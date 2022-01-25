Everyone loves JSON, and more and more folks want to move that direction, but we still need things outputted in XML! Particularly for RSS feeds and Podcasts.
This is inspired by node-jsontoxml, which was found to be a bit too rough around the edges. jstoxml attempts to fix that by being more flexible.
&,
<, and
> characters. In addition, quotes
" in attributes are also escaped (see #41). Prior to this, users had to provide their own filter manually. Note that
jstoxml makes an effort not to escape entities that appear to have already been encoded, to prevent double-encoding issues.
toXML({ foo: '1 < 2 & 2 > 1' }); // -> "<foo>1 < 2 & 2 > 1</foo>"
v1.x.x, simply pass in
false to
filter and
attributesFilter options:
toXML({ foo: '1 < 2 & 2 > 1' }, { filter: false, attributesFilter: false }); // -> "<foo>1 < 2 & 2 > 1</foo>"
First you'll want to require jstoxml in your script, and assign the result to the namespace variable you want to use (in this case jstoxml):
// Node
const { toXML } = require("jstoxml");
// Browser (with the help of something like Webpack or Rollup)
import { toXML } from "jstoxml";
// Browser global fallback (requires no bundler)
var toXML = window.jstoxml.toXML;
toXML({
foo: "bar",
foo2: "bar2",
});
Output:
<foo>bar</foo><foo2>bar2</foo2>
Note: because JavaScript doesn't allow duplicate key names, only the last defined key will be outputted. If you need duplicate keys, please use an array instead (see Example 2 below).
toXML([
{
foo: "bar",
},
{
foo: "bar2",
},
]);
Output:
<foo>bar</foo><foo>bar2</foo>
toXML({ currentTime: () => new Date() });
Output:
<currentTime>Mon Oct 02 2017 09:34:54 GMT-0700 (PDT)</currentTime>
toXML({
_name: "foo",
_content: "bar",
_attrs: {
a: "b",
c: "d",
},
});
Output:
<foo a="b" c="d">bar</foo>
To output text content, set a key to null:
toXML({
text1: null,
foo: "bar",
text2: null,
});
Output:
text1<foo>bar</foo>text2
const xmlOptions = {
header: false,
indent: " ",
};
toXML(
{
a: {
foo: "bar",
foo2: "bar2",
},
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<a>
<foo>bar</foo>
<foo2>bar2</foo2>
</a>
const xmlOptions = {
header: false,
indent: " ",
};
toXML(
{
ooo: {
_name: "foo",
_attrs: {
a: "b",
},
_content: {
_name: "bar",
_attrs: {
c: "d",
},
},
},
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<ooo>
<foo a="b">
<bar c="d"/>
</foo>
</ooo>
Note that cases like this might be especially hard to read because of the deep nesting, so it's recommend you use something like this pattern instead, which breaks it up into more readable pieces:
const bar = {
_name: "bar",
_attrs: {
c: "d",
},
};
const foo = {
_name: "foo",
_attrs: {
a: "b",
},
_content: bar,
};
const xmlOptions = {
header: false,
indent: " ",
};
return toXML(
{
ooo: foo,
},
xmlOptions
);
Function outputs will be processed (fed back into toXML), meaning that you can output objects that will in turn be converted to XML.
toXML({
someNestedXML: () => {
return {
foo: "bar",
};
},
});
Output:
<someNestedXML><foo>bar</foo></someNestedXML>
const xmlOptions = {
header: true,
indent: " ",
};
toXML(
{
_name: "rss",
_attrs: {
version: "2.0",
},
_content: {
channel: [
{
title: "RSS Example",
},
{
description: "Description",
},
{
link: "google.com",
},
{
lastBuildDate: () => new Date(),
},
{
pubDate: () => new Date(),
},
{
language: "en",
},
{
item: {
title: "Item title",
link: "Item link",
description: "Item Description",
pubDate: () => new Date(),
},
},
{
item: {
title: "Item2 title",
link: "Item2 link",
description: "Item2 Description",
pubDate: () => new Date(),
},
},
],
},
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<rss version="2.0">
<channel>
<title>RSS Example</title>
<description>Description</description>
<link>google.com</link>
<lastBuildDate>Sat Jul 30 2011 18:14:25 GMT+0900 (JST)</lastBuildDate>
<pubDate>Sat Jul 30 2011 18:14:25 GMT+0900 (JST)</pubDate>
<language>en</language>
<item>
<title>Item title</title>
<link>Item link</link>
<description>Item Description</description>
<pubDate>Sat Jul 30 2011 18:33:47 GMT+0900 (JST)</pubDate>
</item>
<item>
<title>Item2 title</title>
<link>Item2 link</link>
<description>Item2 Description</description>
<pubDate>Sat Jul 30 2011 18:33:47 GMT+0900 (JST)</pubDate>
</item>
</channel>
</rss>
(see the Apple docs for more information)
const xmlOptions = {
header: true,
indent: " ",
};
toXML(
{
_name: "rss",
_attrs: {
"xmlns:itunes": "http://www.itunes.com/dtds/podcast-1.0.dtd",
version: "2.0",
},
_content: {
channel: [
{
title: "Title",
},
{
link: "google.com",
},
{
language: "en-us",
},
{
copyright: "Copyright 2011",
},
{
"itunes:subtitle": "Subtitle",
},
{
"itunes:author": "Author",
