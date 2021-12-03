A pure TypeScript/JavaScript streaming implementation of the complete Secure Hash Standard (SHA) family (SHA-1, SHA-224/256/384/512, SHA3-224/256/384/512, SHAKE128/256, cSHAKE128/256, and KMAC128/256) with HMAC.
More complete documentation can be found on the jsSHA Wiki but below are common use-cases.
Include the desired JavaScript file (sha.js, sha1.js, sha256.js, sha512.js, or sha3.js) in your header:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/path/to/sha.js"></script>
jsSHA is available through NPM and be installed by simply doing
npm install jssha
To use the module, first require it using:
const jsSHA = require("jssha");
/* The limited variant files are also exported (sha1, sha256, sha512, and sha3)
* using conditional subpath exports in Node.js v13+ or using --experimental-modules
* in v12 */
const jsSHA1 = require("jssha/sha1");
/* For Node.js versions that don't support subpath exports, you can do the
* following instead: */
const jsSHA1 = require("jssha/dist/sha1");
/* Alternatively, you can load it as an ESM (Node.js v13+ or using
* --experimental-modules in v12) */
import jsSHA from "jssha";
Instantiate a new
jsSHA object with the desired hash variant, input format,
and options as parameters. The hash variant can be one of SHA-1, SHA-224,
SHA3-224, SHA-256, SHA3-256, SHA-384, SHA3-384, SHA-512, SHA3-512, SHAKE128, or
SHAKE256. The input format can be one of HEX, TEXT, B64, BYTES, ARRAYBUFFER, or
UINT8ARRAY. You can then stream in input using the
update object function,
calling it multiple times if needed. Finally, simply call
getHash with the
output type as a parameter (B64, HEX, BYTES, ARRAYBUFFER, or UINT8ARRAY).
Example to calculate the SHA-512 of "This is a test":
const shaObj = new jsSHA("SHA-512", "TEXT", { encoding: "UTF8" });
shaObj.update("This is a ");
shaObj.update("test");
const hash = shaObj.getHash("HEX");
The constructor takes a hashmap as a optional third argument with defaults
{"encoding" : "UTF8", "numRounds" : 1}.
numRounds controls the number of
hashing iterations/rounds performed and
encoding specifies the encoding used
to encode TEXT-type inputs. Valid
encoding values are "UTF8", "UTF16BE", and
"UTF16LE".
getHash also takes a hashmap as an optional second argument with defaults
{"outputUpper" : false, "b64Pad" : "="}.
outputUpper is only used for "HEX"
outputs and
b64Pad only for "B64" outputs.
Important: SHAKE128 and SHAKE256 require
outputLen to be in the hashmap
where
outputLen is the desired output length of the SHAKE algorithm in a
multiple of 8 bits.
Instantiate a new
jsSHA object similiar to hashing but with the third argument
in the form of
{ "hmacKey": { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT } }. FORMAT
takes the same values as the input format from hashing and the VALUE is then
either a
string,
ArrayBuffer, or
Uint8Array. You can stream in the input
using the
update object function just like hashing. Finally, get the HMAC by
calling the
getHash function with the output type as its argument. Example to
calculate the SHA-512 HMAC of the string "This is a test" with the key "abc":
const shaObj = new jsSHA("SHA-512", "TEXT", {
hmacKey: { value: "abc", format: "TEXT" },
});
shaObj.update("This is a ");
shaObj.update("test");
const hmac = shaObj.getHash("HEX");
Note: You cannot specify
numRounds with HMAC.
Instantiate a new
jsSHA object similiar to HMAC but first argument being
either "CSHAKE128" or "CSHAKE256" and the third argument in the form of
{ "customization"?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT }, "funcName"?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT } }.
FORMAT takes the same values as the input format from hashing and the VALUE is
then either a
string,
ArrayBuffer, or
Uint8Array. Per the NIST
specification, both
customization and
funcName are optional. You can stream
in the input using the
update object function just like hashing. Finally, get
the hash by calling the
getHash function with the output type and length as
arguments. Example to calculate the cSHAKE128 of the string "This is a test"
with the customization string "My Tagged Application" and an output size of
256-bits.
const shaObj = new jsSHA("CSHAKE128", "TEXT", {
customization: { value: "My Tagged Application", format: "TEXT" },
});
shaObj.update("This is a ");
shaObj.update("test");
const cshake = shaObj.getHash("HEX", { outputLen: 256 });
Note: You cannot specify
numRounds with cSHAKE.
Important:
outputLen is required to be in the hashmap where
outputLen
is the desired output length of the cSHAKE algorithm in a multiple of 8 bits.
Instantiate a new
jsSHA object similiar to cSHAKE but first argument being
either "KMAC128" or "KMAC256" and the third argument in the form of
{ "customization"?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT }, "kmacKey?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT } }.
FORMAT takes the same values as the input format from hashing and the VALUE is
then either a
string,
ArrayBuffer, or
Uint8Array. Per the NIST
specification
customization is optional whereas
kmacKey is required. You can
stream in the input using the
update object function just like hashing.
Finally, get the hash by calling the
getHash function with the output type and
length as arguments. Example to calculate the KMAC128 of the string "This is a
test" with the customization string "My Tagged Application", key "abc", and an
output size of 256-bits.
const shaObj = new jsSHA("KMAC128", "TEXT", {
customization: { value: "My Tagged Application", format: "TEXT" },
kmacKey: { value: "abc", format: "TEXT" },
});
shaObj.update("This is a ");
shaObj.update("test");
const kmac = shaObj.getHash("HEX", { outputLen: 256 });
Note: You cannot specify
numRounds with KMAC.
Important:
outputLen is required to be in the hashmap where
outputLen
is the desired output length of the KMAC algorithm in a multiple of 8 bits.
The project's website is located at https://caligatio.github.com/jsSHA/