markdown-it support for JSTransformers.

Installation

npm install jstransformer-markdown-it

API

var md = require ( 'jstransformer' )( require ( 'jstransformer-markdown-it' )); md.render( '# Hello World!' ).body;

Inline rendering

markdown-it supports rendering a Markdown string in an inline fashion (i.e. without wrapping <p> ):

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); md.renderInline(src);

In jstransformer-markdown-it, this can be achieved through the inline option:

var md = require ( 'jstransformer' )( require ( 'jstransformer-markdown-it' )); md.render( '**strong**' ).body; md.render( '**strong**' , { inline : true }).body;

Plugins

Plugins in markdown-it are applied with the .use function:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); md.use( require ( 'plugin1' )); md.use(plugin2); md.use(plugin3, opts, ...); md.use( require ( 'plugin4' ), opts, ...);

jstransformer-markdown-it allows doing the same through the plugins option:

var md = require ( 'jstransformer' )( require ( 'jstransformer-markdown-it' )); md.render(markdown, { plugins : [ 'plugin1' , plugin2, [plugin3, opts, ...], [ 'plugin4' , opts, ...] ] }).body;

If an element of the plugins array is a string, it is require d. If an element is an array, the first element will represent the plugin, while the rest are treated as options to that plugin.

Rules

markdown-it allows enabling and disabling specific rules through md.disable and .enable functions:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); md.disable([ 'link' , 'image' ]); md.disable( 'backticks' ); md.disable( 'might-not-exist' , true ); md.enable( 'might-not-exist2' , true );

In jstransformer-markdown-it, the same thing can be done with the enable and disable options, with slightly modified syntax:

var md = require ( 'jstransformer' )( require ( 'jstransformer-markdown-it' )) md.render(markdown, { disable : [ 'link' , 'image' , 'backticks' , [ 'might-not-exist' , true ] ], enable : [ [ 'might-not-exist2' , true ] ] }).body;

License

MIT