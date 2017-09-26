openbase logo
jth

jsx-test-helpers

by Max Thirouin
3.0.0 (see all)

Helpers to easily write tests for React component/JSX code

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

333

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jsx-test-helpers

Helpers to easily write tests for React component/JSX code

This package is very small and provide simple helpers to easily use React shallow rendering method in conjunction with react-element-to-jsx-string to write straightforward tests for React component.

⚠️ Be sure to read the test file, which is annotated 😙.

Installation

$ npm install jsx-test-helpers

Usage

⚠️ Be sure to read the test file, which have more complete annotated examples.

Example with Jest:

import React from 'react';
import { noop, renderJSX, JSX } from 'jsx-test-helpers';

import FunctionalComponentToTest from '../your-component';

// fixture
function FakeComponent() {}

test('Can render & test a functional component', () => {
  expected(renderJSX(<FunctionalComponentToTest bool />)).toMatch(
    JSX(<FakeComponent fixedProp={'some-value'} bool />)
  );
});

CONTRIBUTING

  • ⇄ Pull/Merge requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull/Merge requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ($ npm test).

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

