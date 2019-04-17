openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jtr

jss-theme-reactor

by Nathan
0.11.1 (see all)

NOT MAINTAINED Powerful theming layer for use with the jss CSS in JS library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

324

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jss-theme-reactor Build Status codecov npm

NOT MAINTAINED!

Installation

Install jss-theme-reactor.

$ npm install jss-theme-reactor --save

Usage

Basic example

A super simple example demonstrating the basic functionality.

import { create as createJss } from 'jss';
import preset from 'jss-preset-default';
import { createStyleManager, createStyleSheet } from 'jss-theme-reactor';

themeObj = {
  fontFamily: 'Roboto',
  fontSize: 12,
  color: 'red',
};

styleManager = createStyleManager({
  jss: createJss(preset()),
  theme: themeObj,
});

styleSheet = createStyleSheet('button', (theme) => ({
  root: {
    color: theme.color,
    fontSize: theme.fontSize,
    fontFamily: theme.fontFamily,
  },
}));

const classes = styleManager.render(styleSheet);

// classes.root === '.button-root-tr-1'

Resulting document head:

<style type="text/css" data-jss="" data-meta="button">
.button-root-tr-1 {
  color: red;
  font-size: 12px;
  font-family: Roboto;
}
</style>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial