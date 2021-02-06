A 3D Carousel component for images built with React and utilizing react-spring for controlling slide transitions. It's primarily meant to be controlled via the goToSlide prop but I also provided a showNavigation prop if you don't feel like making your own navigation.

This should go without saying, but if you use this component make sure to test it for performance and compatability with your target browsers.

Example

Installation and usage

Install it via npm:

npm i react-spring- 3d -carousel

or yarn:

yarn add react-spring- 3d -carousel

Then import the Carousel component like so :

import Carousel from 'react-spring-3d-carousel' ;

The only thing this component needs to run is an array of slides, which are objects with a unique key property and a content property containing an image instance :

const slides = [ { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt = "1" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt = "2" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/600/800/?random" alt = "3" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/800/500/?random" alt = "4" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt = "5" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/500/800/?random" alt = "6" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/800/600/?random" alt = "7" /> }, { key: uuidv4(), content: < img src = "https://picsum.photos/800/800/?random" alt = "8" /> } ]; ... < Carousel slides = {slides} />

And you're all set. You can also use props for better control of how the carousel looks and behaves:

Props