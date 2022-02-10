JSXGraph

JavaScript library for interactive math visualizations in the web browser.

JSXGraph is a cross-browser library for interactive geometry, function plotting, charting, and data visualization in a web browser. It is implemented completely in JavaScript, does not rely on any other library, and uses SVG, canvas, or even the venerable VML. JSXGraph is easy to embed and has a small footprint: approx. 160 KByte if embedded in a web page. No plug-ins are required! Special care has been taken to optimize the performance.

JSXGraph supports multi-touch events and runs on all major browsers, even on very old IEs.

JSXGraph is developed at the Lehrstuhl für Mathematik und ihre Didaktik University of Bayreuth, Germany

Website

Project web site: https://jsxgraph.org/

Project wiki with hundreds of examples: https://jsxgraph.org/wiki/

GitHub project site: https://github.com/jsxgraph/jsxgraph

Mailing List/Google Group: https://groups.google.com/group/jsxgraph

JSXGraph questions at https://stackoverflow.com/search?tab=newest&q=jsxgraph

jsFiddle template: https://jsfiddle.net/8kep9syd/

Moodle filter: https://github.com/jsxgraph/moodle-filter_jsxgraph

(outdated: SourceForge project site: https://sf.net/projects/jsxgraph)

CDNs: Embed JSXGraph via

< script type = "text/javascript" charset = "UTF-8" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsxgraph/distrib/jsxgraphcore.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jsxgraph/distrib/jsxgraph.css" />

or

< script type = "text/javascript" charset = "UTF-8" src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsxgraph/1.2.3/jsxgraphcore.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jsxgraph/1.2.3/jsxgraph.css" />

Please report bugs to our issue tracking system found at https://github.com/jsxgraph/jsxgraph/issues

Usage

Include

jsxgraphcore.js and

and jsxgraph.css and,

and, if required, one or more file readers

from a CDN or a local version in your HTML file.

For developing content, it is recommended to include jsxgraphsrc.js ( jsxgraphcore.js is the minified version of jsxgraphsrc.js ). For further usage instructions please consult our wiki especially our tutorials or the API reference docs.

Build and develop JSXGraph

1) Clone this repository or download the zip file.

2) In order to build and develop JSXGraph you need node.js v0.6+. First, install all dependencies required to build JSXGraph using npm in the JSXGraph root directory: $ npm install . This will create a new subdirectory node_modules in the JSXGraph root directory which holds all tools and libraries required to build jsxgraphcore.js .

3) To build JSXGraph run $ make core which will output an unminified version jsxgraphsrc.js and the minified version jsxgraphcore.js in distrib .

License

Copyright 2008 -2022 Matthias Ehmann, Michael Gerhaeuser, Carsten Miller, Emmanuel Ostenne, Bianca Valentin, Heiko Vogel, Alfred Wassermann, Peter Wilfahrt

JSXGraph is free software dual licensed under the GNU LGPL or MIT License.

You can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the

GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version OR

MIT License: https://github.com/jsxgraph/jsxgraph/blob/master/LICENSE.MIT

JSXGraph is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License and the MIT License along with JSXGraph. If not, see https://www.gnu.org/licenses/ and https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT/.