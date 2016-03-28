jsUri

URI parsing and manipulation for node.js and the browser.

Pass any URL into the constructor:

var uri = new Uri( 'http://user:pass@www.test.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment' )

Use property methods to get at the various parts:

uri.protocol() uri.userInfo() uri.host() uri.port() uri.path() uri.query() uri.anchor()

Property methods accept an optional value to set:

uri.protocol( 'https' ) uri.toString() uri.host( 'mydomain.com' ) uri.toString()

Chainable setter methods help you compose strings:

new Uri() .setPath( '/archives/1979/' ) .setQuery( '?page=1' ) new Uri() .setPath( '/index.html' ) .setAnchor( 'content' ) .setHost( 'www.test.com' ) .setPort( 8080 ) .setUserInfo( 'username:password' ) .setProtocol( 'https' ) .setQuery( 'this=that&some=thing' ) new Uri( 'http://www.test.com' ) .setHost( 'www.yahoo.com' ) .setProtocol( 'https' )

Query param methods

Returns the first query param value for the key:

new Uri( '?cat=1&cat=2&cat=3' ).getQueryParamValue( 'cat' )

Returns all query param values for the given key:

new Uri( '?cat=1&cat=2&cat=3' ).getQueryParamValues( 'cat' )

Internally, query key/value pairs are stored as a series of two-value arrays in the Query object:

new Uri( '?a=b&c=d' ).query().params

Add query param values:

new Uri().addQueryParam( 'q' , 'books' ) new Uri( 'http://www.github.com' ) .addQueryParam( 'testing' , '123' ) .addQueryParam( 'one' , 1 ) new Uri( '?b=2&c=3&d=4' ).addQueryParam( 'a' , '1' , 0 )

Replace every query string parameter named key with newVal :

new Uri().replaceQueryParam( 'page' , 2 ) new Uri( '?a=1&b=2&c=3' ) .replaceQueryParam( 'a' , 'eh' ) new Uri( '?a=1&b=2&c=3&c=4&c=5&c=6' ) .replaceQueryParam( 'c' , 'five' , '5' )

Removes instances of query parameters named key :

new Uri( '?a=1&b=2&c=3' ) .deleteQueryParam( 'a' ) new Uri( 'test.com?a=1&b=2&c=3&a=eh' ) .deleteQueryParam( 'a' , 'eh' )

Test for the existence of query parameters named key :

new Uri( '?a=1&b=2&c=3' ) .hasQueryParam( 'a' ) new Uri( '?a=1&b=2&c=3' ) .hasQueryParam( 'd' )

Create an identical URI object with no shared state:

var baseUri = new Uri( 'http://localhost/' ) baseUri.clone().setProtocol( 'https' ) baseUri

This project incorporates the parseUri regular expression by Steven Levithan.