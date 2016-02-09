jstify is a Browserify transform for creating modules of pre-compiled Underscore templates. It allows setting the name of the
_ module in the template output for use with
lodash. Also minifies the template's HTML using HTMLMinifier before compilation.
With
npm as a local development dependency:
npm install --save-dev jstify
jstify can take a configuration object with any of the following:
engine (optional): The value used for
var _ = require([engine]); in the template output. The default value is
underscore, but may be set to
lodash for example. Set it to
lodash-micro to only include
lodash.escape as a runtime dependency. Set it to
global if using a CDN or a separate bundle that exposes the engine required as a global.
withImports (optional): Whether to simulate Lo-Dash's
_.templateSettings.imports in the compiled template. Defaults to
false.
templateOpts (optional): The options to pass to
_.template. By default this is empty, check Underscore's template docs for more options.
minifierOpts (optional): The options to pass to HTMLMinifer. By default,
removeComments,
collapseWhitespace and
conservativeCollapse are set to
true, everything else is
false. See the HTMLMinifier options docs for more info.
false to disable
HTMLMinifier (This is useful for when your template looks like broken markup and the minifier is complaining).
noMinify.
The transform is only be applied to
.ejs,
.tpl,
.jst, or
.html files.
engine=lodash-micro
When file size of the compiled template is critical use
lodash-micro configuration for
engine. As
lodash.escape is the only runtime dependency, this reduces the minified file size to less than 1kb. This should only be used when the template is not using any
underscore or
lodash functions inline like
_.each.
In
templates/main.tpl:
<p>I like <%= noun %></p>
In
example/main.js:
var template = require('templates/main.tpl');
$('#main').html( template({ noun: 'red bull' }) );
var browserify = require('browserify');
var fs = require('fs');
var b = browserify('example/main.js');
b.transform('jstify')
b.bundle().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('bundle.js'));
Setting the
engine to
lodash:
b.transform('jstify', { engine: 'lodash' })
Setting a mustache style interpolator, turning off comment removal and turning on redundant attribute removal:
b.transform('jstify', {
templateOpts: {
interpolate: /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g
},
minifierOpts: {
removeComments: false,
removeRedundantAttributes: true
}
});
browserify example/main.js -t jstify > bundle.js
Setting the
engine to
lodash:
browserify example/main.js -t [ jstify --engine lodash ] > bundle.js
Turning off comment removal:
browserify example/main.js -t [ jstify --minifierOpts [ --collapseWhitespace 0 ] ] > bundle.js
Command-line caveat: Setting options in
templateOpts that require a
RegExp does not work.
For node usage:
require('jstify/register')(/*opts*/);
opts are the same as with browserify usage.
Template source:
<div>
<p><%= "i like red bull" %></p>
</div>
<div>
i also like cat gifs
</div>
Compiled without HTML minification:
var _ = require('underscore');
module.exports = function(obj){
var __t,__p='',__j=Array.prototype.join,print=function(){__p+=__j.call(arguments,'');};
with(obj||{}){
__p+='<div>\n <p>'+
((__t=( "i like red bull" ))==null?'':__t)+
'</p>\n </div>\n\n<div>\n i also like cat gifs\n</div>';
}
return __p;
};
Compiled with HTML minification:
var _ = require('underscore');
module.exports = function(obj){
var __t,__p='',__j=Array.prototype.join,print=function(){__p+=__j.call(arguments,'');};
with(obj||{}){
__p+='<div><p>'+
((__t=( "i like red bull" ))==null?'':__t)+
'</p></div><div>i also like cat gifs</div>';
}
return __p;
};