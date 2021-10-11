jsx-test is a tool that makes it easy to test '.jsx' files and includes some helpers for testing react components.

The main features of jsx-test are:

Includes some helpers to simplify the test of React Components.

Assertion methods to check the component renders the correct html based on the given props .

. Does NOT automock your dependencies.

Is much simpler and faster than Jest.

Works with mocha , jasmine or any other test framework.

Note: If you would like to require jsx files directly please follow these instructions

Install

npm install --save-dev jsx-test

Usage

simulateEvent

simulateEvent(ReactComponent element, String event, Object ? eventData) simulateEvent(DOMElement element, String event, Object ? eventData)

Simulates an event on an element .

renderComponent

ReactElement renderComponent(ReactComponent comp, Object ? props, any? children)

Renders a component w/ its props and children.

unmountComponent

Boolean unmountComponent(ReactComponent comp)

Unmount a component.

elementQuerySelector

DOMElement elementQuerySelector(ReactComponent comp, String selector)

Gets 1st child of comp using selector selector

elementQuerySelectorAll

DOMElement[] elementQuerySelectorAll(ReactComponent comp, String selector)

Gets children of comp using selector selector

stubComponent

ReactComponent stubComponent(ReactElement tag, any? children, boolean? showDataProps) ReactComponent stubComponent( String tag, any? children, boolean? showDataProps)

Creates a stub component with tag and its children . If showDataProps is true, all props will be set in the rendered DOMElement in the form of data-<propKey> = <propValue> .

withContext

ReactComponent withContext(ReactComponent Component, Object context)

Wraps component in a context creating component.

assertRender

assertRender(ReactComponent Component, Object props, String expectedHTML)

Assert component render matches the expectedHTML . The expectedHTML regex conversion can be seen here.

assertNotRender

assertNotRender(ReactComponent Component, Object props, String unexpectedHTML)

The reverse of assertRender .

Example

Check our examples and tests.