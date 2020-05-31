Continuously reads in JSON and outputs Javascript objects. Meant to be used with keep-alive connections that send back JSON on updates.

Usage

const JStream = require ( 'jstream' ); const request = require ( 'request' ); request( 'http://api.myhost.com/updates.json' ) .pipe( new JStream()).on( 'data' , (obj) => { console .log( 'new js object' ); console .log(obj); });

API

new JStream([path])

Creates an instance of JStream. Inherits from Stream . Can be written to and emits data events with Javascript objects.

path can be an array of property names, RegExp 's, booleans, and/or functions. Objects that match will be emitted in data events. Passing no path means emitting whole Javascript objects as they come in. For example, given the path ['results', true, 'id'] and the following JSON gets written into JStream

{ "results" : [ { "seq" : 99230 , "id" : "newsemitter" , "changes" :[{ "rev" : "5-aca7782ab6beeaef30c36b888f817d2e" }]} , { "seq" : 99235 , "id" : "chain-tiny" , "changes" :[{ "rev" : "19-82224279a743d2744f10d52697cdaea9" }]} , { "seq" : 99238 , "id" : "Hanzi" , "changes" :[{ "rev" : "4-5ed20f975bd563ae5d1c8c1d574fe24c" }], "deleted" : true } ] }

JStream will emit newsemitter , chain-tiny , and Hanzi in its data event.

Defaults to 64 * 1024.

Install

npm install jstream

Tests

Tests are written with mocha