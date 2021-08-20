jsreport recipe which is rendering pdf from html using phantomjs
See the docs https://jsreport.net/learn/phantom-pdf
npm install jsreport-phantom-pdf
To use
recipe in for template rendering set
template.recipe=phantom-pdf in the rendering request.
{
template: { content: '...', recipe: 'phantom-pdf', engine: '...', phantom: { ... } }
}
You can apply this extension also manually to jsreport-core
var jsreport = require('jsreport-core')()
jsreport.use(require('jsreport-phantom-pdf')({ strategy: 'phantom-server' }))