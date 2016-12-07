JSURL

JSURL is an alternative to JSON + URL encoding (or JSON + base64 encoding). It makes it handy to pass complex values via URL query parameters.

JSURL has been designed to be:

Compact: its output is much more compact than JSON + URL encoding (except in pathological cases). It is even often slightly more compact than regular JSON!

Readable: its output is much more readable than JSON + URL encoding.

Foolproof: its output only contains characters that are unaffected by URL encoding/decoding. There is no risk of missing a URL encoding/decoding pass, or of messing up a JSURL string by applying an extra URL encoding or decoding pass.

Easy to generate and parse

Syntax

Think of it as JSON with the following changes:

Curly braces ( { and } ) replaced by parentheses ( ( and ) )

Square brackets ( [ and ] ) replaced by (~ and )

Property names unquoted (but escaped -- see below).

String values prefixed by a single quote ( ' ) and escaped

All other JSON punctuation (colon : and comma , ) replaced by tildes ( ~ )

An extra tilde ( ~ ) at the very beginning.

Property names and string values are escaped as follows:

Letters, digits, underscore ( _ ), hyphen ( - ) and dot ( . ) are preserved.

Dollar sign ( $ ) is replaced by exclamation mark ( ! )

) is replaced by exclamation mark ( ) Other characters with UNICODE value <= 0xff are encoded as *XX

are encoded as Characters with UNICODE value > 0xff are encoded as **XXXX

Examples

JSON:

{ "name" : "John Doe" , "age" : 42 , "children" :[ "Mary" , "Bill" ]}

JSON + URL encoding:

% 7B %22name%22%3A%22John%20Doe%22%2C%22age%22%3A42%2C%22children%22%3A%5B%22Mary%22%2C%22Bill%22%5D%7D

JSURL:

~(name~'John*20Doe~age~42~children~(~'Mary~'Bill))

API

var JSURL = require ( "jsurl" ); str = JSURL.stringify(obj); obj = JSURL.parse(str); obj = JSURL.tryParse(str[, def]);

Installation

The easiest way to install jsurl is with NPM:

npm install jsurl

License

This work is licensed under the MIT license.