jsSHA

A pure TypeScript/JavaScript streaming implementation of the complete Secure Hash Standard (SHA) family (SHA-1, SHA-224/256/384/512, SHA3-224/256/384/512, SHAKE128/256, cSHAKE128/256, and KMAC128/256) with HMAC.

Usage

More complete documentation can be found on the jsSHA Wiki but below are common use-cases.

Installation

Browser

Include the desired JavaScript file (sha.js, sha1.js, sha256.js, sha512.js, or sha3.js) in your header:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/path/to/sha.js" > </ script >

jsSHA is available through NPM and be installed by simply doing

npm install jssha

To use the module, first require it using:

const jsSHA = require ( "jssha" ); const jsSHA1 = require ( "jssha/sha1" ); const jsSHA1 = require ( "jssha/dist/sha1" ); import jsSHA from "jssha" ;

Hashing

Instantiate a new jsSHA object with the desired hash variant, input format, and options as parameters. The hash variant can be one of SHA-1, SHA-224, SHA3-224, SHA-256, SHA3-256, SHA-384, SHA3-384, SHA-512, SHA3-512, SHAKE128, or SHAKE256. The input format can be one of HEX, TEXT, B64, BYTES, ARRAYBUFFER, or UINT8ARRAY. You can then stream in input using the update object function, calling it multiple times if needed. Finally, simply call getHash with the output type as a parameter (B64, HEX, BYTES, ARRAYBUFFER, or UINT8ARRAY). Example to calculate the SHA-512 of "This is a test":

const shaObj = new jsSHA( "SHA-512" , "TEXT" , { encoding : "UTF8" }); shaObj.update( "This is a " ); shaObj.update( "test" ); const hash = shaObj.getHash( "HEX" );

The constructor takes a hashmap as a optional third argument with defaults {"encoding" : "UTF8", "numRounds" : 1} . numRounds controls the number of hashing iterations/rounds performed and encoding specifies the encoding used to encode TEXT-type inputs. Valid encoding values are "UTF8", "UTF16BE", and "UTF16LE".

getHash also takes a hashmap as an optional second argument with defaults {"outputUpper" : false, "b64Pad" : "="} . outputUpper is only used for "HEX" outputs and b64Pad only for "B64" outputs.

Important: SHAKE128 and SHAKE256 require outputLen to be in the hashmap where outputLen is the desired output length of the SHAKE algorithm in a multiple of 8 bits.

HMAC

Instantiate a new jsSHA object similiar to hashing but with the third argument in the form of { "hmacKey": { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT } } . FORMAT takes the same values as the input format from hashing and the VALUE is then either a string , ArrayBuffer , or Uint8Array . You can stream in the input using the update object function just like hashing. Finally, get the HMAC by calling the getHash function with the output type as its argument. Example to calculate the SHA-512 HMAC of the string "This is a test" with the key "abc":

const shaObj = new jsSHA( "SHA-512" , "TEXT" , { hmacKey : { value : "abc" , format : "TEXT" }, }); shaObj.update( "This is a " ); shaObj.update( "test" ); const hmac = shaObj.getHash( "HEX" );

Note: You cannot specify numRounds with HMAC.

cSHAKE

Instantiate a new jsSHA object similiar to HMAC but first argument being either "CSHAKE128" or "CSHAKE256" and the third argument in the form of { "customization"?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT }, "funcName"?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT } } . FORMAT takes the same values as the input format from hashing and the VALUE is then either a string , ArrayBuffer , or Uint8Array . Per the NIST specification, both customization and funcName are optional. You can stream in the input using the update object function just like hashing. Finally, get the hash by calling the getHash function with the output type and length as arguments. Example to calculate the cSHAKE128 of the string "This is a test" with the customization string "My Tagged Application" and an output size of 256-bits.

const shaObj = new jsSHA( "CSHAKE128" , "TEXT" , { customization : { value : "My Tagged Application" , format : "TEXT" }, }); shaObj.update( "This is a " ); shaObj.update( "test" ); const cshake = shaObj.getHash( "HEX" , { outputLen : 256 });

Note: You cannot specify numRounds with cSHAKE.

Important: outputLen is required to be in the hashmap where outputLen is the desired output length of the cSHAKE algorithm in a multiple of 8 bits.

KMAC

Instantiate a new jsSHA object similiar to cSHAKE but first argument being either "KMAC128" or "KMAC256" and the third argument in the form of { "customization"?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT }, "kmacKey?: { "value": VALUE, "format": FORMAT } } . FORMAT takes the same values as the input format from hashing and the VALUE is then either a string , ArrayBuffer , or Uint8Array . Per the NIST specification customization is optional whereas kmacKey is required. You can stream in the input using the update object function just like hashing. Finally, get the hash by calling the getHash function with the output type and length as arguments. Example to calculate the KMAC128 of the string "This is a test" with the customization string "My Tagged Application", key "abc", and an output size of 256-bits.

const shaObj = new jsSHA( "KMAC128" , "TEXT" , { customization : { value : "My Tagged Application" , format : "TEXT" }, kmacKey : { value : "abc" , format : "TEXT" }, }); shaObj.update( "This is a " ); shaObj.update( "test" ); const kmac = shaObj.getHash( "HEX" , { outputLen : 256 });

Note: You cannot specify numRounds with KMAC.

Important: outputLen is required to be in the hashmap where outputLen is the desired output length of the KMAC algorithm in a multiple of 8 bits.

Files

dist/sha.js - The minified ECMAScript 3 (ES3) compatible Universal Module Definition (UMD) version of the library with support for all hash variants. Its accompanying source map can be found in dist/sha.js.map and its TypeScript declarations in dist/sha.d.ts.

- The minified ECMAScript 3 (ES3) compatible Universal Module Definition (UMD) version of the library with support for all hash variants. Its accompanying source map can be found in dist/sha.js.map and its TypeScript declarations in dist/sha.d.ts. dist/sha.mjs - The minified ECMAScript 2015 (ES6) compatible ESM version of the library with support for all hash variants. Its accompanying source map can be found in dist/sha.mjs.map and its TypeScript declarations in dist/sha.d.ts.

- The minified ECMAScript 2015 (ES6) compatible ESM version of the library with support for all hash variants. Its accompanying source map can be found in dist/sha.mjs.map and its TypeScript declarations in dist/sha.d.ts. dist/sha1.{js,mjs} - The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA-1 hash variant. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha1.d.ts.

- The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA-1 hash variant. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha1.d.ts. dist/sha256.{js,mjs} - The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA-224 and SHA-256 hash variants. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha256.d.ts.

- The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA-224 and SHA-256 hash variants. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha256.d.ts. dist/sha512.{js,mjs} - The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA-384 and SHA-512 hash variants. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha513.d.ts.

- The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA-384 and SHA-512 hash variants. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha513.d.ts. dist/sha3.{js,mjs} - The minified UMD and ESM versions of the library with support for only the SHA3-224, SHA3-256, SHA3-384, SHA3-512, SHAKE128, SHAKE256, cSHAKE128, cSHAKE256, KMAC128, and KMAC256 hash variants. Its accompanying TypeScript declarations can be found in dist/sha3.d.ts.

The project's website is located at https://caligatio.github.com/jsSHA/