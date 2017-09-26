Helpers to easily write tests for React component/JSX code

This package is very small and provide simple helpers to easily use React shallow rendering method in conjunction with react-element-to-jsx-string to write straightforward tests for React component.

⚠️ Be sure to read the test file, which is annotated 😙.

Installation

npm install jsx-test-helpers

Usage

⚠️ Be sure to read the test file, which have more complete annotated examples.

Example with Jest:

import React from 'react' ; import { noop, renderJSX, JSX } from 'jsx-test-helpers' ; import FunctionalComponentToTest from '../your-component' ; function FakeComponent ( ) {} test( 'Can render & test a functional component' , () => { expected(renderJSX(<FunctionalComponentToTest bool />)).toMatch( JSX(<FakeComponent fixedProp={'some-value'} bool />) ); });

CONTRIBUTING