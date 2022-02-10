openbase logo
jss

jsstore

by Ujjwal Gupta
4.3.7 (see all)

A complete IndexedDB wrapper with SQL like syntax.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

749

GitHub Stars

558

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Overview

Features

  • Executes In Web Worker
  • Simple readable apis
  • Easy to learn
  • TypeScript Support
  • Join Support
  • DataType Support
  • Complex Queries Support
  • Api Sync Support
  • Sql Support - through an extension sqlweb
  • IDBStudio - A management & debugging tool for jsstore.

Examples

Check out repo - https://github.com/ujjwalguptaofficial/jsstore-examples

Website

http://jsstore.net/

Contributors

You are very welcome to contribute, please see contributing guidelines - [Contribute].

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to JsStore!

Support JsStore

Support this project by stars. We would be more greateful if you sponsor the project which allows us to keep developing, educate people, organize different events.

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

