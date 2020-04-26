openbase logo
jstransformer-markdown-it

by jstransformers
2.1.0

Markdown-It support for JSTransformers.

Overview

Readme

jstransformer-markdown-it

markdown-it support for JSTransformers.

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency Status NPM version

Installation

npm install jstransformer-markdown-it

API

var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'));

md.render('# Hello World!').body;
//=> '<h1>Hello World!</h1>'

Inline rendering

markdown-it supports rendering a Markdown string in an inline fashion (i.e. without wrapping <p>):

var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.renderInline(src);

In jstransformer-markdown-it, this can be achieved through the inline option:

var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'));
md.render('**strong**').body;
//=> '<p><strong>strong</strong></p>\n'
md.render('**strong**', { inline: true }).body;
//=> '<strong>strong</strong>'

Plugins

Plugins in markdown-it are applied with the .use function:

var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.use(require('plugin1'));
md.use(plugin2);
md.use(plugin3, opts, ...);
md.use(require('plugin4'), opts, ...);

jstransformer-markdown-it allows doing the same through the plugins option:

var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'));

md.render(markdown, {
  plugins: [
    'plugin1',
    plugin2,
    [plugin3, opts, ...],
    ['plugin4', opts, ...]
  ]
}).body;

If an element of the plugins array is a string, it is required. If an element is an array, the first element will represent the plugin, while the rest are treated as options to that plugin.

Rules

markdown-it allows enabling and disabling specific rules through md.disable and .enable functions:

var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.disable([ 'link', 'image' ]);
md.disable('backticks');
md.disable('might-not-exist', true);
md.enable('might-not-exist2', true);

In jstransformer-markdown-it, the same thing can be done with the enable and disable options, with slightly modified syntax:

var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'))

md.render(markdown, {
  disable: [
    'link',
    'image',
    'backticks',
    ['might-not-exist', true]
  ],
  enable: [
    ['might-not-exist2', true]
  ]
}).body;

License

MIT

