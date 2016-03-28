URI parsing and manipulation for node.js and the browser.
Pass any URL into the constructor:
var uri = new Uri('http://user:pass@www.test.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment')
Use property methods to get at the various parts:
uri.protocol() // http
uri.userInfo() // user:pass
uri.host() // www.test.com
uri.port() // 81
uri.path() // /index.html
uri.query() // q=books
uri.anchor() // fragment
Property methods accept an optional value to set:
uri.protocol('https')
uri.toString() // https://user:pass@www.test.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment
uri.host('mydomain.com')
uri.toString() // https://user:pass@mydomain.com:81/index.html?q=books#fragment
Chainable setter methods help you compose strings:
new Uri()
.setPath('/archives/1979/')
.setQuery('?page=1') // /archives/1979?page=1
new Uri()
.setPath('/index.html')
.setAnchor('content')
.setHost('www.test.com')
.setPort(8080)
.setUserInfo('username:password')
.setProtocol('https')
.setQuery('this=that&some=thing') // https://username:password@www.test.com:8080/index.html?this=that&some=thing#content
new Uri('http://www.test.com')
.setHost('www.yahoo.com')
.setProtocol('https') // https://www.yahoo.com
Returns the first query param value for the key:
new Uri('?cat=1&cat=2&cat=3').getQueryParamValue('cat') // 1
Returns all query param values for the given key:
new Uri('?cat=1&cat=2&cat=3').getQueryParamValues('cat') // [1, 2, 3]
Internally, query key/value pairs are stored as a series of two-value arrays in the Query object:
new Uri('?a=b&c=d').query().params // [ ['a', 'b'], ['c', 'd']]
Add query param values:
new Uri().addQueryParam('q', 'books') // ?q=books
new Uri('http://www.github.com')
.addQueryParam('testing', '123')
.addQueryParam('one', 1) // http://www.github.com/?testing=123&one=1
// insert param at index 0
new Uri('?b=2&c=3&d=4').addQueryParam('a', '1', 0) // ?a=1&b=2&c=3&d=4
Replace every query string parameter named
key with
newVal:
new Uri().replaceQueryParam('page', 2) // ?page=2
new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
.replaceQueryParam('a', 'eh') // ?a=eh&b=2&c=3
new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3&c=4&c=5&c=6')
.replaceQueryParam('c', 'five', '5') // ?a=1&b=2&c=3&c=4&c=five&c=6
Removes instances of query parameters named
key:
new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
.deleteQueryParam('a') // ?b=2&c=3
new Uri('test.com?a=1&b=2&c=3&a=eh')
.deleteQueryParam('a', 'eh') // test.com/?a=1&b=2&c=3
Test for the existence of query parameters named
key:
new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
.hasQueryParam('a') // true
new Uri('?a=1&b=2&c=3')
.hasQueryParam('d') // false
Create an identical URI object with no shared state:
var baseUri = new Uri('http://localhost/')
baseUri.clone().setProtocol('https') // https://localhost/
baseUri // http://localhost/
This project incorporates the parseUri regular expression by Steven Levithan.