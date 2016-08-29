openbase logo
jsx

jsxobj

by Jason Miller
1.1.0 (see all)

Build JSON using JSX 🌈 (may contain blood magic)

Readme

jsxobj NPM travis-ci

Converts JSX to Objects (JSON) using blood magic.

npm install --save jsxobj

Example

import jsxobj from 'jsxobj';

// example of an import'd plugin
const CustomPlugin = config => ({
    ...config,
    name: 'custom-plugin'
});

console.log(
    <webpack target="web" watch>
        <entry path="src/index.js" />
        <resolve>
            <alias from="react" to="preact-compat" />
            <alias from="react-dom" to="preact-compat" />
        </resolve>
        <plugins>
            <uglify-js opts={{
                compression: true,
                mangle: false
            }} />
            <CustomPlugin foo="bar" />
        </plugins>
    </webpack>
);

The above outputs:

{
  "name": "webpack",
  "target": "web",
  "watch": true,
  "entry": {
    "path": "src/index.js"
  },
  "resolve": {
    "alias": {
      "from": "react-dom",
      "to": "preact-compat"
    }
  },
  "plugins": {
    "uglify-js": {
      "opts": {
        "compression": true,
        "mangle": false
      }
    },
    "custom-plugin": {
      "foo": "bar"
    }
  }
}

