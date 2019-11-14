Normalize the API of any jstransformer
There are many good template engines and compilers written for Node.js. But there is a problem: all of them have slightly different APIs, requiring slightly different usage. JSTransformer unifies them into one standardized API. Code written for one transformer will work with any other transformer. There are over 100 transformers, ranging from Markdown parsers to template engines to code compilers.
npm install jstransformer
var transformer = require('jstransformer');
var marked = transformer(require('jstransformer-marked'));
var options = {};
var res = marked.render('Some **markdown**', options);
// => {body: 'Some <strong>markdown</strong>', dependencies: []}
This gives the same API regardless of the jstransformer passed in.
A transformer, once normalised using this module, will implement the following methods. Note that if the underlying transformer cannot be used to implement the functionality, it may ultimately just throw an error.
.render*
{body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>}
body represents the result as a string
dependencies is an array of file names that were read in as part of the render process (or an empty array if there were no dependencies)
.render
transformer.render(str, options, locals);
=> {body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>}
requires the underlying transform to implement
.render or
.compile
Transform a string and return an object.
.renderAsync
transformer.renderAsync(str[, options], locals, callback);
transformer.renderAsync(str[, options], locals);
=> Promise({body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>})
requires the underlying transform to implement
.renderAsync,
.render,
.compile, or
.compileAsync
Transform a string asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as
callback(err, data), otherwise a Promise is returned.
.renderFile
transformer.renderFile(filename, options, locals)
=> {body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>}
requires the underlying transform to implement
.renderFile,
.render,
.compileFile, or
.compile
Transform a file and return an object.
.renderFileAsync
transformer.renderFileAsync(filename[, options], locals, callback);
transformer.renderFileAsync(filename[, options], locals);
=> Promise({body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>})
requires the underlying transform to implement
.renderFileAsync,
.renderFile,
.renderAsync,
.render,
.compileFileAsync,
.compileFile,
.compileAsync, or
.compile
Transform a file asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as
callback(err, data), otherwise a Promise is returned.
.compile*
{fn: Function, dependencies: Array.<String>}
fn is a function that takes a locals object and returns the rendered template as a string.
dependencies is an array of file names that were read in as part of the compilation process (or an empty array if there were no dependencies)
.compile
transformer.compile(str[, options]);
=> {fn: Function, dependencies: Array.<String>}
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compile or
.render
Compile a string and return an object.
.compileAsync
transformer.compileAsync(str[, options], callback);
transformer.compileAsync(str[, options]);
=> Promise({fn: Function, dependencies: Array.<String>})
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileAsync,
.compile or
.render
Compile a string asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as
callback(err, data), otherwise a Promise is returned.
.compileFile
transformer.compileFile(filename[, options])
=> {fn: Function, dependencies: Array.<String>}
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileFile,
.compile,
.renderFile, or
.render
Compile a file and return an object.
.compileFileAsync
transformer.compileFileAsync(filename[, options], callback);
transformer.compileFileAsync(filename[, options]);
=> Promise({fn: Function, dependencies: Array.<String>})
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileFileAsync,
.compileFile,
.compileAsync,
.compile,
.renderFileAsync,
.renderFile, or
.render
Compile a file asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as
callback(err, data), otherwise a Promise is returned.
.compileClient*
{body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>}
body is a
.toStringed function that can be used on the client side.
dependencies is an array of file names that were read in as part of the compilation process (or an empty array if there were no dependencies)
.compileClient
transformer.compileClient(str[, options]);
=> {body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>}
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileClient
Compile a string for client-side use and return an object.
.compileClientAsync
transformer.compileClientAsync(str[, options], callback);
transformer.compileClientAsync(str[, options]);
=> Promise({body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>})
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileClientAsync or
.compileClient
Compile a string for client-side use asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as
callback(err, data), otherwise a Promise is returned.
.compileFileClient
transformer.compileFileClient(filename[, options])
=> {body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>}
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileFileClient or
.compileClient
Compile a file for client-side use and return an object.
.compileFileClientAsync
transformer.compileFileClientAsync(filename[, options], callback);
transformer.compileFileClientAsync(filename[, options]);
=> Promise({body: String, dependencies: Array.<String>})
requires the underlying transform to implement
.compileFileClientAsync,
.compileFileClient,
.compileClientAsync, or
.compileClient
Compile a file for client-side use asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as
callback(err, data), otherwise a Promise is returned.
.inputFormats
var formats = transformer.inputFormats;
=> ['md', 'markdown']
Returns an array of strings representing potential input formats for the transform. If not provided directly by the transform, results in an array containing the name of the transform.
.outputFormat
var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown'))
var outputFormat = md.outputFormat
=> 'html'
Returns a string representing the default output format the transform would be expected to return when calling
.render().
.can
var md = require('jstransformer')(require('jstransformer-markdown'))
md.can('render');
=> true
Takes a method name as a string and returns a boolean value indicating whether the normalised transform implements this method.
MIT