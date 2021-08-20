openbase logo
jsreport-phantom-pdf

by jsreport
2.6.1 (see all)

jsreport recipe which is rendering pdf from html using phantomjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

⚠️ This repository has been moved to the monorepo jsreport/jsreport

jsreport recipe which is rendering pdf from html using phantomjs

See the docs https://jsreport.net/learn/phantom-pdf

Installation

npm install jsreport-phantom-pdf

Usage

To use recipe in for template rendering set template.recipe=phantom-pdf in the rendering request.

{
  template: { content: '...', recipe: 'phantom-pdf', engine: '...', phantom: { ... } }
}

jsreport-core

You can apply this extension also manually to jsreport-core

var jsreport = require('jsreport-core')()
jsreport.use(require('jsreport-phantom-pdf')({ strategy: 'phantom-server' }))

