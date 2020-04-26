markdown-it support for JSTransformers.
npm install jstransformer-markdown-it
var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'));
md.render('# Hello World!').body;
//=> '<h1>Hello World!</h1>'
markdown-it supports rendering a Markdown string in an inline fashion (i.e. without wrapping
<p>):
var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.renderInline(src);
In jstransformer-markdown-it, this can be achieved through the
inline option:
var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'));
md.render('**strong**').body;
//=> '<p><strong>strong</strong></p>\n'
md.render('**strong**', { inline: true }).body;
//=> '<strong>strong</strong>'
Plugins in markdown-it are applied with the
.use function:
var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.use(require('plugin1'));
md.use(plugin2);
md.use(plugin3, opts, ...);
md.use(require('plugin4'), opts, ...);
jstransformer-markdown-it allows doing the same through the
plugins option:
var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'));
md.render(markdown, {
plugins: [
'plugin1',
plugin2,
[plugin3, opts, ...],
['plugin4', opts, ...]
]
}).body;
If an element of the
plugins array is a string, it is
required. If an element is an array, the first element will represent the plugin, while the rest are treated as options to that plugin.
markdown-it allows enabling and disabling specific rules through
md.disable and
.enable functions:
var md = require('markdown-it')();
md.disable([ 'link', 'image' ]);
md.disable('backticks');
md.disable('might-not-exist', true);
md.enable('might-not-exist2', true);
In jstransformer-markdown-it, the same thing can be done with the
enable and
disable options, with slightly modified syntax:
var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown-it'))
md.render(markdown, {
disable: [
'link',
'image',
'backticks',
['might-not-exist', true]
],
enable: [
['might-not-exist2', true]
]
}).body;
MIT