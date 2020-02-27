JSX transpiler. Desugar JSX into JavaScript.

This module aims to be a standard and configurable implementation of JSX decoupled from React for use with Mercury or other modules.

JSX is a JavaScript syntax for composing virtual DOM elements. See React's documentation for an explanation.

For linting files containing JSX see JSXHint.

Installation

npm install jsx-transform

API

jsx-transform~fromString(str, [options]) ⇒ String

Desugar JSX and return transformed string.

Kind: inner method of jsx-transform

Param Type Description str String [options] Object options.factory String Factory function name for element creation. [options.spreadFn] String Name of function for use with spread attributes (default: Object.assign). [options.unknownTagPattern] String uses given pattern for unknown tags where {tag} is replaced by the tag name. Useful for rending mercury components as Component.render() instead of Component() . [options.passUnknownTagsToFactory] Boolean Handle unknown tags like known tags, and pass them as an object to options.factory . If true, createElement(Component) instead of Component() (default: false). [options.unknownTagsAsString] Boolean Pass unknown tags as string to options.factory (default: false). [options.arrayChildren] Boolean Pass children as array instead of arguments (default: true).

Example

var jsx = require ( 'jsx-transform' ); jsx.fromString( '<h1>Hello World</h1>' , { factory : 'mercury.h' });

jsx-transform~fromFile(path, [options]) ⇒ String

Kind: inner method of jsx-transform

Param Type path String [options] Object

jsx-transform~browserifyTransform([filename], [options]) ⇒ function

Make a browserify transform.

Kind: inner method of jsx-transform

Returns: function - browserify transform

Param Type Description [filename] String [options] Object [options.extensions] String Array of file extensions to run browserify transform on (default: ['.js', '.jsx', '.es', '.es6'] ).

Example

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var jsxify = require ( 'jsx-transform' ).browserifyTransform; browserify() .transform(jsxify, options) .bundle()

Use .configure(options) to return a configured transform:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var jsxify = require ( 'jsx-transform' ).browserifyTransform; browserify({ transforms : [jsxify.configure(options)] }).bundle()

Use in package.json :

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ [ "jsx-transform/browserify" , { "factory" : "h" }] ] }

BSD Licensed