Check the validity of the format of an EU VAT number. No dependencies.

What is it?

Small library to check validity VAT numbers (European + some others counties). (learn more about VAT)

No dependencies;

No http calls;

2-step checks: math + regexp;

Tree-shakeable;

Extendable;

Separate checks for valid VAT and valid VAT format;

Dynamically add/remove countries with which you want to check the VAT;

Detecting possible country before you finish;

Typescript;

Installation

Installation:

npm i jsvat --save

(or yarn add jsvat )

For legacy versions (below v2.0.0) also possible: Bower: bower i jsvat --save

Getting Started

import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat' ; checkVAT( 'BE0411905847' , [belgium]); checkVAT( 'BE0411905847' , [belgium, austria]); checkVAT( 'BE0411905847' , [austria]);

or

import { checkVAT, countries } from 'jsvat' ; ( 'countries' ); checkVAT( 'BE0411905847' , countries);

to check against all supported countries

Return value

checkVAT() returns VatCheckResult object:

export interface VatCheckResult { value?: string ; isValid: boolean ; isValidFormat: boolean ; isSupportedCountry: boolean ; country?: { name: string ; isoCode: { short: string ; long: string ; numeric: string ; }; }; }

List of supported Countries:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Switzerland

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Germany

Denmark

Greece

Spain

Europe

Estonia

Finland

France

United Kingdom

Croatia

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia Federation

Serbia

Slovenia

Slovakia republic

Sweden

How to import all countries at once?

import { checkVAT, countries } from 'jsvat' ; checkVAT( 'WD12345678' , countries);

Extend countries list - add your own country:

You can add your own country. In general Country should implement following structure:

interface Country { name: string ; codes: ReadonlyArray< string >; calcFn: ( vat: string , options?: object ) => boolean ; rules: { multipliers: {}; regex: ReadonlyArray< RegExp >; }; }

Example:

import { checkVAT } from 'jsvat' ; export const wonderland = { name : 'Wonderland' , codes : [ 'WD' , 'WDR' , '999' ], calcFn : ( vat ) => { return vat.length === 10 ; }, rules : { regex : [ /^(WD)(\d{8})$/ ] } }; checkVAT( 'WD12345678' , [wonderland]);

About modules... ES6 / CommonJS / AMD / UMD / System

jsvat build includes es6 , commonjs , amd , umd and system builds at the same time.

By default you will stick to es6 version for browsers and build tools (webpack, etc): which expects you to import it as

import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat' ;

Node.js automatically will pick up CommonJS version by default. Means you could import it like:

const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require ( 'jsvat' ); const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require ( 'jsvat' ); < script src = "whatever/jsvat/lib/umd/index.js" > </ script > ;

Alternatively you can specify which module system you do want, e.g.:

const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require ( 'jsvat/lib/commonjs' ); import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat/lib/es6' ; < script src = "whatever/jsvat/lib/umd/index.js" > </ script > ; const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require ( 'jsvat/lib/amd' ); import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat/lib/system' ;

How jsvat checks validity?

There is 2-step check:

Compare with list of Regexps;

For example regexp for austria is /^(AT)U(\d{8})$/ .

Looks like ATU99999999 is valid (it's satisfy the regexp), but actually it's should be invalid.

Some magic mathematical counting;

Here we make some mathematical calculation (different for each country). After that we may be sure that ATU99999999 and for example ATV66889218 isn't valid, but ATU12011204 is valid.

NOTE: VAT numbers of some countries should ends up with special characters. Like '01' for Sweden or "L" for Cyprus. If 100% real VAT doesn't fit, try to add proper appendix.

Browsers Supports

Support only of evergreen browsers.

Legacy versions (below v2.0.0) supports all browsers down to IE9 (including IE9).

