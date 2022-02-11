JSTS

JSTS is an ECMAScript library of spatial predicates and functions for processing geometry conforming to the Simple Features Specification for SQL published by the Open Geospatial Consortium. JSTS is also a port of the well established Java library JTS.

The primary goal of the project is to provide web mapping applications with a complete library for processing and analyzing simple geometries but JSTS can also be used as a free standing geometry library.

JSTS was made using automatic translation of the original JTS Java source via AST to AST transformation preserving the JTS API, except for the I/O related classes which has been selectively and manually ported with support for WKT, GeoJSON and OpenLayers 3+.

A Google group is available for discussions.

A port of JTS Validation Suite provides additional tests.

Basic functionality together with OpenLayers is demonstrated here.

Browser or Node.js use

An ES5 (the most common JavaScript variant) compatible build for browsers is available here.

An ES6+ compatible build for browsers is available here.

Including the above build as a script will import a global object jsts exposing similar public API as org.locationtech.jts in the JTS API.

For Node.js 14+, install using npm install jsts after which you can import individual modules with fx. import GeoJSONReader from 'jsts/org/locationtech/jts/io/GeoJSONReader.js' . Note that since some time JSTS is only delivered as ES modules and you should be aware of https://nodejs.org/api/esm.html and specifically https://nodejs.org/api/esm.html#interoperability-with-commonjs.

I/O related classes in JTS had to be manually ported. From the original formats WKT and GeoJSON are supported. A direct reader/writer for OpenLayers 3+ geometries exist. See the API documentation for these specific classes.

ES6 modules use

As of version 1.4.0 it's possible to depend on the source modules directly using the NPM package. For most environments it will require a bundler like Rollup to work. topolis serves as an example project depending on JSTS in this way. The example page also exists in a version that loads JSTS as modules in supporting browsers .

Caveats