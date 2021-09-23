jstree

jsTree is jquery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license.

jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources, AJAX & async callback loading.

jsTree functions properly in either box-model (content-box or border-box), can be loaded as an AMD module, and has a built in mobile theme for responsive design, that can easily be customized. It uses jQuery's event system, so binding callbacks on various events in the tree is familiar and easy.

You also get:

drag & drop support

keyboard navigation

inline edit, create and delete

tri-state checkboxes

fuzzy searching

customizable node types

For more information, examples and API docs head on over to the wiki page and jstree.com. Feel free to ask any questions on the discussions board. The PHP demos are now in a separate repository.

License & Contributing

Please do NOT edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

If you want to you can always sponsor me or donate a small amount to help the development of jstree.

Copyright (c) 2020 Ivan Bozhanov (http://vakata.com)

Licensed under the MIT license.