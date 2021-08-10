jStat provides native javascript implementations of statistical functions. Full details are available in the docs. jStat provides more functions than most libraries, including the weibull, cauchy, poisson, hypergeometric, and beta distributions. For most distributions, jStat provides the pdf, cdf, inverse, mean, mode, variance, and a sample function, allowing for more complex calculations.
NOTICE: The previous case sensitive
jStat module will no longer be
updated. Instead use the all lowercase
jstat when doing an
npm install or
similar.
jStat can be used in the browser. The
jStat object will be added to the
window. For example:
<script src="components/jstat.js"></script> <!-- include jStat, from the CDN or otherwise -->
<script>
...
var jstat = this.jStat(dataset); // jStat will be added to the window
...
data[i]['cum'] = jstat.normal(jstat.mean(), jstat.stdev()).cdf(data[i].x);
...
</script>
The library is hosted on jsDelivr using the following url:
//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jstat@latest/dist/jstat.min.js
Note that
'latest' can be replaced with any released verion of jStat.
Currently jStat is exposed as
j$ and
jStat inside an object, rather than
exported directly. This may confuse some module loaders, however should be
easily remedied with the correct configuration.
To install via npm:
npm install --save jstat
When loading under Node be sure to reference the child object.
var { jStat } = require('jstat').
For RequireJS not only
exports but also
init function must be specified.
requirejs.config({
paths: {
'jstat': 'path/to/jstat/dist/jstat.min'
},
shim: {
jstat: {
exports: ['j$', 'jStat'],
init: function () {
return {
j$: j$,
jStat: jStat
};
}
}
}
});
In order to build jStat, you need to have GNU make 3.8 or later, Node.js 0.2 or later, and git 1.7 or later. (Earlier versions might work OK, but are not tested.)
Windows users have two options:
Mac OS users should install Xcode (comes on your Mac OS install DVD, or downloadable from
Apple's Xcode site) and
http://mxcl.github.com/homebrew/. Once Homebrew is installed, run
brew install git to install git,
and
brew install node to install Node.js.
Linux/BSD users should use their appropriate package managers to install make, git, and node, or build from source if you swing that way.
First, clone a copy of the jStat git repo by running
git clone git://github.com/jstat/jstat.git.
To download all necessary libraries run
npm install.
Then, to get a complete, minified version of jStat and all documentation,
simply
cd to the
jstat directory and type
make. If you don't have Node
installed and/or want to make a basic, uncompressed, unlinted version of jstat,
use
make jstat instead of
make.
The built version of jStat will be put in the
dist/ subdirectory.
Generate just the documentation by running
make doc. Documentation will be
placed in
dist/docs by default.
To remove all built files, run
make clean.
Execute all tests by running
make test.
Or if you wish to run a specific test,
cd to
test/<subdir> and run
node <some_test>-test.js.
Both the minified and unminified source are located in the
dist/ directory.
For those who don't want to build it themselves.
jStat is now going to follow most of the v8 JavaScript guidelines. There will be plenty of source that uses the old style, but we're going to work away from that.
Also, we'll be going through and reimplementing a good portion of the code to run faster. Hopefully it won't take too long to get the project on one basic standard.
When submitting pull requests, no need to check in
dist/*.js. They'll be
recompiled for distribution anyway.
We always like discussion of how to improve jStat. Join us at our mailing list and let us know what you'd like to see. Also come ask questions in the #jstat channel on irc.freenode.net.