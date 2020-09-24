openbase logo
Readme

CLI for JSS

A command line tool for JSS

Gitter

CLI Demo

Convert CSS to JSS

# Convert CSS to JSS with multiline input support
jss convert -m
# Convert css to json
jss convert source.css -f json > source.js
# Convert css to commonjs
jss convert source.css -f js -e cjs > source.js
# Convert css to es6
jss convert source.css -f js -e es6 > source.js

Convert JSS to CSS

You need either to run the cmd tool locally or to install JSS globally, because it will try to require JSS. Also you can specify a path to JSS. Same is about JSS plugins.

# convert jss to css
jss convert source.js -f css > source.css

API

import {cssToJss} from 'jss-cli'

const css = `
  .container {
    visibility : hidden;
    color: black;
  }
`
cssToJss({code: css})

Install

npm install jss-cli -g

Issues

File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [cli].

License

MIT

