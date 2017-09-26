Helpers to easily write tests for React component/JSX code
This package is very small and provide simple helpers to easily use React shallow rendering method in conjunction with react-element-to-jsx-string to write straightforward tests for React component.
⚠️ Be sure to read the test file, which is annotated 😙.
$ npm install jsx-test-helpers
Example with Jest:
import React from 'react';
import { noop, renderJSX, JSX } from 'jsx-test-helpers';
import FunctionalComponentToTest from '../your-component';
// fixture
function FakeComponent() {}
test('Can render & test a functional component', () => {
expected(renderJSX(<FunctionalComponentToTest bool />)).toMatch(
JSX(<FakeComponent fixedProp={'some-value'} bool />)
);
});
