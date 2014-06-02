Dynamic tracing for JavaScript, written in JavaScript, providing you insight into your live nodejs applications, at the process, machine, or cluster level.
Similar to systems like dtrace or ktap, the goal of dynamic tracing is to enable a rich set of debugging information in live processes, often in production in order to help discover the root of an issue. These libraries have very minimal overhead when disabled, and may be enabled externally when needed.
View the wiki for additional information and libraries which may be helpful.
Library:
$ npm install jstrace
Client:
$ npm install -g jstrace
0.0.0.0:4322 (may need this for firewalls)
Usage: jstrace [options] <script>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --pid <pid> trace with the given <pid>
-t, --title <pattern> trace with title matching <pattern>
-H, --host <pattern> trace with hostname matching <pattern>
Suppose for example you have probes set up to mark the start and end of an http request, you may want to quickly tap into the process and see which part of the request/response cycle is hindering latency.
This contrived example isn't very exciting, and only has two probes, but it illustrates the capabilites. We simply mark the start and end of the request, as well as providing the request id.
var trace = require('jstrace');
var http = require('http');
var ids = 0;
var server = http.createServer(function(req, res){
var id = ++ids;
trace('request:start', { id: id });
setTimeout(function(){
res.end('hello world');
trace('request:end', { id: id });
}, Math.random() * 250 | 0);
});
server.listen(3000);
jstrace-local analysis is performed by exporting a
.local function; When you invoke
.on() jstrace internally broadcasts this information to the remotes when they connect and filters probes accordingly. The data is transmitted as-is from the remote for analysis.
exports.local = function(traces){
traces.on('request:*', function(trace){
console.log(trace);
});
};
Local analysis can be expensive since entire objects are transferred, if you need less information or would prefer to distribute the load you can use the remote analysis feature.
Remote analysis serializes the
.remote function to the target processes for remote execution. This can be great for reporting on data that would be too expensive to transfer over the wire to
jstrace(1). For example suppose you just want to know the lengths of BLOBs sent to your API:
exports.remote = function(traces){
traces.on('api:buffer', function(trace){
console.log(trace.buffer.length);
});
};
Note the use of
console.log(), jstrace provides custom
console.log(),
console.error(), and
console.dir() methods which report back to
jstrace(1). You'll now receive something like the following:
12323
232
32423
2321
When analysing a machine or cluster it's useful to know which machine did what, so the
console.dir() method prefixes with the hostname, process title, and pid:
api-1/api/1234 >> 123132
api-1/api/1234 >> 3212
api-2/api/1200 >> 4324
Note that unlike
.local you need to
require() your modules from within the
.remote function.
When you perform evented operations in your remote function, like
setInterval() or listening for events on emitters other than
traces, listen for the
"cleanup" event in order to finish the trace script completely once the cli exits:
exports.remote = function(traces){
traces.on('api:buffer', function(trace){
// will automatically be cleaned up
});
var id = setInterval(function(){
console.log(Date.now());
});
traces.on('cleanup', function(){
clearInterval(id);
});
};
Local and remote methods may be used in tandem for map/reduce style reporting. Using
traces.emit() in the
.remote function you can transmit custom information back to
jstrace for display or further analysis.
var bytes = require('bytes');
exports.remote = function(traces){
traces.on('api:buffer', function(trace){
traces.emit('buffer size', trace.buffer.length);
});
};
exports.local = function(traces){
traces.on('buffer size', function(n){
console.log('buffer %s', bytes(n));
});
};
It's worth noting that
.on() in
.local is used for both remote probe subscription, and events emitted by the
.remote. Since they share this space you wouldn't want to emit similar names, for example
traces.emit('api:buffer', ...) would be bad, since local would actually end up subscribing to the original trace instead of the data emitted. This is rarely an issue but something to be aware of.
The
jstrace(1) executable accepts a script which exports functions with trace patterns
to match. These function names tell jstrace which traces to subscribe to. The
trace object passed contains the information given to the in-processe
trace() call, along with additional metadata such as
.timestamp,
.hostname,
.pid, and
.title.
We can use this data to add anything we like, here we're simply mapping the requset ids to output deltas between the two. Note that we export the function named
.local, there are two functions supported by jstrace, however
.local means that the trace objects are sent over the wire and analysis is performed local to
jstrace(1).
var m = {};
exports.local = function(traces){
traces.on('request:start', function(trace){
m[trace.id] = trace.timestamp;
});
traces.on('request:end', function(trace){
var d = Date.now() - m[trace.id];
console.log('%s -> %sms', trace.id, d);
});
};
To run the script just pass it to
jstrace(1) and watch the output flow!
$ jstrace response-duration.js
298 -> 50ms
302 -> 34ms
299 -> 112ms
287 -> 184ms
289 -> 188ms
297 -> 124ms
286 -> 218ms
295 -> 195ms
300 -> 167ms
304 -> 161ms
307 -> 116ms
301 -> 206ms
305 -> 136ms
314 -> 19ms
Using node modules such as bars can aid in analysis, for exmaple plotting the distribution of response status codes over time.
var clear = require('clear');
var bars = require('bars');
var m = {};
exports.local = function(traces){
traces.on('request:end', function(trace){
m[trace.status] = m[trace.status] || 0;
m[trace.status]++;
});
};
setInterval(function(){
clear();
console.log();
console.log(bars(m, { bar: '=', width: 30 }));
}, 1000);
200 | ============================== | 6
404 | ==================== | 4
500 | ==================== | 4
505 | =============== | 3
400 | ========== | 2
201 | ===== | 1
201 | ============================== | 19
500 | =========================== | 17
505 | ===================== | 13
200 | =================== | 12
404 | =================== | 12
400 | ================= | 11
500 | ============================== | 19
201 | ======================== | 15
200 | =================== | 12
404 | =================== | 12
505 | ================= | 11
400 | =========== | 7
...
To reset the data per-interval tick all you'd have to do is add
m = {}; at the end of the
setInterval() callback to refresh the data!
Create realtime charts using chart to monitor changes over time:
var chart = require('chart');
var clear = require('clear');
var data = [];
var n = 0;
exports.local = function(traces){
traces.on('request:end', function(trace){ n++ });
};
setInterval(function(){
data.push(n);
n = 0;
clear();
console.log(chart(data));
}, 1000);
In general you should use ":" as a separator for pattern matching, and prefix with something relevant for your module, such as the module's name. Here are some examples:
express:request:start
express:socket:error
koa:request:start
koa:request:end
myapp:login
myapp:logout
You should also consider listing probe names with descriptions in your library or application readme file.
If your library supports tracing, it's best that you do not
add jstrace as a dependency, instead you should provide a
trace option
to let the user pass in jstrace if they wish. Some people call this "dependency injection". For example:
function MyLib(opts) {
opts = opts || {};
this.trace = opts.trace || function(){};
this.trace('something', { some: 'data' });
}
The premise here is that the community should start instrumenting libraries with this functionality so that node becomes easier to profile, monitor, and debug. This is especially important for detecting latency issues across async boundaries, as they not necessarily CPU-bound and may not show up in profiles at all.
The trace object sent to both local and remote subscription handlers.
timestamp timestamp at the time of invocation
hostname machine hostname
title process title
pid process id
name trace name
* all other properties given
MIT