streaming JSON.parse and stringify fork of dominictarr/JSONStream
var request = require('request')
, jstream = require('jstream')
, es = require('event-stream')
var parser = jstream('rows.*')
, req = request({url: 'http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs'})
, logger = es.mapSync(function (data) {
console.error(data)
return data
})
in node 0.4.x
req.pipe(parser)
parser.pipe(logger)
in node v0.5.x
req.pipe(parser).pipe(logger)
usally, a json API will return a list of objects.
path should be an array of property names,
RegExps, booleans, and/or functions.
any object that matches the path will be emitted as 'data' (and
piped down stream)
a 'root' event is emitted when all data has been received. The 'root' event passes the root object & the count of matched objects.
if
path is empty or null, no 'data' events are emitted.
query a couchdb view:
curl -sS localhost:5984/tests/_all_docs&include_docs=true
you will get something like this:
{"total_rows":129,"offset":0,"rows":[
{ "id":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "key":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "value":{"rev":"1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508"}
, "doc":{
"_id": "change1_0.6995461115147918"
, "_rev": "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508","hello":1}
},
{ "id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "key":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "value":{"rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"}
, "doc":{
"_id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
, "_rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"
, "hello":2
}
},
]}
we are probably most interested in the
rows.*.docs
create a
Stream that parses the documents from the feed like this:
var stream = JSONStream.parse(['rows', true, 'doc']) //rows, ANYTHING, doc
stream.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('received:', data);
});
stream.on('root', function(root, count) {
if (!count) {
console.log('no matches found:', root);
}
});
awesome!
Create a writable stream.
you may pass in custom
open,
close, and
seperator strings.
But, by default,
JSONStream.stringify() will create an array,
(with default options
open='[\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n]\n')
If you call
JSONStream.stringify(false)
the elements will only be seperated by a newline.
If you only write one item this will be valid JSON.
If you write many items,
you can use a
RegExp to split it into valid chunks.
Very much like
JSONStream.stringify,
but creates a writable stream for objects instead of arrays.
Accordingly,
open='{\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n}\n'.
When you
.write() to the stream you must supply an array with
[ key, data ]
as the first argument.
There are occasional problems parsing and unparsing very precise numbers.
I have opened an issue here:
https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse/issues/2
this module depends on https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse by Tim Caswell and also thanks to Florent Jaby for teaching me about parsing with: https://github.com/Floby/node-json-streams
MIT / APACHE2