A command line tool for JSS
# Convert CSS to JSS with multiline input support
jss convert -m
# Convert css to json
jss convert source.css -f json > source.js
# Convert css to commonjs
jss convert source.css -f js -e cjs > source.js
# Convert css to es6
jss convert source.css -f js -e es6 > source.js
You need either to run the cmd tool locally or to install JSS globally, because it will try to require JSS. Also you can specify a path to JSS. Same is about JSS plugins.
# convert jss to css
jss convert source.js -f css > source.css
import {cssToJss} from 'jss-cli'
const css = `
.container {
visibility : hidden;
color: black;
}
`
cssToJss({code: css})
npm install jss-cli -g
File a bug against cssinjs/jss prefixed with [cli].
MIT