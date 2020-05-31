Continuously reads in JSON and outputs Javascript objects. Meant to be used with keep-alive connections that send back JSON on updates.
const JStream = require('jstream');
const request = require('request');
request('http://api.myhost.com/updates.json')
.pipe(new JStream()).on('data', (obj) => {
console.log('new js object');
console.log(obj);
});
Creates an instance of JStream. Inherits from
Stream. Can be written to and emits
data events with Javascript objects.
path can be an array of property names,
RegExp's, booleans, and/or functions. Objects that match will be emitted in
data events. Passing no
path means emitting whole Javascript objects as they come in. For example, given the
path
['results', true, 'id'] and the following JSON gets written into JStream
{ "results": [
{"seq":99230
,"id":"newsemitter"
,"changes":[{"rev":"5-aca7782ab6beeaef30c36b888f817d2e"}]}
, {"seq":99235
,"id":"chain-tiny"
,"changes":[{"rev":"19-82224279a743d2744f10d52697cdaea9"}]}
, {"seq":99238
,"id":"Hanzi"
,"changes":[{"rev":"4-5ed20f975bd563ae5d1c8c1d574fe24c"}],"deleted":true}
] }
JStream will emit
newsemitter,
chain-tiny, and
Hanzi in its
data event.
Defaults to 64 * 1024.
npm install jstream
Tests are written with mocha
npm test