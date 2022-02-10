jSuites is a collection of lightweight common required javascript web components. It is composed of fully responsive javascript vanilla plugins to help you bring the best user experience to your projects, independent of the platform.
The first version includes several common javascript tools in various frontend applications. jSuites is fully and easily integrated with any framework and tools. The first collection brings the following plugins:
jSuites brings the developer many advantages, such as:
Create a multiple and autocomplete responsive dropdown.
<html>
<script src="https://jsuites.net/v4/jsuites.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://jsuites.net/v4/jsuites.css" type="text/css" />
<div id="dropdown1"></div>
<script>
jSuites.dropdown(document.getElementById('dropdown1'), {
data:[
'City of London',
'City of Westminster',
'Kensington and Chelsea',
'Hammersmith and Fulham', // (...)
],
autocomplete:true,
multiple:true,
width:'280px',
});
</script>
</html>
The same code can render in different ways, by directive type: default, picker or searchbar\
JavaScript image cropper\ The jSuites.crop is a lightweight JavaScript plugin that allow users load, crop and apply filters to images.
Dropdown and autocomplete\ Full examples on how to handle simple, advanced, autocomplete and conditional dropdowns.
Javascript calendar\ A lightweight javascript calendar, date and datetime picker full responsive and easy integration.
Javascript tags\ JavaScript tags and keywords managment plugin
Javascript tabs\ JavaScript tabs plugin
Javascript mask\ A simple javascript mask plugin
Javascript color picker plugin\ Javascript color picker plugin
Javascript contextmenu plugin\ Vanilla javascript contextmenu plugin
Tracking the form changes\ Track changes in a online form, apply validations and manage ajax requests.
Javascript modal plugin\ Simple vanilla javascript modal plugin
JavaSript general toolbar\ Micro vanilla javascript toolbar plugin
Javascript mini HTML editor plugin with filter\ Simple vanilla javascript image slider plugin
jSuites is released under the [MIT license].