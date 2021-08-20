⚠️ This repository has been moved to the monorepo jsreport/jsreport

jsreport recipe which is rendering pdf from html using phantomjs

See the docs https://jsreport.net/learn/phantom-pdf

Installation

npm install jsreport-phantom-pdf

Usage

To use recipe in for template rendering set template.recipe=phantom-pdf in the rendering request.

{ template : { content : '...' , recipe : 'phantom-pdf' , engine : '...' , phantom : { ... } } }

You can apply this extension also manually to jsreport-core