JSURL is an alternative to JSON + URL encoding (or JSON + base64 encoding). It makes it handy to pass complex values via URL query parameters.
JSURL has been designed to be:
Think of it as JSON with the following changes:
{ and
}) replaced by parentheses (
( and
))
[ and
]) replaced by
(~ and
)
') and escaped
: and comma
,) replaced by tildes (
~)
~) at the very beginning.
Property names and string values are escaped as follows:
_), hyphen (
-) and dot (
.) are preserved.
$) is replaced by exclamation mark (
!)
0xff are encoded as
*XX
0xff are encoded as
**XXXX
JSON:
{"name":"John Doe","age":42,"children":["Mary","Bill"]}
JSON + URL encoding:
%7B%22name%22%3A%22John%20Doe%22%2C%22age%22%3A42%2C%22children%22%3A%5B%22Mary%22%2C%22Bill%22%5D%7D
JSURL:
~(name~'John*20Doe~age~42~children~(~'Mary~'Bill))
var JSURL = require("jsurl");
str = JSURL.stringify(obj);
obj = JSURL.parse(str);
// return def instead of throwing on error
obj = JSURL.tryParse(str[, def]);
The easiest way to install
jsurl is with NPM:
npm install jsurl
This work is licensed under the MIT license.