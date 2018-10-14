openbase logo
jst

jstream2

by Dominic Tarr
0.4.4 (see all)

rawStream.pipe(JSONStream.parse()).pipe(streamOfObjects)

Readme

jstream

streaming JSON.parse and stringify fork of dominictarr/JSONStream

<img src=https://secure.travis-ci.org/dominictarr/JSONStream.png?branch=master>

example


var request = require('request')
  , jstream = require('jstream')
  , es = require('event-stream')

var parser = jstream('rows.*')
  , req = request({url: 'http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs'})
  , logger = es.mapSync(function (data) {
      console.error(data)
      return data
    })

in node 0.4.x


req.pipe(parser)
parser.pipe(logger)

in node v0.5.x

req.pipe(parser).pipe(logger)

JSONStream.parse(path)

usally, a json API will return a list of objects.

path should be an array of property names, RegExps, booleans, and/or functions. any object that matches the path will be emitted as 'data' (and piped down stream)

a 'root' event is emitted when all data has been received. The 'root' event passes the root object & the count of matched objects.

if path is empty or null, no 'data' events are emitted.

example

query a couchdb view:

curl -sS localhost:5984/tests/_all_docs&include_docs=true

you will get something like this:

{"total_rows":129,"offset":0,"rows":[
  { "id":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
  , "key":"change1_0.6995461115147918"
  , "value":{"rev":"1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508"}
  , "doc":{
      "_id":  "change1_0.6995461115147918"
    , "_rev": "1-e240bae28c7bb3667f02760f6398d508","hello":1}
  },
  { "id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
  , "key":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
  , "value":{"rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"}
  , "doc":{
      "_id":"change2_0.6995461115147918"
    , "_rev":"1-13677d36b98c0c075145bb8975105153"
    , "hello":2
    }
  },
]}

we are probably most interested in the rows.*.docs

create a Stream that parses the documents from the feed like this:

var stream = JSONStream.parse(['rows', true, 'doc']) //rows, ANYTHING, doc

stream.on('data', function(data) {
  console.log('received:', data);
});

stream.on('root', function(root, count) {
  if (!count) {
    console.log('no matches found:', root);
  }
});

awesome!

JSONStream.stringify(open, sep, close)

Create a writable stream.

you may pass in custom open, close, and seperator strings. But, by default, JSONStream.stringify() will create an array, (with default options open='[\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n]\n')

If you call JSONStream.stringify(false) the elements will only be seperated by a newline.

If you only write one item this will be valid JSON.

If you write many items, you can use a RegExp to split it into valid chunks.

JSONStream.stringifyObject(open, sep, close)

Very much like JSONStream.stringify, but creates a writable stream for objects instead of arrays.

Accordingly, open='{\n', sep='\n,\n', close='\n}\n'.

When you .write() to the stream you must supply an array with [ key, data ] as the first argument.

numbers

There are occasional problems parsing and unparsing very precise numbers.

I have opened an issue here:

https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse/issues/2

+1

Acknowlegements

this module depends on https://github.com/creationix/jsonparse by Tim Caswell and also thanks to Florent Jaby for teaching me about parsing with: https://github.com/Floby/node-json-streams

license

MIT / APACHE2

