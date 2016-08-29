jsxobj

Converts JSX to Objects (JSON) using blood magic .

npm install --save jsxobj

Example

import jsxobj from 'jsxobj' ; const CustomPlugin = config => ({ ...config, name : 'custom-plugin' }); console .log( <webpack target="web" watch> <entry path="src/index.js" /> <resolve> <alias from="react" to="preact-compat" /> <alias from="react-dom" to="preact-compat" /> </resolve> <plugins> <uglify-js opts={{ compression: true, mangle: false }} /> <CustomPlugin foo="bar" /> </plugins> </webpack> );

The above outputs: