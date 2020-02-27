JSX transpiler. Desugar JSX into JavaScript.
This module aims to be a standard and configurable implementation of JSX decoupled from React for use with Mercury or other modules.
JSX is a JavaScript syntax for composing virtual DOM elements. See React's documentation for an explanation.
For linting files containing JSX see JSXHint.
npm install jsx-transform
String
String
function
String
Desugar JSX and return transformed string.
Kind: inner method of
jsx-transform
|Param
|Type
|Description
|str
String
|[options]
Object
|options.factory
String
|Factory function name for element creation.
|[options.spreadFn]
String
|Name of function for use with spread attributes (default: Object.assign).
|[options.unknownTagPattern]
String
|uses given pattern for unknown tags where
{tag} is replaced by the tag name. Useful for rending mercury components as
Component.render() instead of
Component().
|[options.passUnknownTagsToFactory]
Boolean
|Handle unknown tags like known tags, and pass them as an object to
options.factory. If true,
createElement(Component) instead of
Component() (default: false).
|[options.unknownTagsAsString]
Boolean
|Pass unknown tags as string to
options.factory (default: false).
|[options.arrayChildren]
Boolean
|Pass children as array instead of arguments (default: true).
Example
var jsx = require('jsx-transform');
jsx.fromString('<h1>Hello World</h1>', {
factory: 'mercury.h'
});
// => 'mercury.h("h1", null, ["Hello World"])'
String
Kind: inner method of
jsx-transform
|Param
|Type
|path
String
|[options]
Object
function
Make a browserify transform.
Kind: inner method of
jsx-transform
Returns:
function - browserify transform
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[filename]
String
|[options]
Object
|[options.extensions]
String
|Array of file extensions to run browserify transform on (default:
['.js', '.jsx', '.es', '.es6']).
Example
var browserify = require('browserify');
var jsxify = require('jsx-transform').browserifyTransform;
browserify()
.transform(jsxify, options)
.bundle()
Use
.configure(options) to return a configured transform:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var jsxify = require('jsx-transform').browserifyTransform;
browserify({
transforms: [jsxify.configure(options)]
}).bundle()
Use in
package.json:
"browserify": {
"transform": [
["jsx-transform/browserify", { "factory": "h" }]
]
}