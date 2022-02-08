Jsvectormap

A lightweight Javascript library for creating interactive maps and pretty data visualization.



Explore docs . Report bug · View demo · Download

Jsvectormap

Bringing data to life with interactive maps

This project is a deeply modified version of jvectormap and was created to help developers who aren't using jQuery anymore in their projects.

Jsvectormap supports all modern brownsers including IE9+

What's an interactive map

Interactive map is a powerful tool for presentation.

It give the ability to create layers of information that can be shown or hidden at the click of a button on a region or maybe a marker.

Data can be quickly updated, and these updates made transparent to users.

Zoom functions that allow users to focus on either the details of a particular region, or to gain a quick overview of a wider area.

Quick start

Installing via npm

npm i jsvectormap

import your preferred map you want to work with, after importing the jsvectormap

import 'jsvectormap' import 'jsvectormap/dist/maps/world.js' const map = new jsVectorMap({ selector : '#map' , map : 'world' , })

Contributions

Your contributions always welcome

The build files shouldn't be updated when sending pull requests

Developing

To work on the code, you will require the following:

this repository

A node environment with a version prior to v15 due to dependency constraints

If you are new to Node, consider doing the following (Linux) to get started quickly:

git clone https://github.com/themustafaomar/jsvectormap.git && cd jsvectormap npm run dev your-browser http://localhost:9000/ npm run-script build && npm run dev your-browser http://localhost:9000/samples/

Tips

If you need to expose the webpack runtime (such as if you are developing inside a container), you will need to modify webpack.config.js Set devServer.host to the IP address you wish to expose ( 0.0.0.0 for all addresses) Set devServer.allowedHosts or devServer.disableHostCheck to permit access

When using npm run dev , changes made on the filesystem are immediately available on the index.html page. This is not the case for the samples directory.

License

jsvectormap licensed under MIT.