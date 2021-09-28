jsvu is the JavaScript (engine) Version Updater.
jsvu makes it easy to install recent versions of various JavaScript engines without having to compile them from source.
Note: jsvu requires Node.js v14+. (jsvu follows the latest active LTS version of Node.)
Install the jsvu CLI:
npm install jsvu -g
Modify your dotfiles (e.g.
~/.bashrc) to add
~/.jsvu to your
PATH:
export PATH="${HOME}/.jsvu:${PATH}"
Then, run
jsvu:
jsvu
On first run,
jsvu prompts you for your operating system and architecture, and the list of JavaScript engines you wish to manage through
jsvu. It then downloads and installs the latest version of each of the engines you selected.
To update the installed JavaScript engines later on, just run
jsvu again.
|JavaScript engine
|Binary name
mac64
mac64arm
win32
win64
linux32
linux64
|Chakra
chakra or
ch
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|GraalJS
graaljs
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Hermes
hermes &
hermes-repl
|✅
|❌
|❌
|✅
|❌
|✅
|JavaScriptCore
javascriptcore or
jsc
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅ *
|❌
|✅
|QuickJS
quickjs
|❌
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SpiderMonkey
spidermonkey or
sm
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|V8
v8
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|V8 debug
v8-debug
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|XS
xs
|✅ (32)
|❌
|✅
|✅ (32)
|✅
|✅
* JavaScriptCore requires external dependencies to run on Windows:
bin64 directory to your
PATH.
eshost-cli
eshost-cli makes it easy to run and compare code in all JavaScript engines that
jsvu installs.
First, install
eshost-cli:
npm install -g eshost-cli
Then, either automatically configure
jsvu-installed hosts:
eshost --configure-jsvu
…or tell
eshost-cli where
jsvu installs each JavaScript engine following the instructions below.
eshost --add 'Chakra' ch ~/.jsvu/chakra
eshost --add 'GraalJS' graaljs ~/.jsvu/graaljs
eshost --add 'JavaScriptCore' jsc ~/.jsvu/javascriptcore
eshost --add 'QuickJS' qjs ~/.jsvu/quickjs
eshost --add 'SpiderMonkey' jsshell ~/.jsvu/spidermonkey
eshost --add 'V8 --harmony' d8 ~/.jsvu/v8 --args '--harmony'
eshost --add 'V8' d8 ~/.jsvu/v8
eshost --add 'XS' xs ~/.jsvu/xs
eshost --add "Chakra" ch "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\chakra.cmd"
eshost --add "GraalJS" graaljs "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\graaljs.cmd"
eshost --add "JavaScriptCore" jsc "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\javascriptcore.cmd"
eshost --add "SpiderMonkey" jsshell "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\spidermonkey.cmd"
eshost --add "V8 --harmony" d8 "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\v8.cmd" --args "--harmony"
eshost --add "V8" d8 "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\v8.cmd"
eshost --add "XS" xs "%USERPROFILE%\.jsvu\xs.cmd"
That’s it! You can now run code snippets in all those engines with a single command:
eshost -e 'new RegExp("\n").toString()' # https://crbug.com/v8/1982
eshost -e '(function maxCallStackSize() { try { return 1 + maxCallStackSize(); } catch (_) { return 1; }}())'
eshost -e 'Date.parse("1 Octopus 2018")'
On your personal devices, the only command you’ll ever need is
jsvu as described above. There are no command-line flags to remember. 👋🏻
However, there are use cases for running jsvu within non-interactive environments (e.g. as part of continuous integration), where it’s desirable to bypass the initial
jsvu prompt asking to confirm your operating system, architecture, and the list of JavaScript engines to install. Here’s how to do that:
jsvu --os=linux64 --engines=all
# Equivalent to:
jsvu --os=linux64 --engines=chakra,graaljs,hermes,javascriptcore,quickjs,spidermonkey,v8,xs
If the operating system and architecture are not known in advance, the
--os=default flag attempts to guess the correct value from the running environment. This might not be right for example if running a 32-bit Node.js process on a 64-bit machine.
Note that
--engines=all does not install the
v8-debug binaries.
jsvu also supports installing specific versions alongside the main engine binaries (which it keeps up to date). Here’s an example:
jsvu v8@7.2.502
Binaries installed using this method are named
${BINARY}-${VERSION}, so that the above example installs a binary named
v8-7.2.502. This way, there’s never any conflict with the main
v8 binary, which jsvu can keep up to date.
This feature works for all the supported engines:
jsvu chakra@1.11.6
jsvu graaljs@20.2.0
jsvu hermes@0.6.0
jsvu javascriptcore@242640
jsvu quickjs@2019-08-18
jsvu spidermonkey@66.0b13
jsvu v8@7.2.502
jsvu v8-debug@7.1.302
jsvu xs@8.7.0
If you pass in an invalid version number, or if the JavaScript engine creators don’t provide a precompiled binary for that specific version, jsvu shows an error.
As a shorthand, for
v8 and
v8-debug builds, jsvu can even figure out the last known good revision within a milestone. To install the latest available V8 v7.2.x for example, run:
jsvu v8@7.2
# jsvu figures out that this means v7.2.502, and then installs that version.
jsvu avoids the need for
sudo privileges by installing everything in
~/.jsvu rather than, say,
/usr/bin.
jsvu downloads files over HTTPS, and only uses URLs that are controlled by the creators of the JavaScript engine or, in the case of JavaScriptCore on Linux, the port maintainers.
On the
main branch, bump the version number in
package.json:
npm version patch -m 'Release v%s'
Instead of
patch, use
minor or
major as needed.
Note that this produces a Git commit + tag.
Push the release commit and tag:
git push && git push --tags
Our CI then automatically publishes the new release to npm.