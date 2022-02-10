A complete IndexedDB wrapper with SQL like syntax.
Check out repo - https://github.com/ujjwalguptaofficial/jsstore-examples
You are very welcome to contribute, please see contributing guidelines - [Contribute].
Thank you to all the people who already contributed to JsStore!
Support this project by stars. We would be more greateful if you sponsor the project which allows us to keep developing, educate people, organize different events.
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]