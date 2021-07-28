JSum

Consistent checksum calculation of JSON objects.

Quick start

const JSum = require ( 'jsum' ) const obj1 = { foo : [{ c : 1 }, { d : 2 , e : 3 }], bar : { a : 2 , b : undefined }} const obj2 = { bar : { b : undefined , a : 2 }, foo : [{ c : 1 }, { e : 3 , d : 2 }]} console .log(JSum.digest(obj1, 'SHA256' , 'hex' )) console .log(JSum.digest(obj2, 'SHA256' , 'hex' ))

Why this module?

My main goal was to create Etag s from JSON objects. The most intuitive approach would have been something like:

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) function checksum ( obj ) { return crypto.createHash( 'MD5' ).update( JSON .stringify(myObj)).digest( 'hex' ) }

However, this approach would yield two different results for semantically same JSON objects:

console .log(checksum({ "a" : 1 , "b" : 2 })) console .log(checksum({ "b" : 2 , "a" : 1 }))

JSum on other hand makes sure that semantically same JSON objects always get the same checksum! Moreover, it provides a good deal of time advantage over some other viable modules*:

Module Time (ms) to hash a 181 MB JSON file (from memory) json-hash 81537 json-stable-stringify 12134 JSum 7200 json-checksum FATAL ERROR: [...] - process out of memory

For this trivial test a huge random JSON file (181 MB) was taken as the base for benchmarking. The listed modules were used to create SHA256 hash of that file. To measure the time, internal console.time(() and console.timeEnd() methods were used. Serious benchmarking is described below.

Benchmarking

You can also run benchmarks to compare performance with similar modules:

npm i --no-save \ benchmarked \ fast-json-stable-stringify \ json-checksum json-hash \ json-stable-stringify node benchmark/index.js

Results: