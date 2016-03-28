openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jsu

jsuri

by Derek Watson
1.3.1 (see all)

Uri parsing and manipulation for node.js and the browser.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63K

GitHub Stars

377

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsUri

URI parsing and manipulation for node.js and the browser.

Build Status

NPM

Pass any URL into the constructor:

var uri = new Uri('http://user:pass@www.test.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment')

Use property methods to get at the various parts:

uri.protocol()    // http
uri.userInfo()    // user:pass
uri.host()        // www.test.com
uri.port()        // 81
uri.path()        // /index.html
uri.query()       // q=books
uri.anchor()      // fragment

Property methods accept an optional value to set:

uri.protocol('https')
uri.toString()    // https://user:pass@www.test.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment

uri.host('mydomain.com')
uri.toString()    // https://user:pass@mydomain.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment

Chainable setter methods help you compose strings:

new Uri()
    .setPath('/archives/1979/')
    .setQuery('?page=1')                   // /archives/1979?page=1

new Uri()
    .setPath('/index.html')
    .setAnchor('content')
    .setHost('www.test.com')
    .setPort(8080)
    .setUserInfo('username:password')
    .setProtocol('https')
    .setQuery('this=that&some=thing')      // https://username:password@www.test.com:8080/index.html?this=that&some=thing#content

new Uri('http://www.test.com')
    .setHost('www.yahoo.com')
    .setProtocol('https')                  // https://www.yahoo.com

Query param methods

Returns the first query param value for the key:

new Uri('?cat=1&cat=2&cat=3').getQueryParamValue('cat')             // 1

Returns all query param values for the given key:

new Uri('?cat=1&cat=2&cat=3').getQueryParamValues('cat')            // [1, 2, 3]

Internally, query key/value pairs are stored as a series of two-value arrays in the Query object:

new Uri('?a=b&c=d').query().params                  // [ ['a', 'b'], ['c', 'd']]

Add query param values:

new Uri().addQueryParam('q', 'books')               // ?q=books

new Uri('http://www.github.com')
    .addQueryParam('testing', '123')
    .addQueryParam('one', 1)                        // http://www.github.com/?testing=123&one=1

// insert param at index 0
new Uri('?b=2&c=3&d=4').addQueryParam('a', '1', 0)  // ?a=1&b=2&c=3&d=4

Replace every query string parameter named key with newVal:

new Uri().replaceQueryParam('page', 2)     // ?page=2

new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
    .replaceQueryParam('a', 'eh')          // ?a=eh&b=2&c=3

new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3&c=4&c=5&c=6')
    .replaceQueryParam('c', 'five', '5')   // ?a=1&b=2&c=3&c=4&c=five&c=6

Removes instances of query parameters named key:

new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
    .deleteQueryParam('a')                 // ?b=2&c=3

new Uri('test.com?a=1&b=2&c=3&a=eh')
    .deleteQueryParam('a', 'eh')           // test.com/?a=1&b=2&c=3

Test for the existence of query parameters named key:

new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
    .hasQueryParam('a')                    // true

new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
    .hasQueryParam('d')                    // false

Create an identical URI object with no shared state:

var baseUri = new Uri('http://localhost/')

baseUri.clone().setProtocol('https')   // https://localhost/
baseUri                                // http://localhost/

This project incorporates the parseUri regular expression by Steven Levithan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial