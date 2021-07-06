Check the validity of the format of an EU VAT number. No dependencies.
Small library to check validity VAT numbers (European + some others counties). (learn more about VAT)
Installation:
npm i jsvat --save
(or
yarn add jsvat)
For legacy versions (below v2.0.0) also possible: Bower:
bower i jsvat --save
import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat';
checkVAT('BE0411905847', [belgium]); // true: accept only Belgium VATs
checkVAT('BE0411905847', [belgium, austria]); // true: accept only Belgium or Austria VATs
checkVAT('BE0411905847', [austria]); // false: accept only Austria VATs
or
import { checkVAT, countries } from 'jsvat';
('countries');
checkVAT('BE0411905847', countries); // check against all supported countries
to check against all supported countries
checkVAT() returns
VatCheckResult object:
export interface VatCheckResult {
value?: string; // 'BE0411905847': your VAT without extra characters (like '-', spaces, etc)
isValid: boolean; // The main result. Indicates if VAT is correct against provided countries or not
isValidFormat: boolean; // Indicates the validation of the format of VAT only. E.g. "BE0411905847" is a valid VAT, and "BE0897221791" is not. But they both has valid format, so "isValidFormat" will return "true"
isSupportedCountry: boolean; // Indicates if "jsvat" could recognize the VAT. Sometimes you want to understand - if it's an invalid VAT from supported country or from an unknown one
country?: {
// VAT's country (null if not found). By "supported" I mean imported.
name: string; // ISO country name of VAT
isoCode: {
// Country ISO codes
short: string;
long: string;
numeric: string;
};
};
}
import { checkVAT, countries } from 'jsvat';
// const { checkVAT, countries } = require('jsvat');
checkVAT('WD12345678', countries);
You can add your own country.
In general
Country should implement following structure:
interface Country {
name: string;
codes: ReadonlyArray<string>;
calcFn: (vat: string, options?: object) => boolean; //options - isn't a mandatory param
rules: {
multipliers: {}; // you can leave it empty
regex: ReadonlyArray<RegExp>;
};
}
Example:
import { checkVAT } from 'jsvat';
export const wonderland = {
name: 'Wonderland',
codes: ['WD', 'WDR', '999'], // This codes should follow ISO standards (short, long and numeric), but it's your own business
calcFn: (vat) => {
return vat.length === 10;
},
rules: {
regex: [/^(WD)(\d{8})$/]
}
};
checkVAT('WD12345678', [wonderland]); // true
jsvat build includes
es6,
commonjs,
amd,
umd and
system builds at the same time.
By default you will stick to
es6 version for browsers and build tools (webpack, etc):
which expects you to import it as
import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat';
Node.js automatically will pick up
CommonJS version by default.
Means you could import it like:
// Modern Frontend and Node
const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require('jsvat');
// Node.js
const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require('jsvat');
// Legacy Frontend
<script src="whatever/jsvat/lib/umd/index.js"></script>;
Alternatively you can specify which module system you do want, e.g.:
// CommonJS (i.g nodejs)
const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require('jsvat/lib/commonjs');
// ES6
import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat/lib/es6';
// UMD
<script src="whatever/jsvat/lib/umd/index.js"></script>;
// AMD
const { checkVAT, belgium, austria } = require('jsvat/lib/amd');
// System
import { checkVAT, belgium, austria } from 'jsvat/lib/system';
There is 2-step check:
For example regexp for austria is
/^(AT)U(\d{8})$/.
Looks like
ATU99999999 is valid (it's satisfy the regexp), but actually it's should be invalid.
Here we make some mathematical calculation (different for each country).
After that we may be sure that
ATU99999999and for example
ATV66889218 isn't valid, but
ATU12011204 is valid.
NOTE: VAT numbers of some countries should ends up with special characters. Like '01' for Sweden or "L" for Cyprus. If 100% real VAT doesn't fit, try to add proper appendix.
Support only of evergreen browsers.
Legacy versions (below v2.0.0) supports all browsers down to IE9 (including IE9).
