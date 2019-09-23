RTL Support for jss

This plugin enables right-to-left support by flipping every rule on the x-axis. Internally, it's wrapping rtl-css-js.

You can write your application left-to-right and then turn it into right-to-left using this plugin. Or you can start right-to-left and turn it into left-to-right.

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Important Notice: This plugin must come last in the plugin array since it can only transforms raw styles.

Installation

You can install this package with the following command:

npm install jss-rtl

Examples

These examples will give you a brief overview of how this library is used:

Simple Usage

You can use jss.use(...) to augment the global jss instance.

import jss from 'jss' ; import rtl from 'jss-rtl' ; jss.use(rtl()); const styles = { foo : { 'padding-left' : '2px' , 'margin-right' : '2px' , }, bar : { 'transform' : 'translate3d(30%, 20%, 10%)' , }, baz : { flip : false , 'margin-right' : '1px' , }, }; jss.createStyleSheet(styles);

Or you can use the jss-preset-default library and append this one to the end.

import { create } from 'jss' ; import preset from 'jss-preset-default' ; import rtl from 'jss-rtl' ; const presets = preset().plugins; const jss = create({ plugins : [...presets, rtl()] });

Opting-out for an entire sheet

You can opt-out for a sheet entirely.

const styles = { foo : { 'padding-left' : '2px' , 'margin-right' : '2px' , }, baz : { flip : true , 'margin-right' : '1px' , }, }; jss.createStyleSheet(styles, { flip : false });

Option enabled

While using this library you might add flip: false or flip: true to some of your rule-sets. It is recommended that you disable this plugin instead of removing it from the plugins array so that it can at least remove the flip props from your rule-sets.

This option is also the best method for switching between rtl and ltr .

jss.use(rtl({ enabled : false })); const styles = { foo : { 'padding-left' : '2px' , 'margin-right' : '2px' , }, baz : { flip : true , 'margin-right' : '1px' , }, }; jss.createStyleSheet(styles, { flip : true });

Option opt

It's also possible to change the default behavior to opt-in .

jss.use(rtl({ opt : 'in' })); const styles = { foo : { 'padding-left' : '2px' , 'margin-right' : '2px' , }, baz : { flip : true , 'margin-right' : '1px' , }, }; jss.createStyleSheet(styles); const styles = { foo : { 'padding-left' : '2px' , 'margin-right' : '2px' , }, baz : { 'margin-right' : '1px' , }, }; jss.createStyleSheet(styles, { flip : true });

Typings

The typescript type definitions are also available and are installed via npm.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.