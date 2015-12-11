This project is not actively maintained. Proceed at your own risk!
A simple utility for pluggable JS syntax transforms using the esprima parser.
Note: If you're looking for a library for writing new greenfield JS transformations, consider looking at Babel or Recast instead of jstransform. We are still supporting jstransform (and intend to for a little while), but longer term we would like to direct efforts toward other open source projects that do a far better job of supporting a multi-pass JS transformation pipeline. This is important when attempting to apply many transformations to a source file. jstransform does a single pass resulting in performance benefits, but the tradeoff is that many transformations are much harder to write.
var jstranform = require('jstransform')
This is the API that jstransform has always supported. It gives very fine control over the transforms you use and what order they are run in. It also allows the use of custom transforms.
jstransform.transform(visitors, code, options={})
visitors
Array of visitors. See the React JSX visitors as an example of what a visitor looks like.
code
String of code to be transformed.
options
Object with options that will be passed through to esprima and transforms.
jstransform.Syntax
This is the
Syntax object re-exported from
esprima. This is available because visitors will need access to this in order to effectively write transforms. By re-exporting we avoid the problem of conflicting versions of esprima being used.
var simple = require('jstransform/simple')
The simple API was added to mirror the new command line interface. It works similarly to how
react-tools worked - there is no need to know exactly which transforms to run. Instead transforms are selected automatically based on the options.
simple.transform(code, options={})
code
String of code to be transformed.
options
Object with options. Available options are:
|option
|values
|default
react
true: enable React transforms (JSX, displayName)
false
es6
true: enable ES6 transforms
false
es7
true: enable ES7 transforms
false
harmony
true: shortcut to enable ES6 & ES7 transforms
false
utility
true: enable utility transforms (trailing commas in objects, arrays)
false
target
es3: generate ES3 compatible code
es5: generate ES5 compatible code
es5
stripTypes
true: strips out Flow type annotations
false
sourceMap
true: generate and return a Source Map
false
sourceMapInline
true: append inline source map at the end of the transformed source
false
sourceFilename
|the output filename for the source map
"source.js"
es6module
true: parses the file as an ES6 module
false
nonStrictEs6module
true: parses the file as an ES6 module, except disables implicit strict-mode (i.e. CommonJS modules et al are allowed)
false
Returns: An Object with the following:
code: the transformed code
sourceMap: the source map object or
null
simple.transformFile(file, options={}, callback)
file
String of path to a file to transform. Will be passed directly to
fs.readFile.
options
See
transform API.
callback
Function to call with the result, where
result is return value of
transform.
callback(err, result)
simple.transformFileSync(file, options={})
The same as
transformFile but the file is read synchronously.
JSTransform now ships with a CLI. It was taken from the
react-tools CLI so should be very familiar.
% jstransform --help
Usage: jstransform [options] <source directory> <output directory> [<module ID> [<module ID> ...]]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config [file] JSON configuration file (no file or - means STDIN)
-w, --watch Continually rebuild
-x, --extension <js | coffee | ...> File extension to assume when resolving module identifiers
--relativize Rewrite all module identifiers to be relative
--follow-requires Scan modules for required dependencies
--use-provides-module Respect @providesModules pragma in files
--cache-dir <directory> Alternate directory to use for disk cache
--no-cache-dir Disable the disk cache
--source-charset <utf8 | win1252 | ...> Charset of source (default: utf8)
--output-charset <utf8 | win1252 | ...> Charset of output (default: utf8)
--react Turns on the React JSX and React displayName transforms
--es6 Turns on available ES6 transforms
--es7 Turns on available ES7 transforms
--harmony Shorthand to enable all ES6 and ES7 transforms
--utility Turns on available utility transforms
--target [version] Specify your target version of ECMAScript. Valid values are "es3" and "es5". The default is "es5". "es3" will avoid uses of defineProperty and will quote reserved words. WARNING: "es5" is not properly supported, even with the use of es5shim, es5sham. If you need to support IE8, use "es3".
