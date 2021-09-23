jsTree is jquery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license.
jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources, AJAX & async callback loading.
jsTree functions properly in either box-model (content-box or border-box), can be loaded as an AMD module, and has a built in mobile theme for responsive design, that can easily be customized. It uses jQuery's event system, so binding callbacks on various events in the tree is familiar and easy.
You also get:
For more information, examples and API docs head on over to the wiki page and jstree.com. Feel free to ask any questions on the discussions board. The PHP demos are now in a separate repository.
Please do NOT edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!
Copyright (c) 2020 Ivan Bozhanov (http://vakata.com)
Licensed under the MIT license.
I used this library in my project to display filesystem view to the user involving large number of files and folders. The library provides a lot of features and options to customise. Main features I used were collapsed or expanded initial view and custom click handler.
Good for displaying excel data and data mining summaries on plain webpages and have amazing compatibility and performance when it comes to huge datasets. I used this plugin with a Laravel project and they run seamlessly with ajax and huge datasets.
I had used this library to implement a product catalog creation 3 level tree to select the category of a product on the admin side of a multitenant system. Striaght forward to implement with drag and drop support and check boxes as well.