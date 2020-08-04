Deprecated

JSXHint is, and always was, a bad hack to make JSX lintable in the early days of React. It will always be inferior to proper linters like ESLint because it is not able to lint JSX or ES6 syntax, it instead compiles to ES5 then lints. You may get weird linter errors, especially with more involved transforms.

Don't use JSXHint anymore if you can switch to ESLint.

JSXHint

A wrapper around JSHint to allow linting of files containing JSX syntax.

Accepts the same input as JSHint and emits the same output. Switches sent to jsxhint are forwarded on to jshint.

Glob parsing, ignores, and jshintrc parsing are all performed by jshint.

Automatically lints all files with the .js and .jsx extensions.

Rationale

This module is intended for use as part of SublimeLinter-jsxhint, but it can be used separately as a smart replacement for JSHint. It will automatically convert any file with the jsx extension into JS using react-tools , then present the file to JSHint for validation.

Note that as of React 0.12, it is recommended to use the .jsx file extension rather than the pragma in .js files. If you are already using the .jsx extension, add the option --jsx-only . This will skip attempted conversion of .js files to JSX, but still lint those files. This is useful for running an entire project.

JSXHint is safe to use as a drop-in replacement for JSHint , even when JSX files are not present in a project.

JSXHint offers a simple workflow that accepts JSX files without modification. Additionally, JSXHint actually lints the object definitions generated by the JSX compiler, allowing you to catch mistakes in your templates (such as undefined variables, syntax errors, and missing modules).

JSXHint cli allows for pattern arrays via glob-all

Examples

jsxhint . jsxhint src jsxhint --jsx-only . jsxhint --config ./other-directory/.jshintrc src/foo/ *.jsx jsxhint 'jsx/**/*' '!scripts/**/*' 'scripts/outlier.jsx' jsxhint '**/*.js*' '!node_modules/**/*' '!build/**/*' jsxhint - < src/file.jsx jsxhint --exclude excludeme.jsx src/foo/ *.jsx jsxhint --babel src

Installation

npm install -g jsxhint

Usage