A lightweight Javascript library for creating interactive maps and pretty data visualization.
Explore docs . Report bug · View demo · Download
Bringing data to life with interactive maps
This project is a deeply modified version of jvectormap and was created to help developers who aren't using jQuery anymore in their projects.
Jsvectormap supports all modern brownsers including IE9+
Installing via npm
npm i jsvectormap
import your preferred map you want to work with, after importing the
jsvectormap
import 'jsvectormap'
import 'jsvectormap/dist/maps/world.js'
const map = new jsVectorMap({
selector: '#map',
map: 'world',
})
Your contributions always welcome
To work on the code, you will require the following:
If you are new to Node, consider doing the following (Linux) to get started quickly:
### Install node via your preferred mechanism. Ensure the binaries are in your path
# Obtain a copy of this repository and change into the working directory
git clone https://github.com/themustafaomar/jsvectormap.git && cd jsvectormap
# Start up the live web server
npm run dev
# Make your changes and view them in your browser. By default, it will answer on port 9000
your-browser http://localhost:9000/
# Perform a build to view your changes on the samples directory
npm run-script build && npm run dev
your-browser http://localhost:9000/samples/
webpack.config.js
0.0.0.0 for all addresses)
npm run dev, changes made on the filesystem are immediately available on the
index.html page. This is not the case for the samples directory.
jsvectormap licensed under MIT.