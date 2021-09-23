openbase logo
jstree-patch

by Ivan Bozhanov
3.3.4

jquery tree plugin

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

4.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

81

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jstree

jsTree is jquery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license.

jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources, AJAX & async callback loading.

jsTree functions properly in either box-model (content-box or border-box), can be loaded as an AMD module, and has a built in mobile theme for responsive design, that can easily be customized. It uses jQuery's event system, so binding callbacks on various events in the tree is familiar and easy.

You also get:

  • drag & drop support
  • keyboard navigation
  • inline edit, create and delete
  • tri-state checkboxes
  • fuzzy searching
  • customizable node types

For more information, examples and API docs head on over to the wiki page and jstree.com. Feel free to ask any questions on the discussions board. The PHP demos are now in a separate repository.

License & Contributing

Please do NOT edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

If you want to you can always sponsor me or donate a small amount to help the development of jstree.

Copyright (c) 2020 Ivan Bozhanov (http://vakata.com)

Licensed under the MIT license.