--strip-types Strips out type annotations.
--es6module Parses the file as a valid ES6 module. (Note that this means implicit strict mode)
--non-strict-es6module Parses the file as an ES6 module, except disables implicit strict-mode. (This is useful if you're porting non-ES6 modules to ES6, but haven't yet verified that they are strict-mode safe yet)
--source-map-inline Embed inline sourcemap in transformed source
--source-filename Filename to use when generating the inline sourcemap. Will default to filename when processing files
/**
* Reads a source file that may (or may not) contain ES6 classes, transforms it
* to ES5 compatible code using the pre-bundled ES6 class visitors, and prints
* out the result.
*/
var es6ClassVisitors = require('jstransform/visitors/es6-class-visitors').visitorList;
var fs = require('fs');
var jstransform = require('jstransform');
var originalFileContents = fs.readFileSync('path/to/original/file.js', 'utf-8');
var transformedFileData = jstransform.transform(
es6ClassVisitors,
originalFileContents
);
console.log(transformedFileData.code);
/**
* Reads a source file that may (or may not) contain ES6 classes *or* arrow
* functions, transforms them to ES5 compatible code using the pre-bundled ES6
* visitors, and prints out the result.
*/
var es6ArrowFuncVisitors = require('jstransform/visitors/es6-arrow-function-visitors').visitorList;
var es6ClassVisitors = require('jstransform/visitors/es6-class-visitors').visitorList;
var jstransform = require('jstransform');
// Normally you'd read this from the filesystem, but I'll just use a string here
// to simplify the example.
var originalFileContents = "var a = (param1) => param1; class FooClass {}";
var transformedFileData = jstransform.transform(
es6ClassVisitors.concat(es6ArrowFuncVisitors),
originalFileContents
);
// var a = function(param1) {return param1;}; function FooClass(){"use strict";}
console.log(transformedFileData.code);
/**
* Creates a custom transformation visitor that prefixes all calls to the
* `eval()` function with a call to `alert()` saying how much of a clown you are
* for using eval.
*/
var jstransform = require('jstransform');
var utils = require('jstransform/src/utils');
var Syntax = jstransform.Syntax;
function visitEvalCallExpressions(traverse, node, path, state) {
// Appends an alert() call to the output buffer *before* the visited node
// (in this case the eval call) is appended to the output buffer
utils.append('alert("...eval?...really?...");', state);
// Now we copy the eval expression to the output buffer from the original
// source
utils.catchup(node.range[1], state);
}
visitEvalCallExpressions.test = function(node, path, state) {
return node.type === Syntax.CallExpression
&& node.callee.type === Syntax.Identifier
&& node.callee.name === 'eval';
};
// Normally you'd read this from the filesystem, but I'll just use a string here
// to simplify the example.
var originalFileContents = "eval('foo');";
var transformedFileData = jstransform.transform(
[visitEvalCallExpressions], // Multiple visitors may be applied at once, so an
// array is always expected for the first argument
originalFileContents
);
// alert("...eval?...really?...");eval('foo');
console.log(transformedFileData.code);
var simple = require('jstransform/simple');
var fs = require('fs');
var originalCode = fs.readFileSync('path/to/file.js');
// Apply all available ES6 transforms
var transformed = simple.transform(originalCode, {es6: true});
console.log(transformed.code);
// Apply ES6 and ES7, generating ES3 compatible code (for IE8)
transformed = simple.transform(originalCode, {harmony: true, target: 'es3'});
console.log(transformed.code);
If you are coming from
react-tools and using Node, the APIs are very similar. There are a couple important differences.
react: true in the options.
transform is not the same.
react-tools.transform only returned the resulting code.
simple.transform always returns and object with a
code property. However, if you were using
react-tools.transformWithDetails,
simple.transform is essentially the same.
These are virtually identical but again, there are some important difference.
--react.
jstransform - (
jsx doesn't make sense here).
--utility,
--es6 and
--es7 (
--harmony is still available and will enable both).