jsxobj
Converts JSX to Objects (JSON) using blood magic.
npm install --save jsxobj
import jsxobj from 'jsxobj';
// example of an import'd plugin
const CustomPlugin = config => ({
...config,
name: 'custom-plugin'
});
console.log(
<webpack target="web" watch>
<entry path="src/index.js" />
<resolve>
<alias from="react" to="preact-compat" />
<alias from="react-dom" to="preact-compat" />
</resolve>
<plugins>
<uglify-js opts={{
compression: true,
mangle: false
}} />
<CustomPlugin foo="bar" />
</plugins>
</webpack>
);
The above outputs:
{
"name": "webpack",
"target": "web",
"watch": true,
"entry": {
"path": "src/index.js"
},
"resolve": {
"alias": {
"from": "react-dom",
"to": "preact-compat"
}
},
"plugins": {
"uglify-js": {
"opts": {
"compression": true,
"mangle": false
}
},
"custom-plugin": {
"foo": "bar"
}
}
}