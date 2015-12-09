WARNING: This project is still experimental and not yet ready for production.
Use JavaScript as your CSS preprocessor!
Dynamically create CSS by executing JavaScript at build time. Export your styles in the JSS format and they'll be converted into regular CSS.
$ npm install --save jss-loader jss
Simply export an object of styles from your JavaScript file:
module.exports = {
'.hello': {
color: 'blue'
},
'.world': {
color: 'green'
}
};
This loader is designed to export global CSS selectors, so it's recommended to use this loader in tandem with CSS Modules via css-loader to create locally scoped class names.
var styles = require('css?modules!jss!./component.jss.js');
var html = '<div class="' + styles.hello + '">Hello World!</div>';
In order to use JSS plugins, simply define the
jssLoader.plugins option in your Webpack config.
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [...]
},
jssLoader: {
plugins: [
require('jss-nested'),
require('jss-extend'),
require('jss-vendor-prefixer'),
require('jss-camel-case'),
require('jss-props-sort'),
require('jss-px')
]
}
};
If required, you can change the options key with the
config query parameter:
"css!jss?config=jssLoaderCustom".