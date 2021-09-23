openbase logo
jst

jstree

by Ivan Bozhanov
3.3.12 (see all)

jquery tree plugin

Downloads/wk

40K

GitHub Stars

4.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

81

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jstree

jsTree is jquery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license.

jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources, AJAX & async callback loading.

jsTree functions properly in either box-model (content-box or border-box), can be loaded as an AMD module, and has a built in mobile theme for responsive design, that can easily be customized. It uses jQuery's event system, so binding callbacks on various events in the tree is familiar and easy.

You also get:

  • drag & drop support
  • keyboard navigation
  • inline edit, create and delete
  • tri-state checkboxes
  • fuzzy searching
  • customizable node types

For more information, examples and API docs head on over to the wiki page and jstree.com. Feel free to ask any questions on the discussions board. The PHP demos are now in a separate repository.

License & Contributing

Please do NOT edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

If you want to you can always sponsor me or donate a small amount to help the development of jstree.

Copyright (c) 2020 Ivan Bozhanov (http://vakata.com)

Licensed under the MIT license.

100
Amit SaraswatGurgaon, India9 Ratings3 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I used this library in my project to display filesystem view to the user involving large number of files and folders. The library provides a lot of features and options to customise. Main features I used were collapsed or expanded initial view and custom click handler.

0
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
February 15, 2021
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Good for displaying excel data and data mining summaries on plain webpages and have amazing compatibility and performance when it comes to huge datasets. I used this plugin with a Laravel project and they run seamlessly with ajax and huge datasets.

0
Amit AcharyaBangalore55 Ratings52 Reviews
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago

I had used this library to implement a product catalog creation 3 level tree to select the category of a product on the admin side of a multitenant system. Striaght forward to implement with drag and drop support and check boxes as well.

0
Stephen Strange Uzbekistan8 Ratings0 Reviews
A curious, simple Javascript software developer who never stops learning
1 month ago
rheffi7 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation

