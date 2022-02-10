Overview

A complete IndexedDB wrapper with SQL like syntax.

Features

Executes In Web Worker

Simple readable apis

Easy to learn

TypeScript Support

Join Support

DataType Support

Complex Queries Support

Api Sync Support

Sql Support - through an extension sqlweb

IDBStudio - A management & debugging tool for jsstore.

Examples

Check out repo - https://github.com/ujjwalguptaofficial/jsstore-examples

Website

http://jsstore.net/

