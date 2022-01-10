Use JSX for creating DOM elements. Supports ES Module and TypeScript.
NEW! Styled components are now supported.
npm install --save jsx-dom
yarn install jsx-dom
pnpm add jsx-dom
jsx-dom is ESM only. If you need CommonJS support, install
jsx-dom-cjs instead. These two packages only differ in module format.
Note: If you are using React Automatic Runtime, simply set
jsxImportSource to
jsx-dom or
jsx-dom/min and you can omit the import.
import React from "jsx-dom"
// DOM Elements.
document.body.appendChild(
<div id="greeting" class="alert">
Hello World
</div>
)
// Functional components
// `defaultProps` and `props.children` are supported natively and work as you expect.
function Hello(props) {
return (
<div>
Hello, {props.firstName} {props.lastName}!
</div>
)
}
Hello.defaultProps = {
firstName: "John",
}
document.body.appendChild(<Hello firstName="Johnny" lastName="Appleseed" />)
// Class components
// `defaultProps` and `props.children` are supported natively and work as you expect.
// In terms of React jsx-dom class components have no state,
// so `render` function will be called only once.
//
// Component lifecycle functions are currently not supported. This may change in
// the future.
class Welcome extends React.Component {
static defaultProps = {
firstName: "John",
}
render() {
return (
<div>
Welcome, {this.props.firstName} {this.props.lastName}!
</div>
)
}
}
document.body.appendChild(<Welcome firstName="Johnny" lastName="Appleseed" />)
import { styled } from "jsx-dom"
const HeaderText = styled.h2`
font-size: 20px;
font-weight: 500;
`
document.body.appendChild(
<HeaderText style={{ /* you can override here */ }}>
Welcome!
</HeaderText>
)
const Name = styled.div<{ large?: boolean }>`
font-size: ${props => props.large ? 40 : 20}px;
${props => props.large ? "font-weight: 600;" : ""}
`
document.body.appendChild(
<Name large>
Welcome!
</Name>
)
jsx-dom is based on the React JSX syntax with a few additions:
class is supported as an attribute as well as
className.
class can take:
{ [key: string]: boolean }. Keys with a truthy value will be added to the classList
Note that
false,
true,
null,
undefined will be ignored per React documentations, and everything else will be used. For example,
<div class="greeting" />
<div class={[ condition && "class" ]} />
<div class={{ hidden: isHidden, "has-item": !!array.length }} />
<div class={[ classArray1, classArray2, ["nested", ["further"]] ]} />
style accepts a string, an object and an array of any combination of the above, including deeply nested arrays. Unitless properties supported by React are also supported.
<div style="background: transparent;" />
<div style={{ background: "transparent", fontFamily: "serif", fontSize: 16 }} />
Passing
children as an explicit attribute, when there is no other JSX child node, is also supported. Any object that matches the TypeScript
ArrayLike interface can be used as
children, including jQuery objects.
<div children={["Total: ", 20]} />
dataset accepts an object, where keys with a
null or
undefined value will be ignored.
<div dataset={{ user: "guest", isLoggedIn: false }} />
on and has a function value will be treated as an event listener and attached to the node by setting the property directly (e.g.
node.onclick = ...).
<div onClick={e => e.preventDefault()} />
innerHTML,
innerText and
textContent are accepted.
ref accepts either 1) a callback
(node: Element) => void that allows access to the node after being created, or 2) a React style
ref object. This is useful when you have a nested node tree and need to access a node inside without creating an intermediary variable.
// Callback
<input ref={node => $(node).typehead({ hint: true })} />
// React.createRef
import React, { createRef } from "jsx-dom"
const textbox = createRef()
render(
<div>
<label>Username:</label>
<input ref={textbox} />
</div>
)
window.onerror = () => {
textbox.current.focus()
}
// React.useRef
import React, { useRef } from "jsx-dom"
function Component() {
const textbox = useRef()
const onClick = () => textbox.current.focus()
return (
<div onClick={onClick}>
<label>Username:</label>
<input ref={textbox} />
</div>
)
}
class MyCustomElement extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super();
}
}
customElements.define('my-custom-element', MyCustomElement);
const richData = { foo: 'bar' }
return <my-custom-element richData={richData} />
You can write functional and class components and receive passed
props in the same way in React. Unlike
React,
props.children is guaranteed to be an array.
import React from "jsx-dom"
document.body.appendChild(
<div class="flag" style={{ display: "flex" }}>
<h1>Flag of Italy</h1>
<svg width="150" height="100" viewBox="0 0 3 2" class="flag italy">
<rect width="1" height="2" x="0" fill="#008d46" />
<rect width="1" height="2" x="1" fill="#ffffff" />
<rect width="1" height="2" x="2" fill="#d2232c" />
</svg>
</div>
)
Below is a list of SVG tags included.
svg, animate, circle, clipPath, defs, desc, ellipse, feBlend, feColorMatrix, feComponentTransfer, feComposite, feConvolveMatrix, feDiffuseLighting, feDisplacementMap, feDistantLight, feFlood, feFuncA, feFuncB, feFuncG, feFuncR, feGaussianBlur, feImage, feMerge, feMergeNode, feMorphology, feOffset, fePointLight, feSpecularLighting, feSpotLight, feTile, feTurbulence, filter, foreignObject, g, image, line, linearGradient, marker, mask, metadata, path, pattern, polygon, polyline, radialGradient, rect, stop, switch, symbol, text, textPath, tspan, use, view
If you do not need SVG and CSS property automatic type conversion support, you can import from
jsx-dom/min for a smaller build.
import React, { SVGNamespace } from "jsx-dom"
function Anchor() {
return <a namespaceURI={SVGNamespace}>I am an SVG element!</a>
}
If you need to create an SVG element that is not in the list, or you want to specify a custom namespace, use the attribute
namespaceURI.
jsx-dom also includes a few utility functions to facilitate the process of refactoring from or to React.
useText
While this is technically not a hook in the React sense, it functions like one and facilitates simple DOM text changes.
import React, { useText } from "jsx-dom"
function Component() {
const [text, setText] = useText("Downloading")
fetch("./api").then(() => {
setText("Done!")
})
return (
<div>Status: {text}</div>
)
}
useClassList
import React, { useClassList } from "jsx-dom"
function Component() {
const cls = useClassList(["main", { ready: false }])
setTimeout(() => {
cls.add("long-wait")
cls.toggle("ready")
}, 2000)
return (
<div class={cls}>Status</div>
)
}
Some extra features are provided by this package:
// Returns the event object
export function preventDefault(event: Event): Event;
// Returns the event object
export function stopPropagation(event: Event): Event;
// `namespaceURI` string for SVG Elements.
export const SVGNamespace: string;
// Convert a value into a className string. See docs above.
export function className(value: any): string;
/** Short type aliases for HTML elements */
export namespace HTML {
type Anchor = HTMLAnchorElement
type Button = HTMLButtonElement
type Div = HTMLDivElement
...
}
/** Short type aliases for SVG elements */
export namespace SVG {
type Anchor = SVGAElement
type Animate = SVGAnimateElement
...
}
The following functions are included for compatibility with React API:
function createFactory(component: string): (props: object) => JSX.Element
function useRef<T>(initialValue?: T): RefObject<T>
The following functions do not have memoization or optimization, and are only useful if you are migrating from/to React.
// Returns `render` function
export function memo<P, T extends (props: P) => JSX.Element>(render: T): T;
// Returns `fn` function
export function useMemo<T>(fn: () => T, deps: any[]): T;
// Returns `fn` function
export function useCallback<T extends Function>(fn: T, deps: any[]): T;
export const StrictMode: React.FC;
export class PureComponent {}
There is no support for Internet Explorer.
<div />, and other tags, are inferred as a general
JSX.Element in TypeScript instead of
HTMLDivElement (or the equivalent types). This is a known bug and its fix depends on TypeScript#21699.
html library is not currently compatible with jsx-dom.