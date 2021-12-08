openbase logo
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

2.9M

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

135

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Vanilla JavaScript CSS-in-JS

Average Rating

4.3/5

4.3/56
ProgrammerIsLife
sayak-sarkar
nikhil2882
Mamta7870

Top Feedback

5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Poor Documentation

Readme

jss

A lib for generating Style Sheets with JavaScript.

See our website jss for more information.

Install

Using npm:

npm install jss

or using yarn:

yarn add jss

100
Rohit
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

There are few methods to use CSS in react and jss is one of them it comes preinstalled in material UI, where I get to use it first and I am a fan. why do I like it? because when we use CSS files and our app's theme relies on user interaction then we start to lose control over CSS because user interaction is handled by javascript and you cant modify CSS using js directly. here jss comes into play you can set a theme that depends on a variable and you can use that variable in jss to create stylesheets. if the user decides to change it, it will update CSS accordingly

0
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation

I used jss for one of my projects to generate dynamic custom styling for various web components within my front end application. The overall experience was quite good with the library, however, the biggest challenge that I faced with this module was the lack of documentation. Otherwise the performance was pretty good on the browser side with a bit of a performance lag on Firefox though.

0
nikhil2882
February 5, 2021
February 5, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

currently, I am using styled-components but earlier I was using jss with material Ui. as we know there are many ways to write styles in react.js. but I liked jss the most It gave me the ability to control every aspect of my app from javascript. before it many times I faced challenges like when a CSS value need to depend on a variable and I felt if somehow I can generate CSS from js so that I can control style in my way. though I have moved on, you can defiantly go with this even in production.

0
Mamta Kumari
December 29, 2020
<learn to code>
December 29, 2020

i found a great way to establish my code to create a website with using the jss tool to create some of my real life applicable projects like (feature enabling to email some body) and many more

0
Prashik Gawai
1 year ago
@ITEngineer@Influencer @softwaredeveloper @Full Stack Developer Beginner @Student.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