},
{
"itunes:summary": "Summary",
},
{
description: "Description",
},
{
"itunes:owner": {
"itunes:name": "Name",
"itunes:email": "Email",
},
},
{
_name: "itunes:image",
_attrs: {
href: "image.jpg",
},
},
{
_name: "itunes:category",
_attrs: {
text: "Technology",
},
_content: {
_name: "itunes:category",
_attrs: {
text: "Gadgets",
},
},
},
{
_name: "itunes:category",
_attrs: {
text: "TV & Film",
},
},
{
item: [
{
title: "Podcast Title",
},
{
"itunes:author": "Author",
},
{
"itunes:subtitle": "Subtitle",
},
{
"itunes:summary": "Summary",
},
{
"itunes:image": "image.jpg",
},
{
_name: "enclosure",
_attrs: {
url: "http://example.com/podcast.m4a",
length: "8727310",
type: "audio/x-m4a",
},
},
{
guid: "http://example.com/archive/aae20050615.m4a",
},
{
pubDate: "Wed, 15 Jun 2011 19:00:00 GMT",
},
{
"itunes:duration": "7:04",
},
{
"itunes:keywords": "salt, pepper, shaker, exciting",
},
],
},
{
item: [
{
title: "Podcast2 Title",
},
{
"itunes:author": "Author2",
},
{
"itunes:subtitle": "Subtitle2",
},
{
"itunes:summary": "Summary2",
},
{
"itunes:image": "image2.jpg",
},
{
_name: "enclosure",
_attrs: {
url: "http://example.com/podcast2.m4a",
length: "655555",
type: "audio/x-m4a",
},
},
{
guid: "http://example.com/archive/aae2.m4a",
},
{
pubDate: "Wed, 15 Jul 2011 19:00:00 GMT",
},
{
"itunes:duration": "11:20",
},
{
"itunes:keywords": "foo, bar",
},
],
},
],
},
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<rss xmlns:itunes="http://www.itunes.com/dtds/podcast-1.0.dtd" version="2.0">
<channel>
<title>Title</title>
<link>google.com</link>
<language>en-us</language>
<copyright>Copyright 2011</copyright>
<itunes:subtitle>Subtitle</itunes:subtitle>
<itunes:author>Author</itunes:author>
<itunes:summary>Summary</itunes:summary>
<description>Description</description>
<itunes:owner>
<itunes:name>Name</itunes:name>
<itunes:email>Email</itunes:email>
</itunes:owner>
<itunes:image href="image.jpg"/>
<itunes:category text="Technology">
<itunes:category text="Gadgets"/>
</itunes:category>
<itunes:category text="TV & Film"/>
<item>
<title>Podcast Title</title>
<itunes:author>Author</itunes:author>
<itunes:subtitle>Subtitle</itunes:subtitle>
<itunes:summary>Summary</itunes:summary>
<itunes:image>image.jpg</itunes:image>
<enclosure url="http://example.com/podcast.m4a" length="8727310" type="audio/x-m4a"/>
<guid>http://example.com/archive/aae20050615.m4a</guid>
<pubDate>Wed, 15 Jun 2011 19:00:00 GMT</pubDate>
<itunes:duration>7:04</itunes:duration>
<itunes:keywords>salt, pepper, shaker, exciting</itunes:keywords>
</item>
<item>
<title>Podcast2 Title</title>
<itunes:author>Author2</itunes:author>
<itunes:subtitle>Subtitle2</itunes:subtitle>
<itunes:summary>Summary2</itunes:summary>
<itunes:image>image2.jpg</itunes:image>
<enclosure url="http://example.com/podcast2.m4a" length="655555" type="audio/x-m4a"/>
<guid>http://example.com/archive/aae2.m4a</guid>
<pubDate>Wed, 15 Jul 2011 19:00:00 GMT</pubDate>
<itunes:duration>11:20</itunes:duration>
<itunes:keywords>foo, bar</itunes:keywords>
</item>
</channel>
</rss>
const xmlOptions = {
filter: {
"<": "<",
">": ">",
'"': """,
"'": "'",
"&": "&",
},
};
toXML(
{
foo: "<a>",
bar: '"b"',
baz: "'&whee'",
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<foo><a></foo><bar>"b"</bar><baz>'&whee'</baz>
const xmlOptions = {
attributesFilter: {
"<": "<",
">": ">",
'"': """,
"'": "'",
"&": "&",
},
};
toXML(
{
_name: "foo",
_attrs: { a: '<"\'&"foo>' },
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<foo a="<"'&"foo>"/>
If for some reason you want to avoid self-closing tags, you can pass in a special config option
_selfCloseTag:
const xmlOptions = {
_selfCloseTag: false,
};
toXML(
{
foo: "",
bar: undefined,
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<foo></foo><bar>whee</bar>
const xmlOptions = {
header: '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-16" standalone="yes"?>',
};
toXML(
{
foo: "bar",
},
xmlOptions
);
Output:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-16" standalone="yes"?><foo>bar</foo><foo2>bar2</foo2>
toXML({
html: {
_attrs: {
"⚡": true,
},
},
});
Output:
<html ⚡/>
toXML({
html: {
_attrs: [
{
lang: "en",
},
{
lang: "klingon",
},
],
},
});
Output:
<html lang="en" lang="klingon"/>
toXML({
_comment: 'Some important comment',
a: {
b: [1, 2, 3]
}
}, { indent: ' ' });
Output:
<!-- Some important comment -->
<a>
<b>1</b>
<b>2</b>
<b>3</b>
</a>
toXML([
{ _comment: 'Some important comment' },
{ _comment: 'This is a very long comment!' },
{ _comment: 'More important exposition!' },
{ a: { b: [1, 2, 3] } }
], { indent: ' ' });
Output:
<!-- Some important comment -->
<!-- This is a very long comment! -->
<!-- More important exposition! -->
<a>
<b>1</b>
<b>2</b>
<b>3</b>
</a>
MIT