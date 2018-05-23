Parse your React JSX components to string
npm install jsx-to-string
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
// or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test1="test" />)); //outputs: <Basic test1="test" />
For example:
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
let _onClickHandler = function () {
//no-op
}
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />, {
useFunctionCode: true
})); //outputs: <Basic onClick={function _onClickHandler() { //no-op }} />
functionNameOnly (boolean)
Optional. Defaults to false. Whether prop function values should contain only the name.
This flag will only be used if
useFunctionCode is set to true.
For example:
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
let _onClickHandler = function () {
//no-op
}
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />, {
functionNameOnly: true,
useFunctionCode: true
})); //outputs: <Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />
keyValueOverride (object)
A key-value map that overrides the value of any React props with exact match with the given key. For example:
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
let _onClickHandler = function () {
//no-op
}
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />, {
keyValueOverride: {
onClick: '_onClickHandler'
}
})); //outputs: <Basic onClick={_onClickHandler} />
ignoreProps (array)
An array of string keys that should be ignored from the JSX string. For example:
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test1="ignore" />, {
ignoreProps: ['test1']
})); //outputs: <Basic />
ignoreTags (array)
An array of string tags that should be ignored from the JSX string. For example:
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic><svg /><img /><p>I am alone</p></Basic>, {
ignoreTags: ['svg', 'img']
})); //outputs: <Basic><p>I am alone</p></Basic>
shortBooleanSyntax (boolean)
Optional. Defaults to false. Whether or not to show the short or long boolean syntax.
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test test2={false} test3={true}>, {
shortBooleanSyntax: true,
})); //outputs: <Basic test test2={false} test3 />
displayName (string)
A custom value to be used as the component name. For example:
import React from 'react';
import jsxToString from 'jsx-to-string';
//or var jsxToString = require('jsx-to-string');
let Basic = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div />
);
}
}); //this is your react component
console.log(jsxToString(<Basic test1="ignore" />, {
displayName: 'CustomName'
})); //outputs: <CustomName />