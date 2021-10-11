jsx-test is a tool that makes it easy to test '.jsx' files and includes some helpers for testing react components.
The main features of
jsx-test are:
props.
mocha,
jasmine or any other test framework.
Note: If you would like to require jsx files directly please follow these instructions
npm install --save-dev jsx-test
simulateEvent(ReactComponent element, String event, Object? eventData)
simulateEvent(DOMElement element, String event, Object? eventData)
Simulates an
event on an
element.
ReactElement renderComponent(ReactComponent comp, Object? props, any? children)
Renders a component w/ its props and children.
Boolean unmountComponent(ReactComponent comp)
Unmount a component.
DOMElement elementQuerySelector(ReactComponent comp, String selector)
Gets 1st child of
comp using selector
selector
DOMElement[] elementQuerySelectorAll(ReactComponent comp, String selector)
Gets children of
comp using selector
selector
ReactComponent stubComponent(ReactElement tag, any? children, boolean? showDataProps)
ReactComponent stubComponent(String tag, any? children, boolean? showDataProps)
Creates a stub component with
tag and its
children. If
showDataProps is true, all props will be set in the rendered
DOMElement in the form of
data-<propKey> = <propValue>.
ReactComponent withContext(ReactComponent Component, Object context)
Wraps component in a context creating component.
assertRender(ReactComponent Component, Object props, String expectedHTML)
Assert component render matches the
expectedHTML. The
expectedHTML regex conversion can be seen here.
assertNotRender(ReactComponent Component, Object props, String unexpectedHTML)
The reverse of
assertRender.