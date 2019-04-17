NOT MAINTAINED!

Installation

Install jss-theme-reactor .

$ npm install jss-theme-reactor --save

Usage

Basic example

A super simple example demonstrating the basic functionality.

import { create as createJss } from 'jss' ; import preset from 'jss-preset-default' ; import { createStyleManager, createStyleSheet } from 'jss-theme-reactor' ; themeObj = { fontFamily : 'Roboto' , fontSize : 12 , color : 'red' , }; styleManager = createStyleManager({ jss : createJss(preset()), theme : themeObj, }); styleSheet = createStyleSheet( 'button' , (theme) => ({ root : { color : theme.color, fontSize : theme.fontSize, fontFamily : theme.fontFamily, }, })); const classes = styleManager.render(styleSheet);

Resulting document head: