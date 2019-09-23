openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jr

jss-rtl

by Ali Taheri Moghaddar
0.3.0 (see all)

Flip styles using rtl-css-js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.3K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RTL Support for jss

This plugin enables right-to-left support by flipping every rule on the x-axis. Internally, it's wrapping rtl-css-js.

You can write your application left-to-right and then turn it into right-to-left using this plugin. Or you can start right-to-left and turn it into left-to-right.

Make sure you read how to use plugins in general.

Important Notice: This plugin must come last in the plugin array since it can only transforms raw styles.

Installation

You can install this package with the following command:

npm install jss-rtl

Examples

These examples will give you a brief overview of how this library is used:

Simple Usage

You can use jss.use(...) to augment the global jss instance.

import jss from 'jss';
import rtl from 'jss-rtl';

jss.use(rtl());

const styles = {
  foo: {
    'padding-left': '2px',
    'margin-right': '2px',
  },
  bar: {
    'transform': 'translate3d(30%, 20%, 10%)',
  },
  baz: {
    flip: false, // opt-out of conversion for a specific rule-set
    'margin-right': '1px',
  },
};

jss.createStyleSheet(styles); /* =>
.foo-0-0 {
  padding-right: 2px;
  margin-left: 2px;
}
.bar-0-1 {
  transform: translate3d(-30%, 20%, 10%);
}
.baz-0-2 {
  margin-right: 1px;
}
*/

Or you can use the jss-preset-default library and append this one to the end.

import { create } from 'jss';
import preset from 'jss-preset-default';
import rtl from 'jss-rtl';

const presets = preset().plugins;

const jss = create({ plugins: [...presets, rtl()] });

// ...

Opting-out for an entire sheet

You can opt-out for a sheet entirely.

const styles = {
  foo: {
    'padding-left': '2px',
    'margin-right': '2px',
  },
  baz: {
    flip: true, // rules take precedence, this one is forced to flip
    'margin-right': '1px',
  },
};

jss.createStyleSheet(styles, { flip: false }); /* =>
.foo-0-0 {
  padding-left: 2px;
  margin-right: 2px;
}
.baz-0-1 {
  margin-left: 1px;
}
*/

Option enabled

While using this library you might add flip: false or flip: true to some of your rule-sets. It is recommended that you disable this plugin instead of removing it from the plugins array so that it can at least remove the flip props from your rule-sets.

This option is also the best method for switching between rtl and ltr.

jss.use(rtl({ enabled: false }));

const styles = {
  foo: {
    'padding-left': '2px',
    'margin-right': '2px',
  },
  baz: {
    flip: true, // This gets overruled by enable: false, and gets removed from the rule-set
    'margin-right': '1px',
  },
};

// Doesn't matter, rtl is disabled entirely
jss.createStyleSheet(styles, { flip: true }); /* =>
.foo-0-0 {
  padding-left: 2px;
  margin-right: 2px;
}
.baz-0-1 {
  margin-right: 1px;
}
*/

Option opt

It's also possible to change the default behavior to opt-in.

jss.use(rtl({ opt: 'in' }));

const styles = {
  foo: { // This is ignored by the plugin
    'padding-left': '2px',
    'margin-right': '2px',
  },
  baz: {
    flip: true, // This gets flipped
    'margin-right': '1px',
  },
};

jss.createStyleSheet(styles); /* =>
.foo-0-0 {
  padding-left: 2px;
  margin-right: 2px;
}
.baz-0-1 {
  margin-left: 1px;
}
*/

// Or opt-in an entire sheet

const styles = {
  foo: {
    'padding-left': '2px',
    'margin-right': '2px',
  },
  baz: {
    'margin-right': '1px',
  },
};

jss.createStyleSheet(styles, { flip: true }); /* =>
.foo-0-0 {
  padding-right: 2px;
  margin-left: 2px;
}
.baz-0-1 {
  margin-left: 1px;
}
*/

Typings

The typescript type definitions are also available and are installed via npm.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial