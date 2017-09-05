jsxgettext

A node module with a CLI that extracts gettext strings from JavaScript, EJS, Jade, Jinja, Swig and Handlebars files. Uses a real parser, acorn, for JavaScript files and recognizes the following uses:

gettext( "Hello world!" ); gettext( "Hello " + 'world!' ); myModule.gettext( "Hello " + 'world!' ); gettext.call(myObj, "Hello " + 'world!' ); ngettext( "Here's an apple for you" , "Here are %s apples for you" , 3 ); ngettext( "Here's an apple" + ' for you' , "Here are %s apples" + ' for you' , 3 ); myModule.ngettext( "Here's an apple" + ' for you' , "Here are %s apples" + ' for you' , 3 ); ngettext.call(myObj, "Here's an apple" + ' for you' , "Here are %s apples" + ' for you' , 3 );

It also extracts comments that begin with "L10n:" when they appear above or next to a gettext call:

gettext( "Hello world!" );

"L10n:" is a default value and you can change it with -c option.

Install

npm install jsxgettext

Or from source:

git clone https://github.com/zaach/jsxgettext.git cd jsxgettext npm link

Use