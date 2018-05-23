Parse your React JSX components to string

Install

npm install jsx-to-string

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test1="test" />)); //outputs: <Basic test1="test" />

Defaults

The default value for function is ... . Use keyValueOverride for custom key values.

Options

useFunctionCode (boolean) Optional. Defaults to false. Whether or not to use the function actual source code instead of ... For example:

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component let _onClickHandler = function () { //no-op } console.log(jsxToString(<Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />, { useFunctionCode: true })); //outputs: <Basic onClick={function _onClickHandler() { //no-op }} />

functionNameOnly (boolean) Optional. Defaults to false. Whether prop function values should contain only the name. This flag will only be used if useFunctionCode is set to true. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component let _onClickHandler = function () { //no-op } console.log(jsxToString(<Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />, { functionNameOnly: true, useFunctionCode: true })); //outputs: <Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />

keyValueOverride (object) A key-value map that overrides the value of any React props with exact match with the given key. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component let _onClickHandler = function () { //no-op } console.log(jsxToString(<Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />, { keyValueOverride: { onClick: '_onClickHandler' } })); //outputs: <Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />

ignoreProps (array) An array of string keys that should be ignored from the JSX string. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test1="ignore" />, { ignoreProps: ['test1'] })); //outputs: <Basic />

ignoreTags (array) An array of string tags that should be ignored from the JSX string. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < div /> ); } }); //this is your react component console.log(jsxToString( < Basic > < svg /> < img /> < p > I am alone </ p > </ Basic > , { ignoreTags: ['svg', 'img'] })); //outputs: < Basic > < p > I am alone </ p > </ Basic >

shortBooleanSyntax (boolean) Optional. Defaults to false. Whether or not to show the short or long boolean syntax.

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test test2={false} test3={true}>, { shortBooleanSyntax: true, })); //outputs: <Basic test test2={false} test3 />

displayName (string) A custom value to be used as the component name. For example:

import React from 'react' ; import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string' ; let Basic = React.createClass({ render() { return ( <div /> ); } }); //this is your react component console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test1="ignore" />, { displayName: 'CustomName' })); //outputs: <CustomName />

License

MIT