openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jrs

jsweetman-react-spring-3d-carousel

by Guy Gutman
1.1.6 (see all)

A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

200

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-spring-3d-carousel

A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions. It's primarily meant to be controlled via the goToSlide prop but I also provided a showNavigation prop if you don't feel like making your own navigation.

This should go without saying, but if you use this component make sure to test it for performance and compatability with your target browsers.

Example

Edit react-spring-3d-carousel-basic-example

Installation and usage

Install it via npm:

npm i react-spring-3d-carousel

or yarn:

yarn add react-spring-3d-carousel

Then import the Carousel component like so :

import Carousel from 'react-spring-3d-carousel';

The only thing this component needs to run is an array of slides, which are objects with a unique key property and a content property containing an image instance :

const slides = [
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt="1" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt="2" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/600/800/?random" alt="3" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/800/500/?random" alt="4" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt="5" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/500/800/?random" alt="6" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/800/600/?random" alt="7" />
  },
  {
    key: uuidv4(),
    content: <img src="https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt="8" />
  }
];

...

<Carousel slides={slides} />

And you're all set. You can also use props for better control of how the carousel looks and behaves:

Props

NameDefault valueDescription
slides---An array containing elements of the form { key, content, onClick? } where key holds any unique value and content holds a reference to a JSX <img /> to be displayed. onClick is an optional property that may be used to pass a callback method which will be invoked when the slide is clicked.
goToSlidenullSetting this prop will cause the carousel to animate towards the provided index in the slides array. If showNavigation is set to false this prop is how you're expected to control the carousel.
goToSlideDelay200The amount of milliseconds to delay each slide before moving to the next one while animating towards the index provided in goToSlide.
offsetRadius2Number of carousel elements to display to the sides of the current slide, this value is clamped between 1 and Math.floor(slides.length/2), and defaults to 2 when it's possible (if there are enough slide elements).
animationConfig{ tension: 120, friction: 14 }A config object passed to the slides' Spring element to control the nature of their animation, for more information check the react-spring docs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial