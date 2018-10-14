jstream

streaming JSON.parse and stringify fork of dominictarr/JSONStream

<img src=https://secure.travis-ci.org/dominictarr/JSONStream.png?branch=master>

example

var request = require ( 'request' ) , jstream = require ( 'jstream' ) , es = require ( 'event-stream' ) var parser = jstream( 'rows.*' ) , req = request({ url : 'http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs' }) , logger = es.mapSync( function ( data ) { console .error(data) return data })

in node 0.4.x

req.pipe(parser) parser.pipe(logger)

in node v0.5.x

req.pipe(parser).pipe(logger)

usally, a json API will return a list of objects.

path should be an array of property names, RegExp s, booleans, and/or functions. any object that matches the path will be emitted as 'data' (and pipe d down stream)

a 'root' event is emitted when all data has been received. The 'root' event passes the root object & the count of matched objects.

if path is empty or null, no 'data' events are emitted.

example

query a couchdb view:

curl -sS localhost:5984/tests/_all_docs&include_docs= true

you will get something like this:

{ "total_rows" : 129 , "offset" : 0 , "rows" :[ { "id" : "change1_0.6995461115147918" , "key" : "change1_0.6995461115147918" , "value" :{ "rev" : "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508" } , "doc" :{ "_id" : "change1_0.6995461115147918" , "_rev" : "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508" , "hello" : 1 } }, { "id" : "change2_0.6995461115147918" , "key" : "change2_0.6995461115147918" , "value" :{ "rev" : "1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153" } , "doc" :{ "_id" : "change2_0.6995461115147918" , "_rev" : "1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153" , "hello" : 2 } }, ]}

we are probably most interested in the rows.*.docs

create a Stream that parses the documents from the feed like this:

var stream = JSONStream.parse([ 'rows' , true , 'doc' ]) stream.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'received:' , data); }); stream.on( 'root' , function ( root, count ) { if (!count) { console .log( 'no matches found:' , root); } });

awesome!

Create a writable stream.

you may pass in custom open , close , and seperator strings. But, by default, JSONStream.stringify() will create an array, (with default options open='[

', sep='

,

', close='

]

' )

If you call JSONStream.stringify(false) the elements will only be seperated by a newline.

If you only write one item this will be valid JSON.

If you write many items, you can use a RegExp to split it into valid chunks.

Very much like JSONStream.stringify , but creates a writable stream for objects instead of arrays.

Accordingly, open='{

', sep='

,

', close='

}

' .

When you .write() to the stream you must supply an array with [ key, data ] as the first argument.

numbers

There are occasional problems parsing and unparsing very precise numbers.

I have opened an issue here:

https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse/issues/2

+1

Acknowlegements

this module depends on https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse by Tim Caswell and also thanks to Florent Jaby for teaching me about parsing with: https://github.com/Floby/node-json-streams

license

MIT / APACHE2