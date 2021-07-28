Consistent checksum calculation of JSON objects.
const JSum = require('jsum')
const obj1 = {foo: [{c: 1}, {d: 2, e: 3}], bar: {a: 2, b: undefined}}
const obj2 = {bar: {b: undefined, a: 2}, foo: [{c: 1}, {e: 3, d: 2}]}
console.log(JSum.digest(obj1, 'SHA256', 'hex')) // 9a08ad6302b1e9e5682c365c8b24c5ca2ea6db5c90b672bc5b579879136dda0c
console.log(JSum.digest(obj2, 'SHA256', 'hex')) // 9a08ad6302b1e9e5682c365c8b24c5ca2ea6db5c90b672bc5b579879136dda0c
My main goal was to create
Etags from JSON objects. The most intuitive approach
would have been something like:
const crypto = require('crypto')
function checksum (obj) {
return crypto.createHash('MD5').update(JSON.stringify(myObj)).digest('hex')
}
However, this approach would yield two different results for semantically same JSON objects:
console.log(checksum({"a": 1, "b": 2})) // 608de49a4600dbb5b173492759792e4a
console.log(checksum({"b": 2, "a": 1})) // 9915965eb40d343a8fe26e4e341d1a05
JSum on other hand makes sure that semantically same JSON objects always get the same checksum! Moreover, it provides a good deal
of time advantage over some other viable modules*:
|Module
|Time (ms) to hash a 181 MB JSON file (from memory)
json-hash
81537
json-stable-stringify
12134
JSum
7200
json-checksum
FATAL ERROR: [...] - process out of memory
For this trivial test a huge random JSON file
(181 MB) was taken as the base for benchmarking. The listed modules were used to create
SHA256 hash of that file. To measure the time,
internal
console.time(() and
console.timeEnd() methods were used. Serious benchmarking is described below.
You can also run benchmarks to compare performance with similar modules:
npm i --no-save \
benchmarked \
fast-json-stable-stringify \
json-checksum json-hash \
json-stable-stringify
node benchmark/index.js
Results:
# benchmark/fixtures/medium.json (77986 bytes)
fast-json-stable-stringify x 1,191 ops/sec ±1.11% (89 runs sampled)
json-checksum x 406 ops/sec ±2.04% (89 runs sampled)
json-hash x 148 ops/sec ±2.08% (75 runs sampled)
json-stable-stringify x 1,051 ops/sec ±2.29% (88 runs sampled)
jsum x 1,339 ops/sec ±0.77% (93 runs sampled)
fastest is jsum
# benchmark/fixtures/small.json (456 bytes)
fast-json-stable-stringify x 116,709 ops/sec ±2.25% (91 runs sampled)
json-checksum x 36,311 ops/sec ±1.66% (91 runs sampled)
json-hash x 12,051 ops/sec ±3.62% (77 runs sampled)
json-stable-stringify x 91,078 ops/sec ±2.08% (89 runs sampled)
jsum x 116,130 ops/sec ±1.46% (90 runs sampled)
fastest is jsum