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
compression-webpack-pluginPrepare compressed versions of assets to serve them with Content-Encoding
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
compressionNode.js compression middleware
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
pixelmatchThe smallest, simplest and fastest JavaScript pixel-level image comparison library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gz
gulp-zipZIP compress files
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial