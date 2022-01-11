JSX-Control-Statements is a Babel plugin that extends JSX to add basic control statements: conditionals and loops.
It does so by transforming component-like control statements to their JavaScript counterparts - e.g.
<If condition={condition()}>Hello World!</If> becomes
condition() ? 'Hello World!' : null.
Developers coming to React from using JavaScript templating libraries like Handlebars are often surprised that there's no built-in looping or conditional syntax. This is by design - JSX by is not a templating library, it's declarative syntactic sugar over functional JavaScript expressions. JSX Control Statements follows the same principle - it provides a component-like syntax that keeps your
render functions neat and readable, but desugars into clean, readable JavaScript.
The only dependency JSX-Control-Statements relies upon is Babel. It is compatible with React and React Native.
☠️ Beware: This is a Babel plugin. It changes your code to other code - this means that some tooling that looks at your code (e.g. static analysis, typescript) is likely to not work. This plugin dates back to when JSX was daring and Javascript was more like playdough than meccano - if you want to stay on the well-trodden path stick with writing
&& and
map.
It appears to be pretty easy to implement conditionals as React component, which is underlined by the amount of libraries which have taken this approach. However, all of them suffer from the same major caveat: A React component will always evaluate all of its properties including the component body. Hence the following example will fail for those libraries:
<IfComponent condition={item}>{item.title}</IfComponent>
The error will be "Cannot read property 'title' of undefined", because React will evaluate the body of the custom component and pass it as "children" property to it. The only workaround is to force React into lazy evaluation by wrapping the statement in a function.
This is the reason why conditionals must be implemented in pure JS. JSX-Control-Statements only adds the syntactic sugar to write conditionals as component, while it transforms this "component" to a pure JS expression.
See Alternative Solutions for a more detailed comparison and pure JS solutions.
As a prerequisite you need to have Babel installed and configured in your project.
Install via npm:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-jsx-control-statements
Then you only need to specify JSX-Control-Statements as Babel plugin, which you would typically do in your
.babelrc.
{
...
"plugins": ["jsx-control-statements"]
}
If you use the
transform-react-inline-elements plugin, place it after
jsx-control-statements:
{
...
"plugins": ["jsx-control-statements", "transform-react-inline-elements"]
}
Babel can be used and configured in many different ways, so use this guide to pick a configuration which fits your setup.
Used to express the most simple conditional logic.
// simple
<If condition={ true }>
<span>IfBlock</span>
</If>
// using multiple child elements and / or expressions
<If condition={ true }>
one
{ "two" }
<span>three</span>
<span>four</span>
</If>
The body of the if statement only gets evaluated if
condition is true.
|Prop Name
|Prop Type
|Required
|condition
|boolean
|✅
The else element has no properties and demarcates the
else branch.
This element is deprecated, since it's bad JSX/XML semantics and breaks auto-formatting.
Please use
<Choose> instead.
If statements transform to the ternary operator:
// before transformation
<If condition={test}>
<span>Truth</span>
</If>;
// after transformation
{
test ? <span>Truth</span> : null;
}
This is an alternative syntax for more complex conditional statements. The syntax itself is XMLish and conforms by and
large to JSTL or XSLT (the attribute is called
condition instead of
test):
<Choose>
<When condition={ test1 }>
<span>IfBlock</span>
</When>
<When condition={ test2 }>
<span>ElseIfBlock</span>
<span>Another ElseIfBlock</span>
<span>...</span>
</When>
<Otherwise>
<span>ElseBlock</span>
</Otherwise>
</Choose>
// default block is optional; minimal example:
<Choose>
<When condition={true}>
<span>IfBlock</span>
</When>
</Choose>
Acts as a simple container and only allows for
<When> and
<Otherwise> as children.
Each
<Choose> statement requires at least one
<When> block but may contain as many as desired.
The
<Otherwise> block is optional.
Analog to
<If>.
|Prop Name
|Prop Type
|Required
|condition
|boolean
|✅
<Otherwise> has no attributes and demarcates the else branch of the conditional.
This syntax desugars into a (sequence of) ternary operator(s).
// Before transformation
<Choose>
<When condition={test1}>
<span>IfBlock1</span>
</When>
<When condition={test2}>
<span>IfBlock2</span>
</When>
<Otherwise>
<span>ElseBlock</span>
</Otherwise>
</Choose>;
// After transformation
{
test1 ? (
<span>IfBlock1</span>
) : test2 ? (
<span>IfBlock2</span>
) : (
<span>ElseBlock</span>
);
}
Define
<For> like so:
// you must provide the key attribute yourself
<For each="item" of={ this.props.items }>
<span key={ item.id }>{ item.title }</span>
</For>
// using the index as key attribute is not stable if the array changes
<For each="item" index="idx" of={ [1,2,3] }>
<span key={ idx }>{ item }</span>
<span key={ idx + '_2' }>Static Text</span>
</For>
|Prop Name
|Prop Type
|Required
|description
|of
|array or collection(Immutable)
|✅
|the array to iterate over. This can also be a collection (Immutable.js) or anything on which a function with the name
map can be called
|each
|string
|a reference to the current item of the array which can be used within the body as variable
|index
|string
|a reference to the index of the current item which can be used within the body as variable
Note that a
<For> cannot be at the root of a
render() function in a React component, because then you'd
potentially have multiple components without a parent to group them which isn't allowed. As with
<If>, the same rules
as using
Array.map() apply - each element inside the loop should have a
key attribute that uniquely identifies it.
For those using Typescript, the previous syntax introduces several issues with undefined variables. To deal with this issue, we introduce a following syntax, inspired by tsx-control-statements.
// before transformation
<For
of={items}
body={(item, index) => (
<span key={item.id}>
{index}. {item.title}
</span>
)}
/>;
// after transformation
{
items.map(function(item, index) {
<span key={item.id}>
{index}. {item.title}
</span>;
});
}
|Prop Name
|Prop Type
|Required
|description
|of
|array or collection(Immutable)
|✅
|the array to iterate over. This can also be a collection (Immutable.js) or anything on which a function with the name
map can be called
|body
|map expression
|expression of the map statement
Used to assign values to local variables:
// simple
<With foo={ 47 } bar={ 'test' }>
<span>{ foo }</span>
<span>{ bar }</span>
</With>
// nested
<With foo={ 47 }>
<With bar={ 'test' }>
<span>{ foo }</span>
<span>{ bar }</span>
</With>
</With>
|Prop Name
|Prop Type
|Required
|description
|any name
|any type
|assign prop value to a local variable named by prop name
You may assign multiple variables with a single
<With> statement. The defined variable is
available only within the
<With> block.
<With> statements transform to immediately-invoked function expressions:
// before transformation
<With foo={47}>
<span>{foo}</span>
</With>;
// after transformation
{
(function(foo) {
return <span>{foo}</span>;
}.call(this, 47));
}
Since all control statements are transformed via Babel, no
require or
import calls are needed. This in turn
(well, and some more cases) would lead to warnings or errors by ESLint about undefined variables.
But fortunately you can use this ESLint plugin for JSX-Control-Statements to lint your code.
There's still not a perfect solution for FlowType given that it doesn't provide a lot of plugin functionality
(at least not yet). Flow definitions are available in
jsx-control-statements.latest.flow.js for Flow >= 0.53, or
jsx-control-statements.flow.js (deprecated) for Flow < 0.53 - you can pick which file to use like this. These will stop the
type checker complaining about statements being undeclared. As of now there's no neat way to make the Flow checker
recognise
each attributes in
<For> loops as a variable - the best workaround for now is something like:
render() {
declare var eachVariable: string;
return (
<For each="eachVariable" of={["hello", "world"]}>
{eachVariable}
</For>
);
}
If you know of a better way to work around this please let us know!
Since everything will be compiled to JavaScript anyway, you might prefer to stick to pure JavaScript solutions.
Probably the most common way for simple conditionals is the use of the && operator:
// simple if
{
test && <span>true</span>;
}
// additionally the else branch
{
!test && <span>false</span>;
}
The ternary operator is probably more elegant for if / else conditionals:
// simple
{
test ? <span>true</span> : <span>false</span>;
}
// with multiple children
{
test ? (
[<span key="1">one</span>, <span key="2">two</span>]
) : (
<span>false</span>
);
}
Another approach is to refactor your conditional into a function:
testFunc(condition){
if(condition) {
return <span>true</span>;
}
else {
return <span>false</span>
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>{ testFunc(test) }</div>
)
}
Not many options here:
{
items.map(function(item) {
<span key={item.id}>{item.title}</span>;
});
}
Arguments pro JSX-Control-Statements in comparison to pure JS solutions:
Cons:
There are a reasonable amount of React components for conditionals (e.g. react-if, which inspired this in the first place), JSX-Control-Statements is the only approach we know of that avoids execution of all branches (see the intro section), and there seems to be no other component-based solution to looping - while it would be possible to make a component that renders everything in
props.children for every element of an array, you'd have to access the members of the array in that component instead of the one that uses it.
For more discussion on
If in React by the react team, have a look at https://github.com/reactjs/react-future/issues/35.
To sum up:
Cons:
There's a version for that by @KonstantinSimeonov!
This used to support both JSTransform and Babel, but as JSTransform is no longer maintained support was dropped. You can find the code for the JSTransform version at https://github.com/AlexGilleran/jsx-control-statements-jstransform.
Yay! Please read the Contributor's Guide.