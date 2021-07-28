openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jsum

by fraunhoferfokus
2.0.0-alpha.4 (see all)

Consistent checksum calculation of JSON objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

AGPLv3

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JSum

Consistent checksum calculation of JSON objects.

Unit Tests

Quick start

const JSum = require('jsum')

const obj1 = {foo: [{c: 1}, {d: 2, e: 3}], bar: {a: 2, b: undefined}}
const obj2 = {bar: {b: undefined, a: 2}, foo: [{c: 1}, {e: 3, d: 2}]}

console.log(JSum.digest(obj1, 'SHA256', 'hex')) // 9a08ad6302b1e9e5682c365c8b24c5ca2ea6db5c90b672bc5b579879136dda0c
console.log(JSum.digest(obj2, 'SHA256', 'hex')) // 9a08ad6302b1e9e5682c365c8b24c5ca2ea6db5c90b672bc5b579879136dda0c

Why this module?

My main goal was to create Etags from JSON objects. The most intuitive approach would have been something like:

const crypto = require('crypto')

function checksum (obj) {
  return crypto.createHash('MD5').update(JSON.stringify(myObj)).digest('hex')
}

However, this approach would yield two different results for semantically same JSON objects:

console.log(checksum({"a": 1, "b": 2})) // 608de49a4600dbb5b173492759792e4a
console.log(checksum({"b": 2, "a": 1})) // 9915965eb40d343a8fe26e4e341d1a05

JSum on other hand makes sure that semantically same JSON objects always get the same checksum! Moreover, it provides a good deal of time advantage over some other viable modules*:

ModuleTime (ms) to hash a 181 MB JSON file (from memory)
json-hash81537
json-stable-stringify12134
JSum7200
json-checksumFATAL ERROR: [...] - process out of memory

For this trivial test a huge random JSON file (181 MB) was taken as the base for benchmarking. The listed modules were used to create SHA256 hash of that file. To measure the time, internal console.time(() and console.timeEnd() methods were used. Serious benchmarking is described below.

Benchmarking

You can also run benchmarks to compare performance with similar modules:

npm i --no-save \
  benchmarked \
  fast-json-stable-stringify \
  json-checksum json-hash \
  json-stable-stringify
node benchmark/index.js

Results:

# benchmark/fixtures/medium.json (77986 bytes)
  fast-json-stable-stringify x 1,191 ops/sec ±1.11% (89 runs sampled)
  json-checksum x 406 ops/sec ±2.04% (89 runs sampled)
  json-hash x 148 ops/sec ±2.08% (75 runs sampled)
  json-stable-stringify x 1,051 ops/sec ±2.29% (88 runs sampled)
  jsum x 1,339 ops/sec ±0.77% (93 runs sampled)

  fastest is jsum

# benchmark/fixtures/small.json (456 bytes)
  fast-json-stable-stringify x 116,709 ops/sec ±2.25% (91 runs sampled)
  json-checksum x 36,311 ops/sec ±1.66% (91 runs sampled)
  json-hash x 12,051 ops/sec ±3.62% (77 runs sampled)
  json-stable-stringify x 91,078 ops/sec ±2.08% (89 runs sampled)
  jsum x 116,130 ops/sec ±1.46% (90 runs sampled)

  fastest is jsum

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial