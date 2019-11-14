JSTransformer

Normalize the API of any jstransformer

There are many good template engines and compilers written for Node.js. But there is a problem: all of them have slightly different APIs, requiring slightly different usage. JSTransformer unifies them into one standardized API. Code written for one transformer will work with any other transformer. There are over 100 transformers, ranging from Markdown parsers to template engines to code compilers.

Installation

npm install jstransformer

Usage

var transformer = require ( 'jstransformer' ); var marked = transformer( require ( 'jstransformer-marked' )); var options = {}; var res = marked.render( 'Some **markdown**' , options);

This gives the same API regardless of the jstransformer passed in.

API

A transformer, once normalised using this module, will implement the following methods. Note that if the underlying transformer cannot be used to implement the functionality, it may ultimately just throw an error.

Returned object from .render*

{ body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >}

body represents the result as a string

represents the result as a string dependencies is an array of file names that were read in as part of the render process (or an empty array if there were no dependencies)

transformer.render(str, options, locals); => { body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >}

requires the underlying transform to implement .render or .compile

Transform a string and return an object.

transformer.renderAsync(str[, options], locals, callback);

transformer.renderAsync(str[, options], locals); => Promise ({ body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >})

requires the underlying transform to implement .renderAsync , .render , .compile , or .compileAsync

Transform a string asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as callback(err, data) , otherwise a Promise is returned.

transformer.renderFile(filename, options, locals) => { body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >}

requires the underlying transform to implement .renderFile , .render , .compileFile , or .compile

Transform a file and return an object.

transformer.renderFileAsync(filename[, options], locals, callback);

transformer.renderFileAsync(filename[, options], locals); => Promise ({ body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >})

requires the underlying transform to implement .renderFileAsync , .renderFile , .renderAsync , .render , .compileFileAsync , .compileFile , .compileAsync , or .compile

Transform a file asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as callback(err, data) , otherwise a Promise is returned.

Returned object from .compile*

{ fn : Function , dependencies : Array .< String >}

fn is a function that takes a locals object and returns the rendered template as a string.

is a function that takes a locals object and returns the rendered template as a string. dependencies is an array of file names that were read in as part of the compilation process (or an empty array if there were no dependencies)

transformer.compile(str[, options]); => { fn : Function , dependencies : Array .< String >}

requires the underlying transform to implement .compile or .render

Compile a string and return an object.

transformer.compileAsync(str[, options], callback);

transformer.compileAsync(str[, options]); => Promise ({ fn : Function , dependencies : Array .< String >})

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileAsync , .compile or .render

Compile a string asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as callback(err, data) , otherwise a Promise is returned.

transformer.compileFile(filename[, options]) => { fn : Function , dependencies : Array .< String >}

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileFile , .compile , .renderFile , or .render

Compile a file and return an object.

transformer.compileFileAsync(filename[, options], callback);

transformer.compileFileAsync(filename[, options]); => Promise ({ fn : Function , dependencies : Array .< String >})

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileFileAsync , .compileFile , .compileAsync , .compile , .renderFileAsync , .renderFile , or .render

Compile a file asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as callback(err, data) , otherwise a Promise is returned.

Returned object from .compileClient*

{ body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >}

body is a .toString ed function that can be used on the client side.

is a ed function that can be used on the client side. dependencies is an array of file names that were read in as part of the compilation process (or an empty array if there were no dependencies)

transformer.compileClient(str[, options]); => { body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >}

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileClient

Compile a string for client-side use and return an object.

transformer.compileClientAsync(str[, options], callback);

transformer.compileClientAsync(str[, options]); => Promise ({ body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >})

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileClientAsync or .compileClient

Compile a string for client-side use asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as callback(err, data) , otherwise a Promise is returned.

transformer.compileFileClient(filename[, options]) => { body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >}

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileFileClient or .compileClient

Compile a file for client-side use and return an object.

transformer.compileFileClientAsync(filename[, options], callback);

transformer.compileFileClientAsync(filename[, options]); => Promise ({ body : String , dependencies : Array .< String >})

requires the underlying transform to implement .compileFileClientAsync , .compileFileClient , .compileClientAsync , or .compileClient

Compile a file for client-side use asynchronously. If a callback is provided, it is called as callback(err, data) , otherwise a Promise is returned.

var formats = transformer.inputFormats; => [ 'md' , 'markdown' ]

Returns an array of strings representing potential input formats for the transform. If not provided directly by the transform, results in an array containing the name of the transform.

var md = require ( 'jstransformer' )( require ( 'jstransformer-markdown' )) var outputFormat = md.outputFormat => 'html'

Returns a string representing the default output format the transform would be expected to return when calling .render() .

var md = require ( 'jstransformer' )( require ( 'jstransformer-markdown' )) md.can( 'render' ); => true

Takes a method name as a string and returns a boolean value indicating whether the normalised transform implements this method.

License

MIT